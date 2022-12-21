US Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;36;17;37;34;A bit of p.m. snow;ESE;6;68%;99%;1 Albuquerque, NM;49;28;52;28;Breezy in the p.m.;NNE;11;33%;1%;3 Anchorage, AK;6;4;12;1;Very cold;NNE;7;60%;0%;0 Asheville, NC;49;34;48;14;A little a.m. rain;SSE;5;84%;84%;1 Atlanta, GA;50;39;51;16;Cloudy;SW;5;77%;72%;1 Atlantic City, NJ;43;35;53;45;Afternoon rain;ESE;15;82%;100%;1 Austin, TX;53;42;57;16;Windy in the p.m.;NNW;11;34%;2%;3 Baltimore, MD;43;31;48;36;Rain;SE;7;80%;100%;1 Baton Rouge, LA;52;46;67;20;Milder;NNW;8;74%;32%;2 Billings, MT;-10;-22;0;-16;Frigid;WSW;10;45%;4%;2 Birmingham, AL;49;44;58;9;Mainly cloudy;WNW;8;68%;93%;1 Bismarck, ND;-10;-17;-9;-18;Windy and frigid;NW;22;97%;26%;0 Boise, ID;38;3;21;17;Very cold;SSE;9;63%;87%;2 Boston, MA;39;27;45;43;Mainly cloudy;E;7;60%;100%;1 Bridgeport, CT;40;27;44;41;Cloudy, p.m. rain;E;10;66%;100%;1 Buffalo, NY;36;29;40;28;Bit of rain, snow;SE;13;65%;99%;1 Burlington, VT;31;18;35;32;Cloudy;SE;8;63%;84%;1 Caribou, ME;27;10;21;10;Low clouds;E;4;62%;50%;1 Casper, WY;16;-36;-14;-21;Bitterly cold;SW;12;75%;3%;2 Charleston, SC;50;47;58;45;Cloudy and warmer;SSW;7;84%;44%;1 Charleston, WV;50;35;46;6;A little a.m. rain;SE;6;77%;97%;1 Charlotte, NC;46;37;44;32;Morning rain, cloudy;SSW;7;89%;95%;1 Cheyenne, WY;42;-24;-3;-14;Increasingly windy;NW;21;53%;2%;2 Chicago, IL;32;30;34;-6;P.M. snow, colder;E;15;78%;99%;0 Cleveland, OH;37;33;42;7;A little p.m. rain;SSE;15;67%;97%;1 Columbia, SC;43;37;49;33;A little a.m. rain;SSW;5;90%;69%;1 Columbus, OH;42;32;38;-6;A little rain;S;8;85%;99%;1 Concord, NH;36;15;36;32;Cloudy;E;5;66%;100%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;51;31;38;9;Becoming very windy;NNW;22;53%;42%;2 Denver, CO;53;-20;-7;-15;Much colder;SSE;9;90%;5%;2 Des Moines, IA;22;-7;-2;-11;Blizzard in the a.m.;NNW;30;98%;86%;1 Detroit, MI;33;29;38;7;Bit of rain, snow;ESE;18;77%;99%;0 Dodge City, KS;33;-10;1;-8;Very windy;NNW;33;63%;49%;2 Duluth, MN;-3;-6;-3;-7;Morning snow, frigid;NNW;15;100%;96%;0 El Paso, TX;62;38;69;23;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;9;23%;0%;3 Fairbanks, AK;-34;-39;-22;-29;Clear and very cold;SSE;5;68%;2%;0 Fargo, ND;-9;-13;-8;-11;Increasingly windy;NW;19;100%;33%;0 Grand Junction, CO;33;20;37;23;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;39%;13%;2 Grand Rapids, MI;25;22;35;6;A little p.m. snow;E;15;80%;99%;0 Hartford, CT;40;24;40;37;Bit of rain, snow;E;7;70%;100%;1 Helena, MT;-14;-34;-14;-20;Bitterly cold;SE;6;70%;4%;1 Honolulu, HI;81;69;82;68;Some sun, pleasant;WSW;8;64%;27%;4 Houston, TX;54;41;68;18;Milder;NNW;10;53%;12%;2 Indianapolis, IN;41;31;40;-7;Rain and snow;SE;16;74%;99%;0 Jackson, MS;51;47;60;13;A shower in the p.m.;NW;9;75%;75%;1 Jacksonville, FL;57;51;66;54;Cloudy;SSW;5;81%;41%;1 Juneau, AK;18;8;16;8;Brisk and very cold;ENE;15;65%;44%;0 Kansas City, MO;33;-4;4;-8;Blizzard in the a.m.;NNW;30;89%;85%;1 Knoxville, TN;55;37;50;8;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;85%;87%;1 Las Vegas, NV;58;33;57;36;Clouds and sun;N;5;46%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;47;36;48;-5;A little rain;SE;7;74%;96%;1 