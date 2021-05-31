WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Monday, May 31, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;71% Bellingham;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;89% Bremerton;Clear;56;NNE;1;72% Chehalis;Clear;57;Calm;0;82% Deer Park;Clear;52;NNE;3;61% Eastsound;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;71% Ellensburg;Clear;65;NW;14;44% Ephrata;Mostly clear;70;WNW;9;21% Everett;Clear;56;NW;1;88% Fort Lewis;Clear;62;Calm;0;52% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;80% Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;58;W;7;59% Kelso-Longview;Clear;64;Calm;0;62% Moses Lake;Clear;73;WSW;6;27% Olympia;Clear;58;NW;3;61% Omak;Clear;60;WNW;10;46% Pasco;Clear;59;N;7;77% Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;80% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;52% Puyallup;Mostly clear;56;NNW;1;71% Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;69% Renton;Mostly clear;61;NNW;5;64% Seattle;Mostly clear;59;N;1;69% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;59% Shelton;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;71% Spokane;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;40% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;61;WSW;7;35% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;40% Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;51;SW;3;79% Tacoma;Clear;56;Calm;0;69% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;56;Calm;0;69% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;70;WNW;5;45% Walla Walla;Clear;65;ESE;9;41% Wenatchee;Clear;68;Calm;0;27% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;76% Yakima;Mostly clear;66;N;9;42% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather