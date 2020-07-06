WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, July 5, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;57;NNW;5;74%
Bellingham;Clear;61;Calm;0;69%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;59;N;2;76%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;76%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;57;NNW;3;68%
Eastsound;Mostly clear;59;SSE;6;71%
Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;65;WNW;10;50%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;30%
Everett;Clear;59;NNE;1;73%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;8;75%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;86%
Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;57;WNW;5;77%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;3;69%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;3;30%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;66%
Omak;Partly cloudy;72;SSW;5;26%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;75;E;5;35%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;55;W;9;66%
Pullman;Partly cloudy;57;ENE;3;71%
Puyallup;Cloudy;62;W;2;64%
Quillayute;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;85%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;6;55%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;59;N;1;71%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;6;59%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;10;69%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;53%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;5;37%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;53%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;50;N;5;82%
Tacoma;Cloudy;61;W;5;62%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;61;W;5;62%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;6;66%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;67;E;9;38%
Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;74;NW;10;38%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;54;WSW;6;80%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;7;43%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather