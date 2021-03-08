WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Sunday, March 7, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;39;E;8;82%
Bellingham;Cloudy;44;S;13;67%
Bremerton;Clear;36;ENE;1;95%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;25;Calm;0;84%
Eastsound;Cloudy;43;S;8;75%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;32;NNW;3;69%
Ephrata;Cloudy;37;NNW;5;52%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;36;ESE;2;89%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;33;SSE;3;100%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;42;ESE;12;78%
Hoquiam;Clear;38;E;8;89%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;38;N;3;89%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;37;NW;5;54%
Olympia;Fog;30;Calm;0;92%
Omak;Clear;33;W;9;58%
Pasco;Cloudy;41;SSW;6;50%
Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;35;Calm;0;95%
Pullman;Cloudy;35;ENE;8;81%
Puyallup;Cloudy;35;ESE;1;87%
Quillayute;Cloudy;38;E;7;92%
Renton;Mostly clear;38;Calm;0;92%
Seattle;Clear;38;E;2;93%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;38;SSE;3;92%
Shelton;Fog;34;Calm;0;100%
Spokane;Cloudy;34;NE;3;72%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;29;S;5;99%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;34;NE;3;72%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;81%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;38;Calm;0;85%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;38;Calm;0;85%
Vancouver;Cloudy;41;ESE;3;79%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;39;E;7;72%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;36;NW;6;59%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;42;E;10;76%
Yakima;Cloudy;33;W;5;61%
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather