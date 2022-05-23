Police: Saginaw Twp. woman dies after falling asleep smoking A 79-year-old woman was found dead in a fire at a Saginaw Township apartment complex Sunday...

Highlights from the bills that recently became law in Michigan Bills covered everything from addressing the health care shortage to expanding prescription drug...

Family donates 155 acres to create west Michigan nature preserve An anonymous family donated 155 acres of natural land in Newaygo County to be transformed into a...