WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Thursday, February 25, 2021
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;40;SSE;5;73%
Bellingham;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;85%
Bremerton;Cloudy;42;S;3;86%
Chehalis;Cloudy;39;S;5;93%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;29;S;7;74%
Eastsound;Cloudy;43;SE;8;75%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;72%
Ephrata;Flurries;30;Calm;0;74%
Everett;Cloudy;41;SE;4;78%
Fort Lewis;Showers;37;SE;3;99%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;42;ESE;12;72%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;41;ESE;5;82%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;39;S;6;85%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;35;SSE;10;64%
Olympia;Cloudy;38;S;6;85%
Omak;Flurries;37;S;9;59%
Pasco;Cloudy;34;ESE;6;78%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;39;WSW;3;79%
Pullman;Mostly clear;28;E;9;81%
Puyallup;Showers;39;SSE;2;87%
Quillayute;Showers;36;SSE;10;92%
Renton;Cloudy;41;SE;3;75%
Seattle;Cloudy;41;S;3;78%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;40;SSE;12;79%
Shelton;Showers;36;WSW;5;92%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;30;Calm;0;81%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;28;S;12;100%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;30;Calm;0;81%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;84%
Tacoma;Showers;40;S;7;73%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;40;S;7;73%
Vancouver;Cloudy;40;ESE;3;76%
Walla Walla;Clear;32;ESE;8;69%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;35;E;5;64%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;44;SE;22;62%
Yakima;Cloudy;32;WNW;5;69%
