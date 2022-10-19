US Forecast for Thursday, October 20, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;52;36;56;34;Partial sunshine;S;10;52%;28%;3 Albuquerque, NM;70;47;72;46;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;36%;0%;5 Anchorage, AK;47;39;45;34;Periods of rain;SSW;7;80%;93%;0 Asheville, NC;53;27;59;31;Mostly sunny;NW;5;43%;1%;4 Atlanta, GA;59;32;63;37;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;35%;1%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;58;44;62;46;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;42%;3%;4 Austin, TX;74;51;86;57;Sunshine and warmer;SSW;7;35%;0%;5 Baltimore, MD;57;39;62;43;Brilliant sunshine;SW;9;33%;13%;4 Baton Rouge, LA;65;36;73;50;Sunny and nice;SSW;5;44%;0%;5 Billings, MT;75;49;80;46;Breezy, warm;E;16;25%;4%;3 Birmingham, AL;60;31;64;39;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;37%;1%;4 Bismarck, ND;70;35;75;43;Partly sunny, warm;W;9;47%;1%;3 Boise, ID;75;44;76;44;Sunny and warm;ENE;6;26%;0%;3 Boston, MA;57;42;59;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;16;46%;6%;3 Bridgeport, CT;55;39;58;40;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;12;43%;6%;3 Buffalo, NY;45;38;45;36;A couple of showers;SSW;19;67%;95%;1 Burlington, VT;53;38;52;36;Winds subsiding;S;15;54%;32%;1 Caribou, ME;65;38;54;35;Mostly sunny;S;8;61%;17%;3 Casper, WY;72;36;78;37;Breezy, warm;WSW;14;21%;1%;4 Charleston, SC;64;41;68;45;Sunny;W;6;42%;5%;4 Charleston, WV;55;32;59;35;Partly sunny;SSW;9;43%;3%;4 Charlotte, NC;59;33;64;35;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;45%;4%;4 Cheyenne, WY;71;38;77;45;Breezy in the p.m.;W;14;19%;0%;4 Chicago, IL;48;36;59;43;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;12;28%;3%;3 Cleveland, OH;46;37;49;40;Breezy;S;16;51%;23%;1 Columbia, SC;61;35;67;37;Mostly sunny, cool;SW;6;42%;5%;4 Columbus, OH;44;30;53;36;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;11;36%;1%;3 Concord, NH;57;31;55;30;Mostly sunny;S;9;53%;6%;3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;68;54;85;55;Sunny and warmer;NNE;11;38%;2%;4 Denver, CO;76;44;78;48;Sunny and very warm;SW;7;19%;0%;4 Des Moines, IA;50;34;67;44;Warmer;SSW;9;41%;4%;3 Detroit, MI;46;36;49;37;A couple of showers;SW;10;52%;85%;1 Dodge City, KS;75;41;80;45;Sunny and very warm;SSW;10;29%;1%;4 Duluth, MN;47;30;52;42;Variable cloudiness;SW;7;61%;6%;2 El Paso, TX;70;46;76;52;Sunny and nice;WSW;4;43%;0%;5 Fairbanks, AK;38;28;38;28;Cloudy;WSW;5;80%;94%;0 Fargo, ND;58;34;62;46;Partly sunny;S;8;65%;3%;3 Grand Junction, CO;73;42;73;43;Sunny and pleasant;SE;7;27%;0%;4 Grand Rapids, MI;45;37;52;36;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;10;49%;27%;3 Hartford, CT;55;37;58;38;Sunny and breezy;S;14;47%;6%;3 Helena, MT;70;35;71;49;Sunny and warm;WSW;8;35%;1%;3 Honolulu, HI;86;70;84;74;A shower or two;SSE;8;62%;84%;2 Houston, TX;67;46;82;59;Sunny and warmer;SSW;8;43%;0%;5 Indianapolis, IN;53;29;60;41;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;35%;1%;4 Jackson, MS;63;34;71;48;Mostly sunny;S;7;42%;0%;5 Jacksonville, FL;66;42;73;48;Sunny and nice;NNW;6;43%;5%;5 Juneau, AK;52;45;48;42;Rain;S;9;91%;100%;0 Kansas City, MO;56;40;74;52;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;39%;4%;4 Knoxville, TN;59;29;60;34;Mostly sunny, cool;SSW;7;43%;3%;4 Las Vegas, NV;88;59;88;60;Partly sunny;N;5;19%;0%;4 Lexington, KY;54;28;58;39;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;41%;0%;4 Little Rock, AR;61;35;74;46;Partly sunny, warmer;S;8;43%;11%;4 Long Beach, CA;95;67;84;64;Partly sunny;S;7;51%;0%;4 Los Angeles, CA;93;68;87;63;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;41%;1%;4 Louisville, KY;55;31;63;42;Partly sunny;SSW;11;36%;0%;4 Madison, WI;45;29;58;36;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;36%;5%;3 Memphis, TN;57;37;70;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;8;37%;4%;4 Miami, FL;70;64;80;68;A shower or two;NNW;9;69%;89%;2 Milwaukee, WI;46;33;56;40;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;9;35%;6%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;48;30;58;43;Milder;S;8;49%;5%;3 Mobile, AL;65;37;69;45;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;44%;2%;5 Montgomery, AL;63;32;64;38;Mostly sunny, cool;WSW;6;43%;2%;5 Mt. Washington, NH;30;18;24;18;Windy;WSW;33;86%;31%;2 Nashville, TN;57;30;64;40;Partly sunny;SSW;8;39%;0%;4 New Orleans, LA;64;48;71;54;Plenty of sun;SW;5;40%;0%;5 New York, NY;55;42;58;46;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;39%;3%;3 Newark, NJ;55;38;59;38;Sunny and breezy;SSW;13;39%;3%;3 Norfolk, VA;59;38;65;42;Mostly sunny;S;8;47%;9%;4 Oklahoma City, OK;66;44;79;51;Sunny and warmer;SSW;7;44%;0%;4 Olympia, WA;70;47;65;43;Periods of sun;SW;8;82%;42%;2 Omaha, NE;57;35;72;44;Partly sunny, warmer;S;8;45%;4%;3 Orlando, FL;67;52;75;58;Mostly sunny, nice;N;8;49%;5%;5 Philadelphia, PA;55;40;60;44;Winds subsiding;SSW;14;37%;3%;4 Phoenix, AZ;90;65;90;66;Mostly sunny;NE;6;26%;0%;4 Pittsburgh, PA;45;33;51;37;Becoming cloudy;S;10;44%;16%;4 Portland, ME;58;39;57;38;Sunshine and breezy;SW;14;52%;6%;3 Portland, OR;76;50;70;46;Partly sunny;NW;5;66%;12%;3 Providence, RI;57;37;59;39;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;47%;6%;3 Raleigh, NC;58;35;64;37;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;49%;7%;4 Reno, NV;79;40;79;43;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;4;25%;0%;4 Richmond, VA;57;35;63;37;Sunny;S;9;43%;8%;4 Roswell, NM;73;43;80;44;Sunshine and nice;SSW;7;40%;2%;5 Sacramento, CA;90;52;88;53;Mostly sunny, warm;S;4;38%;1%;4 Salt Lake City, UT;75;48;76;50;Sunny and warm;SE;7;30%;0%;4 San Antonio, TX;75;48;83;53;Sunny and delightful;SSW;10;40%;0%;5 San Diego, CA;91;63;80;63;Not as warm;SSW;7;61%;0%;4 San Francisco, CA;85;57;70;55;Partly sunny, cooler;WSW;8;59%;1%;4 Savannah, GA;65;38;70;41;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;5;42%;3%;5 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;52;64;49;Partly sunny;S;5;76%;44%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;56;34;66;42;Warmer with some sun;S;7;49%;4%;3 Spokane, WA;73;42;71;44;Partly sunny, mild;W;7;49%;2%;3 Springfield, IL;49;30;68;40;Partly sunny, milder;SW;10;35%;2%;4 St. Louis, MO;52;32;70;43;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;8;37%;2%;4 Tampa, FL;67;49;74;53;Sunny and nice;N;8;51%;7%;5 Toledo, OH;48;35;50;34;A couple of showers;SW;9;46%;84%;2 Tucson, AZ;84;60;86;61;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;7;34%;0%;5 Tulsa, OK;65;40;76;48;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;4;45%;3%;4 Vero Beach, FL;67;61;76;63;Clouds and sun;NNW;11;61%;44%;3 Washington, DC;56;38;61;40;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;37%;9%;4 Wichita, KS;67;39;80;48;Partly sunny, warmer;S;9;41%;1%;4 Wilmington, DE;56;38;61;39;Sunny and breezy;S;13;38%;3%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather