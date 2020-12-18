WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Friday, December 18, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;45;SSE;9;93%

Bellingham;Cloudy;46;S;7;92%

Bremerton;Showers;44;S;3;97%

Chehalis;Cloudy;45;S;6;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;33;SSW;3;95%

Eastsound;Showers;46;S;7;87%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;40;WNW;14;70%

Ephrata;Cloudy;32;N;6;88%

Everett;Cloudy;44;SE;3;93%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;45;SSE;7;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;45;SSE;6;89%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;45;SE;5;93%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;35;SSE;6;81%

Olympia;Showers;44;SSW;9;88%

Omak;Flurries;31;SSW;5;92%

Pasco;Cloudy;41;S;8;79%

Port Angeles;Rain;43;WNW;3;79%

Pullman;Cloudy;38;WSW;13;79%

Puyallup;Showers;45;S;3;82%

Quillayute;Showers;43;N;3;92%

Renton;Cloudy;47;S;10;73%

Seattle;Showers;44;S;4;85%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;46;SSE;9;79%

Shelton;Cloudy;45;WSW;9;85%

Spokane;Cloudy;38;WSW;5;85%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;34;SSE;5;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;38;WSW;5;85%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;31;N;6;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;44;SSW;8;82%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;44;SSW;8;82%

Vancouver;Cloudy;46;ESE;5;79%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;42;S;12;72%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;84%

Whidbey Island;Showers;49;W;13;68%

Yakima;Cloudy;32;W;3;88%

