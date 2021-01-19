WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Tuesday, January 19, 2021
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Fog;34;E;3;93%
Bellingham;Fog;33;Calm;0;100%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;36;N;1;97%
Chehalis;Clear;36;N;5;100%
Deer Park;Clear;23;N;5;87%
Eastsound;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;93%
Ellensburg;Clear;30;NNW;3;71%
Ephrata;Clear;32;NNW;5;72%
Everett;Fog;34;NE;1;96%
Fort Lewis;Fog;32;Calm;0;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;38;NNW;3;96%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;42;E;15;85%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;35;Calm;0;92%
Moses Lake;Clear;30;N;5;85%
Olympia;Fog;33;Calm;0;91%
Omak;Clear;35;NW;10;61%
Pasco;Mostly clear;27;NW;5;92%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;41;ESE;5;85%
Pullman;Clear;28;Calm;0;88%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;33;ENE;1;96%
Quillayute;Showers;36;E;3;92%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;88%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;37;NNE;1;91%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;88%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;30;Calm;0;100%
Spokane;Clear;28;Calm;0;95%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;26;NE;5;100%
Spokane Felts;Clear;28;Calm;0;95%
Stampede Pass;Clear;28;Calm;0;88%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;38;N;3;89%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;38;N;3;89%
Vancouver;Clear;33;Calm;0;84%
Walla Walla;Clear;32;E;7;85%
Wenatchee;Clear;32;W;8;78%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;34;SE;6;85%
Yakima;Clear;32;WSW;6;75%
