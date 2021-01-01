WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Friday, January 1, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Rain;47;SE;12;89%

Bellingham;Rain;49;S;14;86%

Bremerton;Showers;46;SSE;2;98%

Chehalis;Showers;47;S;8;97%

Deer Park;Showers;33;SSE;3;91%

Eastsound;Rain;48;SSE;7;93%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;85%

Ephrata;Showers;31;Calm;0;96%

Everett;Rain;46;ESE;3;93%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;45;NE;3;100%

Friday Harbor;Showers;46;ESE;9;93%

Hoquiam;Rain;47;E;10;89%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;49;SSW;5;89%

Moses Lake;Showers;33;NNW;3;88%

Olympia;Showers;47;S;6;86%

Omak;Showers;32;Calm;0;92%

Pasco;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;92%

Port Angeles;Showers;45;WSW;3;93%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;35;SE;5;93%

Puyallup;Cloudy;44;SE;1;95%

Quillayute;Rain;46;SE;10;92%

Renton;Showers;47;S;3;86%

Seattle;Cloudy;46;SE;2;88%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;46;SE;3;92%

Shelton;Showers;45;NNE;5;96%

Spokane;Showers;36;NE;3;96%

Spokane Fairchild;Fog;33;ENE;3;100%

Spokane Felts;Showers;36;NE;3;96%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;34;ESE;2;93%

Tacoma;Showers;45;S;3;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;45;S;3;85%

Vancouver;Showers;47;ESE;6;83%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;43;S;5;76%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;28;ENE;6;100%

Whidbey Island;Showers;48;SE;17;86%

Yakima;Cloudy;31;W;3;92%

_____

