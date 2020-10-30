WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Friday, October 30, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;43;W;3;100%

Bellingham;Cloudy;51;SW;3;79%

Bremerton;Cloudy;44;SSE;2;98%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;43;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Clear;31;Calm;0;92%

Eastsound;Cloudy;54;SE;6;81%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;39;NNE;3;82%

Ephrata;Clear;39;N;5;75%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;2;88%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;42;ESE;6;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;50;SE;5;92%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;45;Calm;0;96%

Moses Lake;Clear;40;NNE;5;73%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;96%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;38;WNW;5;85%

Pasco;Clear;39;Calm;0;92%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;48;SSW;5;92%

Pullman;Clear;49;ENE;9;60%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;45;S;2;93%

Quillayute;Cloudy;53;SE;3;85%

Renton;Cloudy;47;SSE;3;89%

Seattle;Cloudy;49;SSE;3;91%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;47;SSE;7;89%

Shelton;Showers;41;Calm;0;100%

Spokane;Clear;40;NE;5;89%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;40;ENE;5;100%

Spokane Felts;Clear;40;NE;5;89%

Stampede Pass;Clear;50;SW;3;46%

Tacoma;Cloudy;46;SSE;5;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;46;SSE;5;92%

Vancouver;Fog;46;Calm;0;71%

Walla Walla;Clear;54;SE;7;41%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;44;NW;5;78%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;50;ESE;9;82%

Yakima;Clear;37;NW;3;75%

_____

