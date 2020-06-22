WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Monday, June 22, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;55;N;3;77%

Bellingham;Mostly clear;59;S;6;66%

Bremerton;Clear;53;NNE;1;90%

Chehalis;Clear;54;Calm;0;87%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;85%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;55;S;8;81%

Ellensburg;Clear;61;NW;25;55%

Ephrata;Clear;69;WNW;16;31%

Everett;Mostly clear;56;NNW;1;83%

Fort Lewis;Clear;58;W;7;88%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;82%

Hoquiam;Clear;54;NW;5;82%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;59;NW;3;77%

Moses Lake;Clear;69;SSW;6;44%

Olympia;Clear;53;SE;3;79%

Omak;Clear;72;Calm;0;37%

Pasco;Clear;70;WSW;7;33%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;51;W;8;82%

Pullman;Clear;54;Calm;0;77%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;56;NW;1;79%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;89%

Renton;Mostly clear;59;NNW;8;69%

Seattle;Mostly clear;57;N;1;78%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;64%

Shelton;Clear;53;W;7;82%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;62;NNE;5;59%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;59;S;6;71%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;62;NNE;5;59%

Stampede Pass;Fog;48;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;54;N;3;80%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;54;N;3;80%

Vancouver;Clear;63;NW;6;65%

Walla Walla;Clear;66;SSE;8;42%

Wenatchee;Clear;65;NW;21;43%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;54;SW;10;77%

Yakima;Clear;67;NW;12;43%

