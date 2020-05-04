WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Monday, May 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;43;NNW;3;85%
Bellingham;Partly cloudy;45;Calm;0;82%
Bremerton;Showers;42;SE;1;95%
Chehalis;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Clear;34;NW;7;92%
Eastsound;Partly cloudy;46;S;2;73%
Ellensburg;Mostly clear;44;WNW;20;62%
Ephrata;Partly cloudy;47;NNW;10;42%
Everett;Clear;44;ENE;1;85%
Fort Lewis;Clear;42;SE;5;100%
Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;92%
Hoquiam;Clear;46;ENE;5;92%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;45;Calm;0;92%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;49;SW;3;42%
Olympia;Clear;42;SSE;3;95%
Omak;Clear;44;W;7;57%
Pasco;Mostly clear;45;NW;8;65%
Port Angeles;Clear;39;Calm;0;92%
Pullman;Clear;40;Calm;0;70%
Puyallup;Showers;44;ESE;2;92%
Quillayute;Clear;42;ENE;6;88%
Renton;Clear;47;SSE;5;73%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;47;SE;1;76%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;49;ESE;5;68%
Shelton;Clear;40;Calm;0;89%
Spokane;Mostly clear;41;E;3;79%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;39;N;3;91%
Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;41;E;3;79%
Stampede Pass;Clear;32;WSW;3;88%
Tacoma;Showers;45;S;5;82%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;45;S;5;82%
Vancouver;Clear;49;Calm;0;80%
Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;44;W;3;62%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;46;W;10;51%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;44;SE;5;78%
Yakima;Clear;45;WSW;8;60%
_____
