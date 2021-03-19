WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Friday, March 19, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly cloudy;45;W;6;76% Bellingham;Partly cloudy;48;ESE;8;70% Bremerton;Mostly clear;39;S;2;97% Chehalis;Mostly clear;43;SSE;7;87% Deer Park;Cloudy;47;SE;10;60% Eastsound;Mostly clear;48;SSE;14;70% Ellensburg;Cloudy;42;W;8;76% Ephrata;Cloudy;47;NW;10;68% Everett;Mostly cloudy;43;ESE;2;87% Fort Lewis;Clear;39;Calm;0;100% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;46;SE;8;79% Hoquiam;Cloudy;45;E;13;85% Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;44;SE;3;85% Moses Lake;Cloudy;49;NW;10;68% Olympia;Fog;36;Calm;0;92% Omak;Cloudy;47;NW;4;80% Pasco;Cloudy;53;SW;5;54% Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;44;N;3;76% Pullman;Showers;49;WSW;8;71% Puyallup;Clear;42;SE;1;86% Quillayute;Cloudy;45;ESE;9;85% Renton;Partly cloudy;43;SE;1;89% Seattle;Partly cloudy;44;SSE;2;80% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;42;Calm;0;91% Shelton;Mostly cloudy;39;NE;5;95% Spokane;Cloudy;56;WSW;16;50% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;48;SW;6;61% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;56;WSW;16;50% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;33;NW;5;84% Tacoma;Clear;41;Calm;0;85% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;41;Calm;0;85% Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;46;ESE;8;76% Walla Walla;Cloudy;49;S;20;63% Wenatchee;Showers;43;NW;12;79% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;46;SE;8;69% Yakima;Showers;48;S;8;58% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather