WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Wednesday, September 2, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;60;WNW;6;80%
Bellingham;Clear;61;S;3;77%
Bremerton;Clear;62;N;2;85%
Chehalis;Clear;61;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Clear;69;S;5;43%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;77%
Ellensburg;Clear;71;WNW;18;52%
Ephrata;Clear;80;WNW;24;32%
Everett;Clear;62;WNW;1;81%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;78%
Friday Harbor;Showers;53;Calm;0;100%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;57;WNW;6;96%
Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;75%
Moses Lake;Clear;76;SW;7;44%
Olympia;Clear;62;Calm;0;74%
Omak;Clear;75;NW;10;35%
Pasco;Clear;69;Calm;0;72%
Port Angeles;Fog;57;W;12;96%
Pullman;Clear;62;Calm;0;53%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;63;NNW;1;78%
Quillayute;Cloudy;59;Calm;5;96%
Renton;Clear;70;N;6;72%
Seattle;Clear;63;N;1;77%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;69;NW;5;60%
Shelton;Clear;61;Calm;0;86%
Spokane;Clear;68;Calm;0;48%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;68;S;10;45%
Spokane Felts;Clear;68;Calm;0;48%
Stampede Pass;Clear;57;Calm;0;83%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;70%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;70%
Vancouver;Clear;70;NW;6;64%
Walla Walla;Clear;74;SE;5;35%
Wenatchee;Clear;75;W;13;44%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;58;SW;8;86%
Yakima;Clear;76;NW;8;38%
