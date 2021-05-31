Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Monday, May 31, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;71%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;89%

Bremerton;Clear;56;NNE;1;72%

Chehalis;Clear;57;Calm;0;82%

Deer Park;Clear;52;NNE;3;61%

Eastsound;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;71%

Ellensburg;Clear;65;NW;14;44%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;70;WNW;9;21%

Everett;Clear;56;NW;1;88%

Fort Lewis;Clear;62;Calm;0;52%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;80%

Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;58;W;7;59%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;64;Calm;0;62%

Moses Lake;Clear;73;WSW;6;27%

Olympia;Clear;58;NW;3;61%

Omak;Clear;60;WNW;10;46%

Pasco;Clear;59;N;7;77%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;80%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;52%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;56;NNW;1;71%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;69%

Renton;Mostly clear;61;NNW;5;64%

Seattle;Mostly clear;59;N;1;69%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;59%

Shelton;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;71%

Spokane;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;40%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;61;WSW;7;35%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;40%

Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;51;SW;3;79%

Tacoma;Clear;56;Calm;0;69%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;56;Calm;0;69%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;70;WNW;5;45%

Walla Walla;Clear;65;ESE;9;41%

Wenatchee;Clear;68;Calm;0;27%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;76%

Yakima;Mostly clear;66;N;9;42%

_____

