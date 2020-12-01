WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Tuesday, December 1, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;92%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;88%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;32;SSE;2;99%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;36;SSW;6;100%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;28;SE;3;92%

Eastsound;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Clear;37;NNW;12;69%

Ephrata;Clear;38;N;5;52%

Everett;Cloudy;37;ENE;1;89%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;34;ENE;3;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;40;WNW;3;85%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;88%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;36;Calm;0;100%

Moses Lake;Clear;36;WSW;8;72%

Olympia;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;96%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;88%

Pasco;Clear;38;SSE;3;72%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;40;SW;10;73%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;35;W;10;75%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;38;SSE;1;89%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;35;E;7;78%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;82%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;41;SE;2;83%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;39;SSE;5;82%

Shelton;Clear;35;Calm;0;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;37;WSW;7;69%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;29;SW;9;99%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;37;WSW;7;69%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;29;NW;3;92%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;38;ESE;5;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;38;ESE;5;85%

Vancouver;Clear;34;Calm;0;85%

Walla Walla;Clear;37;SSE;12;69%

Wenatchee;Clear;37;Calm;0;61%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;70%

Yakima;Clear;34;SW;6;63%

_____

