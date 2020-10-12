WA Current Conditions

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;51;E;5;96%

Bellingham;Rain;54;S;8;89%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;57;SSW;8;96%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;59;N;6;93%

Deer Park;Cloudy;47;S;9;89%

Eastsound;Showers;57;S;9;93%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;85%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;50;S;12;89%

Everett;Cloudy;58;S;4;89%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;57;SSW;10;100%

Friday Harbor;Showers;54;Calm;0;96%

Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;57;WNW;18;74%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;59;SE;8;89%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;58;S;7;71%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;12;86%

Omak;Cloudy;44;N;10;88%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;18;52%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;89%

Pullman;Showers;48;SSE;10;89%

Puyallup;Cloudy;57;SSW;6;93%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;53;W;20;85%

Renton;Cloudy;60;SSE;7;80%

Seattle;Cloudy;57;S;8;87%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;61;S;12;77%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;54;WSW;22;89%

Spokane;Cloudy;51;SSW;13;79%

Spokane Fairchild;Showers;47;S;16;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;51;SSW;13;79%

Stampede Pass;Showers;43;N;7;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;56;S;16;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;56;S;16;89%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;60;SSW;7;81%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;63;S;21;51%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;44;NNW;12;92%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;54;E;10;92%

Yakima;Mostly clear;55;NNW;13;77%

