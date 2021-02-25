WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Thursday, February 25, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;40;SSE;5;73%

Bellingham;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;85%

Bremerton;Cloudy;42;S;3;86%

Chehalis;Cloudy;39;S;5;93%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;29;S;7;74%

Eastsound;Cloudy;43;SE;8;75%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;72%

Ephrata;Flurries;30;Calm;0;74%

Everett;Cloudy;41;SE;4;78%

Fort Lewis;Showers;37;SE;3;99%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;42;ESE;12;72%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;41;ESE;5;82%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;39;S;6;85%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;35;SSE;10;64%

Olympia;Cloudy;38;S;6;85%

Omak;Flurries;37;S;9;59%

Pasco;Cloudy;34;ESE;6;78%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;39;WSW;3;79%

Pullman;Mostly clear;28;E;9;81%

Puyallup;Showers;39;SSE;2;87%

Quillayute;Showers;36;SSE;10;92%

Renton;Cloudy;41;SE;3;75%

Seattle;Cloudy;41;S;3;78%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;40;SSE;12;79%

Shelton;Showers;36;WSW;5;92%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;30;Calm;0;81%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;28;S;12;100%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;30;Calm;0;81%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;84%

Tacoma;Showers;40;S;7;73%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;40;S;7;73%

Vancouver;Cloudy;40;ESE;3;76%

Walla Walla;Clear;32;ESE;8;69%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;35;E;5;64%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;44;SE;22;62%

Yakima;Cloudy;32;WNW;5;69%

_____

