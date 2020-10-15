WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, October 15, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;44;Calm;0;95%

Bellingham;Cloudy;51;N;3;85%

Bremerton;Cloudy;47;ENE;1;95%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;45;SSW;3;100%

Deer Park;Clear;30;Calm;0;92%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;46;S;5;93%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;48;NW;23;65%

Ephrata;Clear;50;WNW;13;42%

Everett;Mostly clear;44;W;1;88%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;100%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;47;W;5;86%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;48;N;6;82%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;45;Calm;0;92%

Moses Lake;Clear;50;WSW;5;52%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;91%

Omak;Clear;44;NW;7;62%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;54;WNW;6;50%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;48;WSW;14;73%

Pullman;Clear;41;Calm;0;73%

Puyallup;Cloudy;49;ESE;1;83%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;92%

Renton;Cloudy;54;N;3;63%

Seattle;Cloudy;50;NE;2;82%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;68%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;47;WNW;3;89%

Spokane;Clear;43;E;3;85%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;37;WSW;8;97%

Spokane Felts;Clear;43;E;3;85%

Stampede Pass;Fog;36;N;5;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;49;SE;3;77%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;49;SE;3;77%

Vancouver;Clear;49;Calm;0;69%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;48;S;10;67%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;44;NW;6;67%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;51;WNW;8;85%

Yakima;Cloudy;49;NNW;14;58%

_____

