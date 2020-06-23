WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Tuesday, June 23, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;61%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;66%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;62;N;2;59%

Chehalis;Clear;68;NNW;9;59%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;57;NE;3;80%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;82%

Ellensburg;Clear;71;WNW;7;52%

Ephrata;Clear;71;Calm;0;40%

Everett;Clear;62;WNW;1;75%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;67;W;6;46%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;77%

Hoquiam;Clear;60;WNW;5;64%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;67;Calm;0;70%

Moses Lake;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;37%

Olympia;Mostly clear;67;N;8;44%

Omak;Mostly clear;71;SSW;6;45%

Pasco;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;62%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;3;66%

Pullman;Clear;58;Calm;0;80%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;62;NNW;2;56%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;57;N;5;74%

Renton;Mostly clear;66;NNW;10;56%

Seattle;Mostly clear;63;N;1;57%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;42%

Shelton;Mostly clear;62;WNW;3;72%

Spokane;Mostly clear;63;NNE;3;67%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;64;Calm;0;61%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;63;NNE;3;67%

Stampede Pass;Clear;59;SSW;5;74%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;63;N;9;41%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;63;N;9;41%

Vancouver;Clear;73;NW;6;59%

Walla Walla;Clear;68;ENE;9;60%

Wenatchee;Clear;72;E;8;43%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;55;WSW;5;74%

Yakima;Clear;65;WNW;5;55%

