US Forecast for Sunday, May 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;93;69;92;55;Heavy p.m. t-storms;WNW;10;56%;94%;9 Albuquerque, NM;83;49;78;57;Breezy in the p.m.;S;14;27%;0%;12 Anchorage, AK;67;45;66;48;Nice with some sun;SE;6;39%;0%;5 Asheville, NC;82;62;78;63;Humid with a t-storm;WNW;6;72%;89%;10 Atlanta, GA;87;70;83;67;Thunderstorms;WSW;8;71%;98%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;90;69;74;62;Breezy and humid;WNW;15;76%;57%;10 Austin, TX;97;64;77;67;A morning t-storm;ENE;6;67%;66%;6 Baltimore, MD;94;74;92;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;NW;8;57%;73%;10 Baton Rouge, LA;92;73;83;70;A heavy thunderstorm;ENE;8;80%;99%;3 Billings, MT;53;34;62;40;Warmer;N;9;47%;44%;5 Birmingham, AL;90;73;80;69;Thunderstorms;NNW;7;77%;100%;3 Bismarck, ND;49;34;61;40;Mostly cloudy, cool;SE;8;45%;61%;4 Boise, ID;68;43;70;46;Periods of sun;N;10;43%;10%;10 Boston, MA;81;71;93;63;Record-tying heat;WSW;13;46%;55%;10 Bridgeport, CT;85;65;85;59;Very warm and humid;NNW;9;60%;60%;10 Buffalo, NY;76;66;69;48;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;13;74%;65%;2 Burlington, VT;89;66;84;51;Heavy p.m. t-storms;NNW;11;70%;87%;7 Caribou, ME;70;58;75;47;Rain and a t-storm;W;9;74%;96%;2 Casper, WY;51;24;58;31;Increasing clouds;E;6;45%;85%;10 Charleston, SC;82;74;86;73;Humid;SSW;11;63%;55%;9 Charleston, WV;91;67;78;54;A couple of t-storms;N;8;77%;91%;5 Charlotte, NC;88;71;89;68;A t-storm around;W;9;56%;67%;11 Cheyenne, WY;48;30;52;38;A cool breeze;SSE;17;51%;89%;6 Chicago, IL;62;51;61;52;Partly sunny;ESE;10;46%;29%;9 Cleveland, OH;81;62;64;54;Cooler;ENE;11;75%;63%;5 Columbia, SC;86;70;90;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;8;56%;65%;10 Columbus, OH;87;67;68;50;Cooler;NNW;12;68%;61%;2 Concord, NH;89;65;93;55;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;8;51%;73%;9 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;57;68;61;Inc. clouds;E;14;69%;27%;5 Denver, CO;46;33;54;38;Inc. clouds;SE;9;67%;67%;6 Des Moines, IA;60;41;65;45;Partly sunny;NE;10;42%;9%;9 Detroit, MI;80;52;67;46;Cooler;NNW;10;55%;28%;6 Dodge City, KS;58;41;68;44;Partial sunshine;ESE;11;38%;71%;11 Duluth, MN;54;39;56;40;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;44%;14%;4 El Paso, TX;92;63;84;65;Breezy in the a.m.;ESE;14;24%;7%;12 Fairbanks, AK;72;51;65;44;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;33%;2%;4 Fargo, ND;49;35;58;39;Mostly cloudy, cool;S;9;49%;29%;5 Grand Junction, CO;64;42;73;46;Breezy in the p.m.;NNE;10;18%;7%;8 Grand Rapids, MI;64;50;60;43;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;14;54%;30%;8 Hartford, CT;92;69;94;61;Near-record heat;WNW;11;47%;62%;10 Helena, MT;54;34;61;37;Clearing and warmer;S;5;39%;19%;8 Honolulu, HI;85;74;84;73;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;14;57%;30%;13 Houston, TX;92;75;83;73;A thunderstorm;E;8;61%;88%;5 Indianapolis, IN;83;55;66;48;Cooler;NNE;10;60%;21%;8 Jackson, MS;93;71;77;67;Thunderstorms;NE;5;88%;100%;3 Jacksonville, FL;84;72;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;63%;73%;12 Juneau, AK;67;45;64;44;Becoming cloudy;SE;12;47%;91%;6 Kansas City, MO;61;44;67;51;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;6;44%;6%;10 Knoxville, TN;88;71;80;65;Thunderstorms;NNE;8;71%;100%;3 Las Vegas, NV;85;65;92;68;Mostly sunny;NW;8;11%;0%;11 Lexington, KY;88;67;70;55;A