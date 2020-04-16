WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, April 16, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;48;Calm;0;65%
Bellingham;Clear;48;Calm;0;70%
Bremerton;Clear;52;NE;2;62%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;76%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;42;NE;7;46%
Eastsound;Clear;46;Calm;0;75%
Ellensburg;Mostly clear;38;Calm;0;69%
Ephrata;Cloudy;45;N;8;51%
Everett;Clear;52;NNW;2;68%
Fort Lewis;Clear;54;N;3;57%
Friday Harbor;Clear;46;Calm;0;67%
Hoquiam;Clear;48;SSE;8;96%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;54;N;3;63%
Moses Lake;Showers;45;E;8;51%
Olympia;Clear;45;WNW;3;62%
Omak;Clear;40;NNW;7;46%
Pasco;Clear;44;N;6;70%
Port Angeles;Clear;46;SW;6;55%
Pullman;Clear;36;ENE;5;52%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;50;E;1;70%
Quillayute;Clear;42;Calm;0;91%
Renton;Clear;53;Calm;0;56%
Seattle;Clear;53;NNE;2;62%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;54;Calm;0;52%
Shelton;Clear;45;Calm;0;62%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;57%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;42;NE;6;53%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;57%
Stampede Pass;Clear;33;ESE;3;89%
Tacoma;Clear;55;NE;5;46%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;55;NE;5;46%
Vancouver;Cloudy;55;SE;3;66%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;40;ENE;12;67%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;47;ENE;3;51%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;50;S;5;58%
Yakima;Clear;41;W;8;67%
