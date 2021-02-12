WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Friday, February 12, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;28;NNW;3;65%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;22;NE;28;34%
Bremerton;Flurries;29;NNE;3;95%
Chehalis;Snow;30;NNE;8;100%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;10;NE;15;36%
Eastsound;Cloudy;25;NE;12;42%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;77%
Ephrata;Cloudy;19;N;13;43%
Everett;Cloudy;30;N;2;80%
Fort Lewis;Flurries;28;N;9;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;24;N;12;50%
Hoquiam;Snow;30;E;26;88%
Kelso-Longview;Snow;30;SSE;6;92%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;22;NE;20;27%
Olympia;Flurries;29;NE;7;92%
Omak;Cloudy;17;N;23;50%
Pasco;Snow;21;N;15;87%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;29;N;6;61%
Pullman;Cloudy;20;E;6;67%
Puyallup;Flurries;28;NNE;4;81%
Quillayute;Cloudy;29;NE;14;58%
Renton;Flurries;33;N;3;56%
Seattle;Flurries;29;NNE;3;87%
Seattle Boeing;Flurries;31;NNE;6;63%
Shelton;Flurries;29;NNE;12;85%
Spokane;Cloudy;13;ENE;15;40%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;11;NE;14;40%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;13;ENE;15;40%
Stampede Pass;Flurries;8;N;6;83%
Tacoma;Flurries;28;NNE;12;74%
Tacoma Narrows;Flurries;28;NNE;12;74%
Vancouver;Snow;29;E;10;72%
Walla Walla;Flurries;20;S;12;91%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;16;NW;7;80%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;29;NNE;5;42%
Yakima;Flurries;19;Calm;0;76%
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather