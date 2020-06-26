WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Friday, June 26, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;59;Calm;0;83%

Bellingham;Mostly clear;63;S;8;77%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;62;NNE;2;83%

Chehalis;Clear;64;Calm;0;82%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;80%

Eastsound;Clear;59;SSE;6;87%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;72;NW;16;51%

Ephrata;Clear;73;WSW;6;42%

Everett;Mostly clear;61;N;2;84%

Fort Lewis;Clear;69;Calm;0;73%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;96%

Hoquiam;Clear;55;W;6;89%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;65;NW;5;75%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;78;S;6;38%

Olympia;Clear;69;NE;3;65%

Omak;Partly cloudy;73;W;5;43%

Pasco;Clear;71;Calm;0;62%

Port Angeles;Clear;55;W;13;83%

Pullman;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;77%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;63;NNW;1;76%

Quillayute;Clear;53;N;3;92%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;68;N;6;62%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;2;72%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;54%

Shelton;Clear;63;W;8;77%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;60%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;66;S;6;69%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;60%

Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;57;N;6;86%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;64;N;3;67%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;64;N;3;67%

Vancouver;Clear;72;NNW;9;61%

Walla Walla;Clear;71;E;9;58%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;78;WNW;16;38%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;54;SW;3;89%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;76;W;7;41%

