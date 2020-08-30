WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, August 30, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;55;NW;3;77%
Bellingham;Clear;57;N;3;80%
Bremerton;Clear;56;WNW;2;89%
Chehalis;Clear;54;SSW;5;87%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;6;41%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;87%
Ellensburg;Clear;59;NW;16;51%
Ephrata;Clear;66;NW;20;21%
Everett;Clear;53;NNE;1;83%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;53;SE;7;89%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;49;WNW;3;92%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;56;WNW;9;80%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;57;Calm;0;71%
Moses Lake;Clear;66;NW;12;22%
Olympia;Clear;52;SSE;6;76%
Omak;Cloudy;66;N;10;27%
Pasco;Clear;69;W;13;29%
Port Angeles;Mostly clear;50;WSW;5;89%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;13;27%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;2;68%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;96%
Renton;Mostly clear;62;NNE;3;64%
Seattle;Clear;57;N;2;78%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;61%
Shelton;Clear;54;W;6;80%
Spokane;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;35%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;64;N;13;26%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;35%
Stampede Pass;Clear;47;N;6;79%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;6;63%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;6;63%
Vancouver;Clear;58;NW;5;60%
Walla Walla;Clear;61;Calm;0;39%
Wenatchee;Clear;63;WNW;24;29%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;54;SW;6;80%
Yakima;Clear;65;NW;15;39%