Little Rock, AR;48;38;44;5;Showers of rain\/snow;NW;13;61%;74%;1 Long Beach, CA;73;46;70;47;Partly sunny;SE;5;56%;0%;3 Los Angeles, CA;71;48;70;47;Partly sunny;E;4;50%;1%;3 Louisville, KY;46;35;49;-3;A little rain;SE;15;85%;98%;1 Madison, WI;19;16;28;-14;Snow;NNE;18;87%;100%;0 Memphis, TN;54;44;50;3;Snow and rain;NW;13;78%;92%;1 Miami, FL;79;71;82;71;Periods of sun;SW;9;71%;42%;2 Milwaukee, WI;31;26;35;-4;Snow, breezy, colder;ENE;16;85%;100%;0 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;1;-8;-4;-9;A little a.m. snow;NNW;16;92%;83%;0 Mobile, AL;53;48;61;23;Mainly cloudy;WNW;6;83%;63%;1 Montgomery, AL;51;44;59;15;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;79%;67%;1 Mt. Washington, NH;19;10;20;14;Cloudy and breezy;SSE;23;60%;84%;0 Nashville, TN;52;42;52;1;Cloudy with a shower;WNW;10;65%;97%;1 New Orleans, LA;54;50;67;25;Milder;NW;8;69%;33%;2 New York, NY;40;36;48;45;A little p.m. rain;E;9;63%;100%;1 Newark, NJ;40;27;47;45;A little p.m. rain;E;7;64%;100%;1 Norfolk, VA;47;39;59;43;Breezy with rain;SSW;15;78%;100%;1 Oklahoma City, OK;43;5;15;2;Very windy;NNW;26;67%;49%;1 Olympia, WA;29;18;27;22;Cloudy and cold;NE;9;67%;97%;1 Omaha, NE;20;-11;-6;-11;Very windy;NNW;28;88%;51%;1 Orlando, FL;64;59;74;63;A shower in the p.m.;SW;6;82%;66%;2 Philadelphia, PA;42;27;48;44;Cloudy, p.m. rain;ESE;9;79%;100%;1 Phoenix, AZ;65;39;66;44;Increasing clouds;NE;4;45%;0%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;42;34;40;13;Occasional rain;SE;8;72%;97%;0 Portland, ME;37;26;41;40;Cloudy;ESE;7;57%;74%;1 Portland, OR;39;17;21;19;Snow and sleet;E;23;70%;98%;1 Providence, RI;41;24;43;40;Cloudy;E;7;69%;100%;1 Raleigh, NC;46;40;53;40;Occasional rain;SW;8;81%;99%;1 Reno, NV;52;30;45;36;A thick cloud cover;SW;5;76%;70%;1 Richmond, VA;46;25;52;38;Periods of rain;SW;8;83%;100%;1 Roswell, NM;55;27;43;12;Mostly sunny, breezy;E;13;37%;1%;3 Sacramento, CA;52;38;53;47;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;93%;87%;1 Salt Lake City, UT;42;18;28;22;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;52%;25%;2 San Antonio, TX;53;42;65;16;Windy in the p.m.;N;12;42%;1%;3 San Diego, CA;72;48;65;46;High clouds;N;6;68%;0%;3 San Francisco, CA;57;46;55;48;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;86%;88%;1 Savannah, GA;51;46;60;42;Cloudy and warmer;S;6;85%;33%;1 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;29;17;27;23;Very cold;ESE;14;58%;96%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;4;-18;-11;-15;Windy and frigid;NNW;22;95%;24%;1 Spokane, WA;12;-13;8;5;High clouds, frigid;ENE;10;61%;80%;2 Springfield, IL;33;24;33;-8;Snow, breezy, colder;SSE;16;93%;100%;0 St. Louis, MO;38;29;35;-7;Afternoon snow;NNW;15;79%;98%;1 Tampa, FL;68;59;76;62;A shower in the p.m.;SW;7;93%;74%;1 Toledo, OH;32;28;39;3;Bit of rain, snow;ESE;15;87%;99%;0 Tucson, AZ;64;37;67;42;Brilliant sunshine;ESE;6;40%;0%;3 Tulsa, OK;48;10;22;1;Some snow;NW;16;71%;91%;1 Vero Beach, FL;72;59;79;65;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;79%;85%;2 Washington, DC;45;29;56;40;Rain;SE;8;78%;100%;0 Wichita, KS;30;-4;2;-5;Very windy, snow;NW;27;75%;76%;1 Wilmington, DE;41;28;49;42;Rain;ESE;11;85%;100%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather