WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Tuesday, January 19, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Fog;34;E;3;93%

Bellingham;Fog;33;Calm;0;100%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;36;N;1;97%

Chehalis;Clear;36;N;5;100%

Deer Park;Clear;23;N;5;87%

Eastsound;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;93%

Ellensburg;Clear;30;NNW;3;71%

Ephrata;Clear;32;NNW;5;72%

Everett;Fog;34;NE;1;96%

Fort Lewis;Fog;32;Calm;0;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;38;NNW;3;96%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;42;E;15;85%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;35;Calm;0;92%

Moses Lake;Clear;30;N;5;85%

Olympia;Fog;33;Calm;0;91%

Omak;Clear;35;NW;10;61%

Pasco;Mostly clear;27;NW;5;92%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;41;ESE;5;85%

Pullman;Clear;28;Calm;0;88%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;33;ENE;1;96%

Quillayute;Showers;36;E;3;92%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;88%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;37;NNE;1;91%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;88%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;30;Calm;0;100%

Spokane;Clear;28;Calm;0;95%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;26;NE;5;100%

Spokane Felts;Clear;28;Calm;0;95%

Stampede Pass;Clear;28;Calm;0;88%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;38;N;3;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;38;N;3;89%

Vancouver;Clear;33;Calm;0;84%

Walla Walla;Clear;32;E;7;85%

Wenatchee;Clear;32;W;8;78%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;34;SE;6;85%

Yakima;Clear;32;WSW;6;75%

