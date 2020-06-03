WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Wednesday, June 3, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;53;WNW;7;92%

Bellingham;Cloudy;52;N;3;89%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;50;NNW;1;94%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;48;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Clear;57;SW;6;52%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;59;S;2;83%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;55;WNW;22;58%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;62;WNW;15;40%

Everett;Cloudy;55;NW;1;85%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;98%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;51;WSW;3;82%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;55;W;8;83%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;56;N;3;74%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;64;WNW;9;39%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;89%

Omak;Clear;61;NW;14;36%

Pasco;Cloudy;66;NW;9;48%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;51;N;3;82%

Pullman;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;61%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;52;WNW;1;85%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;50;NNW;3;92%

Renton;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;74%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;55;NW;1;83%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;74%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;50;W;6;89%

Spokane;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;59%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;56;W;9;62%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;59%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;42;N;3;85%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;50;SSW;3;86%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;3;86%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;61;WNW;5;60%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;8;43%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;57;NNW;15;52%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;N;5;82%

Yakima;Cloudy;63;NNE;5;42%

