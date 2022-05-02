US Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;57;50;64;49;Cloudy and warmer;SSE;7;60%;93%;2 Albuquerque, NM;79;52;82;51;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;12;14%;0%;11 Anchorage, AK;52;39;53;39;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;50%;70%;2 Asheville, NC;82;55;82;60;A thunderstorm;S;8;59%;91%;5 Atlanta, GA;86;65;86;67;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;56%;48%;5 Atlantic City, NJ;66;51;58;51;Cooler with some sun;E;12;81%;66%;5 Austin, TX;83;74;88;73;A shower in places;SE;5;69%;74%;9 Baltimore, MD;78;53;71;54;Partly sunny;ESE;8;59%;87%;7 Baton Rouge, LA;85;72;87;68;Warm with some sun;S;9;61%;4%;11 Billings, MT;62;41;54;41;Cooler;WNW;8;69%;72%;2 Birmingham, AL;83;68;85;67;More clouds than sun;SSW;9;59%;44%;6 Bismarck, ND;56;33;58;41;Periods of sun;ESE;11;52%;15%;7 Boise, ID;66;38;63;38;Clouds and sun;N;11;60%;26%;5 Boston, MA;61;46;53;46;Cooler;ESE;9;75%;62%;2 Bridgeport, CT;53;50;57;49;Sun and clouds;ESE;7;70%;86%;4 Buffalo, NY;52;45;61;51;Warmer, p.m. rain;S;7;66%;98%;4 Burlington, VT;61;48;65;49;Cloudy;SSE;10;54%;91%;2 Caribou, ME;62;40;62;44;Mostly cloudy;S;6;52%;27%;4 Casper, WY;55;31;59;35;A p.m. shower or two;NE;7;57%;99%;3 Charleston, SC;81;69;81;69;Humid;SSW;10;73%;44%;11 Charleston, WV;78;56;82;58;Thunderstorms;SSW;6;58%;99%;4 Charlotte, NC;86;64;88;67;A t-storm around;SSW;8;52%;65%;5 Cheyenne, WY;41;29;56;33;Warmer;NW;15;70%;93%;4 Chicago, IL;56;47;48;40;Breezy with rain;N;15;95%;98%;2 Cleveland, OH;57;52;64;50;Thunderstorms;SW;14;75%;100%;2 Columbia, SC;88;66;90;67;A t-storm around;S;7;59%;64%;9 Columbus, OH;73;56;74;51;Thunderstorms;WSW;11;77%;100%;2 Concord, NH;59;42;56;42;Cloudy;SE;5;66%;70%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;64;75;63;A morning shower;NE;11;61%;91%;3 Denver, CO;48;31;65;40;Warmer;N;8;62%;85%;6 Des Moines, IA;51;42;57;39;Breezy in the a.m.;E;14;73%;29%;2 Detroit, MI;58;48;56;45;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;8;78%;100%;2 Dodge City, KS;60;34;64;44;Mostly sunny;SE;12;65%;27%;10 Duluth, MN;52;37;45;32;Turning sunny;NE;8;61%;1%;7 El Paso, TX;89;65;88;71;Warm with sunshine;W;10;13%;0%;12 Fairbanks, AK;54;33;58;37;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;43%;23%;2 Fargo, ND;41;34;51;38;Mostly sunny, warmer;E;6;63%;4%;7 Grand Junction, CO;69;51;66;38;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;16;25%;75%;3 Grand Rapids, MI;52;47;52;40;Rain at times;NNE;10;86%;98%;2 Hartford, CT;60;48;59;49;Decreasing clouds;SE;6;65%;77%;3 Helena, MT;65;45;59;41;Showers around;WSW;10;56%;88%;2 Honolulu, HI;84;72;83;72;A couple of showers;ENE;16;59%;93%;5 Houston, TX;85;75;86;75;A stray shower;SSE;10;73%;87%;6 Indianapolis, IN;71;60;72;49;A gusty thunderstorm;WNW;11;74%;85%;3 Jackson, MS;87;70;87;68;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;10;61%;12%;7 Jacksonville, FL;86;68;87;68;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;67%;43%;11 Juneau, AK;47;39;45;38;Chilly with rain;SE;11;86%;99%;1 Kansas City, MO;58;48;60;48;Areas of low clouds;E;11;66%;15%;3 Knoxville, TN;83;61;87;66;A p.m. t-storm;SW;10;55%;93%;4 Las Vegas, NV;89;65;82;63;Sunshine;N;11;12%;0%;10 Lexington, KY;78;65;79;56;Thunderstorms;WSW;14;71%;98%;3 