US Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;43;35;54;30;Rain ending, windy;W;19;57%;89%;0 Albuquerque, NM;60;37;56;44;A little p.m. rain;SSW;10;54%;96%;2 Anchorage, AK;14;6;17;10;Clouds and sun, cold;E;5;78%;13%;0 Asheville, NC;55;43;58;31;A little a.m. rain;NW;4;86%;69%;1 Atlanta, GA;59;47;65;39;A couple of showers;NW;6;79%;88%;1 Atlantic City, NJ;46;42;61;36;A little a.m. rain;NW;21;75%;84%;1 Austin, TX;66;55;63;49;Cloudy;N;8;59%;4%;1 Baltimore, MD;48;42;62;33;Rain ending, windy;NW;19;67%;89%;1 Baton Rouge, LA;79;64;79;61;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;6;80%;64%;1 Billings, MT;24;15;35;15;Not as cold;WSW;14;43%;1%;2 Birmingham, AL;64;56;67;38;A shower in the a.m.;N;7;87%;73%;1 Bismarck, ND;14;-9;19;6;Mostly cloudy;W;7;83%;2%;1 Boise, ID;34;18;37;27;Cloudy;ENE;7;49%;25%;1 Boston, MA;45;37;57;34;Rain, windy, mild;W;24;71%;95%;0 Bridgeport, CT;45;34;55;31;Rain ending, windy;WNW;20;74%;89%;0 Buffalo, NY;47;46;52;28;Showers around;W;25;70%;86%;1 Burlington, VT;40;36;50;28;Rain, windy, mild;W;21;52%;95%;0 Caribou, ME;28;22;47;25;Windy, p.m. rain;WSW;19;71%;96%;0 Casper, WY;23;13;34;18;Sunny and breezy;SW;20;47%;1%;2 Charleston, SC;64;56;77;54;Mostly cloudy;W;7;68%;48%;2 Charleston, WV;63;47;57;25;A little a.m. rain;NW;16;62%;62%;1 Charlotte, NC;59;46;64;39;A few showers;NNW;9;79%;91%;1 Cheyenne, WY;40;12;38;25;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;8;42%;6%;2 Chicago, IL;51;25;33;20;Windy and colder;W;21;46%;2%;2 Cleveland, OH;52;48;53;28;Windy;W;22;69%;69%;2 Columbia, SC;63;47;71;47;An afternoon shower;NW;6;75%;51%;1 Columbus, OH;51;48;53;20;Windy;WNW;20;54%;58%;2 Concord, NH;42;29;51;27;Rain, windy;W;19;80%;92%;0 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;66;42;55;41;Cooler;N;14;42%;14%;3 Denver, CO;57;18;49;29;Mainly cloudy;SSW;6;29%;15%;2 Des Moines, IA;55;14;31;22;Much colder;SSW;12;48%;1%;2 Detroit, MI;48;44;52;25;Showers around;W;21;39%;68%;2 Dodge City, KS;73;18;41;29;Partly sunny, cooler;S;11;46%;1%;2 Duluth, MN;39;3;15;13;Frigid;SW;11;71%;4%;1 El Paso, TX;76;47;69;46;Morning showers;ENE;8;50%;93%;1 Fairbanks, AK;20;19;32;19;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;5;81%;83%;0 Fargo, ND;23;-3;14;8;Clouds and sun, cold;SW;9;76%;4%;1 Grand Junction, CO;53;26;43;30;Cloudy with snow;ENE;6;66%;94%;1 Grand Rapids, MI;46;30;38;26;Windy and colder;W;21;52%;26%;1 Hartford, CT;46;35;56;32;A little a.m. rain;WNW;19;74%;88%;0 Helena, MT;30;1;21;3;Mostly cloudy;S;7;64%;1%;1 Honolulu, HI;84;72;83;71;A morning shower;NE;10;65%;51%;4 Houston, TX;78;70;76;59;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;7;76%;60%;1 Indianapolis, IN;57;34;42;22;Windy and cooler;NW;19;52%;6%;2 Jackson, MS;74;64;72;47;A shower;NNE;8;83%;84%;1 Jacksonville, FL;75;59;81;58;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;5;62%;6%;3 Juneau, AK;26;12;30;19;Sunny, but chilly;NE;4;60%;0%;1 Kansas City, MO;62;20;35;25;Periods of sun;S;7;44%;2%;2 Knoxville, TN;55;47;60;32;Morning rain, cloudy;N;7;78%;76%;1 Las Vegas, NV;63;45;64;43;Partly sunny;NNE;6;50%;4%;2 Lexington, KY;59;50;54;23;A shower in the a.m.;N;15;61%;60%;1 