WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, April 16, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;48;Calm;0;65%

Bellingham;Clear;48;Calm;0;70%

Bremerton;Clear;52;NE;2;62%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;76%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;42;NE;7;46%

Eastsound;Clear;46;Calm;0;75%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;38;Calm;0;69%

Ephrata;Cloudy;45;N;8;51%

Everett;Clear;52;NNW;2;68%

Fort Lewis;Clear;54;N;3;57%

Friday Harbor;Clear;46;Calm;0;67%

Hoquiam;Clear;48;SSE;8;96%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;54;N;3;63%

Moses Lake;Showers;45;E;8;51%

Olympia;Clear;45;WNW;3;62%

Omak;Clear;40;NNW;7;46%

Pasco;Clear;44;N;6;70%

Port Angeles;Clear;46;SW;6;55%

Pullman;Clear;36;ENE;5;52%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;50;E;1;70%

Quillayute;Clear;42;Calm;0;91%

Renton;Clear;53;Calm;0;56%

Seattle;Clear;53;NNE;2;62%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;54;Calm;0;52%

Shelton;Clear;45;Calm;0;62%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;57%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;42;NE;6;53%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;57%

Stampede Pass;Clear;33;ESE;3;89%

Tacoma;Clear;55;NE;5;46%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;55;NE;5;46%

Vancouver;Cloudy;55;SE;3;66%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;40;ENE;12;67%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;47;ENE;3;51%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;50;S;5;58%

Yakima;Clear;41;W;8;67%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather