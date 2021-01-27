WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Wednesday, January 27, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;41;NE;5;57%

Bellingham;Cloudy;35;NE;14;92%

Bremerton;Cloudy;36;ENE;2;97%

Chehalis;Cloudy;37;SW;3;93%

Deer Park;Cloudy;27;NE;9;74%

Eastsound;Cloudy;37;N;5;86%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;32;SE;5;81%

Ephrata;Cloudy;31;N;7;82%

Everett;Cloudy;43;SE;2;51%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;37;ENE;2;81%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;39;ENE;12;69%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;37;E;13;85%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;37;SSE;8;86%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;35;SE;5;72%

Olympia;Cloudy;35;N;6;92%

Omak;Cloudy;28;Calm;0;81%

Pasco;Showers;34;W;3;81%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;38;E;13;69%

Pullman;Cloudy;30;E;16;63%

Puyallup;Cloudy;38;ENE;2;74%

Quillayute;Showers;35;NE;7;92%

Renton;Cloudy;45;ESE;8;39%

Seattle;Cloudy;43;ESE;3;52%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;43;SE;14;43%

Shelton;Cloudy;34;N;5;96%

Spokane;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;74%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;25;ENE;3;86%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;74%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;23;E;6;87%

Tacoma;Cloudy;39;NE;3;56%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;39;NE;3;56%

Vancouver;Cloudy;39;SE;6;75%

Walla Walla;Showers;40;S;21;55%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;28;Calm;0;100%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;41;ENE;7;64%

Yakima;Flurries;31;WSW;3;92%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather