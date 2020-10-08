WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, October 8, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Fog;55;Calm;0;100%

Bellingham;Cloudy;58;SSW;10;90%

Bremerton;Cloudy;54;SSE;2;97%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;47;Calm;0;83%

Eastsound;Fog;58;S;5;94%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;64;NW;10;64%

Ephrata;Clear;57;NNE;5;66%

Everett;Fog;54;SE;1;84%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;54;SE;3;100%

Friday Harbor;Fog;55;SE;5;96%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;57;W;9;89%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;59;N;3;89%

Moses Lake;Clear;63;Calm;0;59%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;5;100%

Omak;Mostly clear;60;WNW;6;61%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;59;SE;3;80%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;96%

Pullman;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;54%

Puyallup;Cloudy;56;ESE;1;96%

Quillayute;Showers;54;N;5;96%

Renton;Cloudy;58;SSE;3;90%

Seattle;Cloudy;57;SE;2;92%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;57;SE;5;89%

Shelton;Cloudy;57;WSW;14;96%

Spokane;Mostly clear;57;NE;5;66%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;59;SW;3;61%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;57;NE;5;66%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;53;WSW;3;92%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;54;S;3;100%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;54;S;3;100%

Vancouver;Clear;61;Calm;0;75%

Walla Walla;Clear;62;SE;8;43%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;60%

Whidbey Island;Showers;58;Calm;0;93%

Yakima;Mostly clear;55;WNW;7;74%

_____

