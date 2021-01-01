WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Friday, January 1, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Rain;47;SE;12;89%
Bellingham;Rain;49;S;14;86%
Bremerton;Showers;46;SSE;2;98%
Chehalis;Showers;47;S;8;97%
Deer Park;Showers;33;SSE;3;91%
Eastsound;Rain;48;SSE;7;93%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;85%
Ephrata;Showers;31;Calm;0;96%
Everett;Rain;46;ESE;3;93%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;45;NE;3;100%
Friday Harbor;Showers;46;ESE;9;93%
Hoquiam;Rain;47;E;10;89%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;49;SSW;5;89%
Moses Lake;Showers;33;NNW;3;88%
Olympia;Showers;47;S;6;86%
Omak;Showers;32;Calm;0;92%
Pasco;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;92%
Port Angeles;Showers;45;WSW;3;93%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;35;SE;5;93%
Puyallup;Cloudy;44;SE;1;95%
Quillayute;Rain;46;SE;10;92%
Renton;Showers;47;S;3;86%
Seattle;Cloudy;46;SE;2;88%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;46;SE;3;92%
Shelton;Showers;45;NNE;5;96%
Spokane;Showers;36;NE;3;96%
Spokane Fairchild;Fog;33;ENE;3;100%
Spokane Felts;Showers;36;NE;3;96%
Stampede Pass;Flurries;34;ESE;2;93%
Tacoma;Showers;45;S;3;85%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;45;S;3;85%
Vancouver;Showers;47;ESE;6;83%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;43;S;5;76%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;28;ENE;6;100%
Whidbey Island;Showers;48;SE;17;86%
Yakima;Cloudy;31;W;3;92%
_____