Little Rock, AR;78;67;72;59;Thunderstorms;NNE;8;83%;99%;2 Long Beach, CA;71;59;70;55;Partly sunny;SE;9;60%;0%;10 Los Angeles, CA;70;57;76;55;Partly sunny;S;6;49%;1%;9 Louisville, KY;80;65;78;55;Thunderstorms;W;13;73%;98%;3 Madison, WI;53;46;50;35;A little rain, cold;NNE;11;70%;84%;2 Memphis, TN;84;69;78;62;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;14;73%;76%;2 Miami, FL;83;78;83;76;A morning shower;E;11;67%;79%;6 Milwaukee, WI;54;44;46;39;Breezy with rain;N;17;83%;91%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;50;39;57;38;Clouds breaking;E;11;53%;5%;7 Mobile, AL;85;73;84;71;More clouds than sun;SSE;8;69%;29%;9 Montgomery, AL;89;64;81;64;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;68%;17%;8 Mt. Washington, NH;38;30;36;30;Cloudy;SSE;16;94%;61%;2 Nashville, TN;84;72;84;57;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;12;57%;73%;7 New Orleans, LA;89;74;87;71;Humid;S;10;64%;6%;10 New York, NY;59;52;64;51;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;61%;75%;4 Newark, NJ;58;51;63;52;Partly sunny;ESE;7;62%;68%;4 Norfolk, VA;85;60;79;64;Clouds and sun, nice;ESE;8;58%;85%;9 Oklahoma City, OK;82;44;66;55;Sunshine and cooler;ESE;11;63%;27%;10 Olympia, WA;58;44;59;41;Cloudy;WSW;8;63%;23%;2 Omaha, NE;46;42;59;44;Breezy in the a.m.;E;11;65%;18%;4 Orlando, FL;89;72;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;60%;66%;11 Philadelphia, PA;74;54;72;53;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;51%;84%;6 Phoenix, AZ;94;67;92;66;Sunshine, seasonable;WSW;7;17%;0%;11 Pittsburgh, PA;67;52;73;58;Thunderstorms;S;8;62%;99%;3 Portland, ME;50;43;50;42;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;79%;53%;2 Portland, OR;58;49;62;45;Clouds breaking;NNE;5;57%;33%;6 Providence, RI;56;47;57;47;A morning shower;E;7;65%;72%;3 Raleigh, NC;85;65;90;69;A t-storm around;S;8;51%;77%;8 Reno, NV;63;33;66;42;Cool with sunshine;ESE;5;34%;0%;10 Richmond, VA;84;55;83;63;Clouds and sun;SE;7;50%;67%;8 Roswell, NM;93;50;87;63;Windy in the p.m.;S;13;27%;7%;11 Sacramento, CA;75;53;83;51;Plenty of sunshine;W;11;27%;2%;9 Salt Lake City, UT;71;42;51;42;A shower or two;SE;10;52%;97%;3 San Antonio, TX;84;75;91;75;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;8;67%;44%;9 San Diego, CA;66;57;66;54;Some sun;WSW;8;58%;1%;7 San Francisco, CA;62;50;68;50;Sunny and milder;SW;9;46%;1%;10 Savannah, GA;85;67;86;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;8;83%;56%;10 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;55;47;58;46;Cloudy;NNW;9;69%;36%;2 Sioux Falls, SD;49;35;58;38;Warmer;E;10;57%;10%;8 Spokane, WA;62;44;65;45;Sun and clouds;S;8;56%;27%;3 Springfield, IL;66;55;62;44;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;15;80%;68%;2 St. Louis, MO;65;60;64;51;Cooler;NNW;11;84%;64%;3 Tampa, FL;87;72;88;71;A p.m. thunderstorm;E;5;67%;81%;11 Toledo, OH;59;49;60;47;Rain and a t-storm;N;7;89%;100%;2 Tucson, AZ;92;61;91;59;Sunny and very warm;SSW;9;15%;0%;11 Tulsa, OK;77;47;64;54;Clouds and sun;ENE;9;73%;56%;10 Vero Beach, FL;85;72;85;71;A morning shower;ESE;12;70%;88%;9 Washington, DC;78;54;75;57;Periods of sun, nice;ESE;7;52%;87%;6 Wichita, KS;63;42;63;49;Mostly sunny, cool;E;10;63%;27%;8 Wilmington, DE;74;52;71;51;Partly sunny;ESE;8;55%;85%;6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather