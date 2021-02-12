WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Friday, February 12, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;28;NNW;3;65%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;22;NE;28;34%

Bremerton;Flurries;29;NNE;3;95%

Chehalis;Snow;30;NNE;8;100%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;10;NE;15;36%

Eastsound;Cloudy;25;NE;12;42%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;77%

Ephrata;Cloudy;19;N;13;43%

Everett;Cloudy;30;N;2;80%

Fort Lewis;Flurries;28;N;9;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;24;N;12;50%

Hoquiam;Snow;30;E;26;88%

Kelso-Longview;Snow;30;SSE;6;92%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;22;NE;20;27%

Olympia;Flurries;29;NE;7;92%

Omak;Cloudy;17;N;23;50%

Pasco;Snow;21;N;15;87%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;29;N;6;61%

Pullman;Cloudy;20;E;6;67%

Puyallup;Flurries;28;NNE;4;81%

Quillayute;Cloudy;29;NE;14;58%

Renton;Flurries;33;N;3;56%

Seattle;Flurries;29;NNE;3;87%

Seattle Boeing;Flurries;31;NNE;6;63%

Shelton;Flurries;29;NNE;12;85%

Spokane;Cloudy;13;ENE;15;40%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;11;NE;14;40%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;13;ENE;15;40%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;8;N;6;83%

Tacoma;Flurries;28;NNE;12;74%

Tacoma Narrows;Flurries;28;NNE;12;74%

Vancouver;Snow;29;E;10;72%

Walla Walla;Flurries;20;S;12;91%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;16;NW;7;80%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;29;NNE;5;42%

Yakima;Flurries;19;Calm;0;76%

_____

