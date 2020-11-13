WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Friday, November 13, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;44;ESE;18;85%

Bellingham;Rain;47;S;18;79%

Bremerton;Rain;46;SSE;7;95%

Chehalis;Showers;46;S;18;93%

Deer Park;Flurries;27;Calm;0;92%

Eastsound;Rain;46;SSE;13;93%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;34;E;3;82%

Ephrata;Flurries;32;N;3;92%

Everett;Cloudy;44;SE;6;88%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;48;SE;21;100%

Friday Harbor;Showers;45;SSE;14;89%

Hoquiam;Rain;50;S;28;89%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;47;SSE;18;83%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;36;SE;7;85%

Olympia;Showers;45;S;23;89%

Omak;Cloudy;34;S;13;88%

Pasco;Showers;37;N;6;81%

Port Angeles;Rain;43;Calm;0;92%

Pullman;Cloudy;33;ESE;8;71%

Puyallup;Showers;47;SSE;6;78%

Quillayute;Rain;48;SSE;10;42%

Renton;Rain;43;SE;5;88%

Seattle;Rain;44;SSE;6;90%

Seattle Boeing;Rain;46;SSE;15;82%

Shelton;Rain;44;SSE;9;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;36;E;8;64%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;31;SSE;10;88%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;36;E;8;64%

Stampede Pass;Snow;27;N;5;88%

Tacoma;Showers;45;S;7;82%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;45;S;7;82%

Vancouver;Showers;48;ESE;9;78%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;47;SSE;16;40%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;32;ESE;7;92%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;48;SSE;26;73%

Yakima;Cloudy;34;WNW;3;78%