Little Rock, AR;58;46;54;34;Low clouds;NE;10;48%;60%;2 Long Beach, CA;63;51;70;55;Cloudy;NW;6;75%;33%;1 Los Angeles, CA;61;51;69;54;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;72%;63%;1 Louisville, KY;56;48;56;25;Clearing and breezy;N;15;48%;25%;2 Madison, WI;48;13;24;19;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;15;56%;0%;2 Memphis, TN;60;46;54;33;Breezy in the a.m.;NE;12;59%;24%;1 Miami, FL;81;74;81;71;Lots of sun, breezy;NE;14;49%;2%;4 Milwaukee, WI;51;22;30;22;Windy, much colder;WSW;22;45%;1%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;39;4;17;13;Mostly sunny, colder;SSW;11;65%;1%;2 Mobile, AL;70;62;76;59;An afternoon shower;WSW;7;82%;69%;1 Montgomery, AL;73;52;69;47;A shower in the p.m.;N;6;83%;66%;1 Mt. Washington, NH;26;21;32;2;Windy;WNW;29;85%;99%;0 Nashville, TN;59;52;57;28;Cloudy;NNE;10;59%;27%;1 New Orleans, LA;77;66;79;62;A shower;SSW;6;79%;85%;1 New York, NY;45;43;57;35;Rain ending, windy;NW;20;71%;89%;1 Newark, NJ;45;37;58;33;Rain ending, windy;WNW;19;74%;88%;0 Norfolk, VA;57;42;65;41;Rain, breezy;NW;14;79%;92%;1 Oklahoma City, OK;67;30;47;34;Cooler;SSE;11;40%;97%;2 Olympia, WA;41;29;41;26;Low clouds;NE;7;85%;45%;1 Omaha, NE;56;13;34;20;Much colder;S;8;44%;1%;2 Orlando, FL;80;63;82;62;Mostly sunny;NE;7;54%;0%;4 Philadelphia, PA;47;37;58;33;Rain ending, windy;WNW;19;73%;88%;1 Phoenix, AZ;70;51;67;57;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;6;54%;62%;1 Pittsburgh, PA;52;47;54;24;Showers around;W;19;59%;75%;1 Portland, ME;42;35;53;31;Windy, p.m. rain;W;19;72%;94%;0 Portland, OR;44;32;40;34;Cloudy and chilly;ENE;13;64%;27%;1 Providence, RI;45;35;59;32;Very windy, rain;WNW;25;71%;98%;0 Raleigh, NC;59;44;65;39;Rain, breezy;NW;14;78%;92%;1 Reno, NV;39;22;44;36;Becoming cloudy;SSE;9;63%;83%;1 Richmond, VA;53;37;62;32;Rain, breezy;NNW;15;79%;91%;1 Roswell, NM;80;36;55;39;Cooler;S;7;51%;91%;1 Sacramento, CA;54;36;49;43;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SSW;6;96%;100%;1 Salt Lake City, UT;34;19;38;30;Periods of sun;SE;7;58%;85%;2 San Antonio, TX;67;59;65;52;A morning shower;NE;10;67%;45%;1 San Diego, CA;66;52;67;52;Mostly cloudy;N;6;67%;6%;1 San Francisco, CA;54;42;52;46;Periods of rain;S;7;78%;99%;0 Savannah, GA;67;55;79;59;Warmer with some sun;WSW;6;64%;25%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;39;34;44;31;A thick cloud cover;ENE;10;64%;16%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;41;6;31;14;Sunny and colder;SW;10;49%;1%;2 Spokane, WA;29;10;32;14;Cloudy and chilly;ENE;6;70%;1%;1 Springfield, IL;55;22;35;21;Breezy, much colder;NW;16;52%;0%;2 St. Louis, MO;57;26;38;26;Breezy and colder;NNE;15;53%;1%;2 Tampa, FL;82;62;84;60;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;61%;0%;4 Toledo, OH;48;39;47;22;Rain and drizzle;W;20;55%;60%;2 Tucson, AZ;74;54;67;57;A couple of showers;ESE;7;71%;97%;1 Tulsa, OK;60;30;45;32;Cooler;ENE;8;44%;61%;2 Vero Beach, FL;81;70;83;65;Sun and some clouds;ENE;10;50%;0%;3 Washington, DC;50;40;62;32;Rain ending, windy;NW;19;74%;90%;1 Wichita, KS;67;23;40;30;Cooler;SSE;6;43%;2%;2 Wilmington, DE;47;37;58;31;Rain ending, windy;WNW;19;82%;89%;1