t-storm, cooler;N;8;77%;86%;3 Little Rock, AR;89;60;63;60;A morning shower;NE;9;68%;45%;2 Long Beach, CA;69;58;70;56;Clouds, then sun;S;7;62%;1%;10 Los Angeles, CA;70;57;71;55;Clouds, then sun;SSW;8;57%;2%;11 Louisville, KY;90;66;67;54;Cooler;N;9;71%;67%;2 Madison, WI;63;44;61;42;Partly sunny;NW;9;43%;14%;5 Memphis, TN;89;65;68;60;Cloudy, a t-storm;NE;11;81%;96%;3 Miami, FL;88;82;88;80;Mostly cloudy;E;12;65%;15%;5 Milwaukee, WI;64;48;61;46;Partly sunny;ESE;9;46%;14%;5 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;55;42;59;44;Clouds and sun, cool;N;10;45%;29%;4 Mobile, AL;86;77;86;72;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;76%;100%;4 Montgomery, AL;93;70;80;68;Thunderstorms;W;7;80%;100%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;65;53;58;34;Heavy p.m. t-storms;NW;38;91%;93%;4 Nashville, TN;92;68;72;60;A t-storm, cooler;NNE;9;75%;96%;2 New Orleans, LA;92;77;86;75;Showers and t-storms;NNE;11;72%;100%;3 New York, NY;91;72;92;59;Hot;NW;9;47%;57%;10 Newark, NJ;93;73;94;59;Hot and humid;NW;8;45%;55%;10 Norfolk, VA;95;74;91;69;Some sun, hot, humid;WSW;11;55%;72%;11 Oklahoma City, OK;62;48;66;54;Clouds and sun;E;14;46%;86%;11 Olympia, WA;67;41;71;48;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;4;55%;11%;8 Omaha, NE;62;41;69;50;Pleasant and warmer;ESE;8;39%;42%;10 Orlando, FL;93;74;91;76;A t-storm around;E;7;67%;64%;12 Philadelphia, PA;96;75;93;60;A p.m. thunderstorm;NW;10;45%;74%;10 Phoenix, AZ;94;69;96;70;Sunny and warm;WSW;7;14%;0%;11 Pittsburgh, PA;91;69;79;51;A thunderstorm;NNW;10;70%;89%;4 Portland, ME;63;54;67;58;Humid;WNW;7;93%;56%;6 Portland, OR;72;47;76;55;Partly sunny;NNW;5;49%;6%;9 Providence, RI;87;65;90;63;Hot;WSW;10;53%;51%;10 Raleigh, NC;93;71;90;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;8;58%;65%;11 Reno, NV;69;44;75;44;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;22%;0%;11 Richmond, VA;94;73;93;62;A t-storm around;N;9;52%;78%;11 Roswell, NM;83;52;72;56;Clouds and sun;SSE;10;41%;12%;12 Sacramento, CA;87;55;90;60;Mostly sunny and hot;W;8;27%;2%;10 Salt Lake City, UT;66;44;68;43;Clouds and sun;NNW;9;23%;14%;10 San Antonio, TX;100;70;79;70;A t-storm, cooler;NE;13;59%;85%;4 San Diego, CA;66;56;67;57;Clearing;W;8;63%;1%;8 San Francisco, CA;67;51;68;53;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;53%;2%;11 Savannah, GA;86;70;86;70;A p.m. t-storm;W;6;90%;73%;7 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;46;71;51;Nice with some sun;NE;5;51%;12%;8 Sioux Falls, SD;53;35;63;42;Mostly sunny, warmer;E;8;43%;11%;9 Spokane, WA;61;41;68;45;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;42%;12%;8 Springfield, IL;61;48;66;46;Partly sunny;NE;11;51%;11%;10 St. Louis, MO;65;50;67;51;Partly sunny;NNE;10;53%;14%;11 Tampa, FL;88;75;91;75;Partly sunny, humid;E;8;67%;49%;11 Toledo, OH;80;54;64;46;Cooler;NW;7;71%;30%;7 Tucson, AZ;94;65;96;63;Partly sunny;SW;8;14%;0%;12 Tulsa, OK;60;49;67;55;Partly sunny;E;10;53%;71%;11 Vero Beach, FL;87;74;86;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;10;78%;35%;9 Washington, DC;93;75;92;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;NW;8;51%;69%;10 Wichita, KS;62;43;68;52;Partly sunny;ESE;10;42%;69%;9 Wilmington, DE;94;74;90;62;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;NW;11;50%;76%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather