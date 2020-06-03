WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Wednesday, June 3, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;53;WNW;7;92%
Bellingham;Cloudy;52;N;3;89%
Bremerton;Partly cloudy;50;NNW;1;94%
Chehalis;Mostly clear;48;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Clear;57;SW;6;52%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;59;S;2;83%
Ellensburg;Mostly clear;55;WNW;22;58%
Ephrata;Partly cloudy;62;WNW;15;40%
Everett;Cloudy;55;NW;1;85%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;98%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;51;WSW;3;82%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;55;W;8;83%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;56;N;3;74%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;64;WNW;9;39%
Olympia;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;89%
Omak;Clear;61;NW;14;36%
Pasco;Cloudy;66;NW;9;48%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;51;N;3;82%
Pullman;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;61%
Puyallup;Partly cloudy;52;WNW;1;85%
Quillayute;Partly cloudy;50;NNW;3;92%
Renton;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;74%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;55;NW;1;83%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;74%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;50;W;6;89%
Spokane;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;59%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;56;W;9;62%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;59%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;42;N;3;85%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;50;SSW;3;86%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;3;86%
Vancouver;Mostly clear;61;WNW;5;60%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;8;43%
Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;57;NNW;15;52%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;N;5;82%
Yakima;Cloudy;63;NNE;5;42%
_____
