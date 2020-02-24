WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Monday, February 24, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;45;W;16;70%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;82%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;41;SW;17;86%
Chehalis;Showers;41;SSW;6;93%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;35;SW;16;69%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;45;S;8;75%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;78%
Ephrata;Clear;32;S;6;69%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;13;88%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;39;S;20;100%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;43;N;7;76%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;44;WNW;20;65%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;41;SE;8;85%
Moses Lake;Clear;41;SSW;10;57%
Olympia;Cloudy;40;SW;12;85%
Omak;Clear;37;SSE;10;66%
Pasco;Clear;43;SSW;17;60%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;42;W;18;72%
Pullman;Mostly clear;33;WSW;28;75%
Puyallup;Cloudy;42;SW;14;86%
Quillayute;Cloudy;42;W;12;64%
Renton;Cloudy;43;SSW;15;70%
Seattle;Cloudy;44;SSW;15;76%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;43;SSW;13;73%
Shelton;Cloudy;39;WSW;21;85%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;18;66%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;31;SSW;18;99%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;18;66%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;28;W;18;88%
Tacoma;Cloudy;40;SW;16;79%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;40;SW;16;79%
Vancouver;Cloudy;41;W;9;77%
Walla Walla;Clear;39;S;21;61%
Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;40;NW;14;59%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;47;W;37;68%
Yakima;Mostly clear;43;W;16;45%
