US Forecast for Monday, April 4, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;44;34;51;34;Clouds and sun;WSW;9;47%;10%;3 Albuquerque, NM;74;46;68;47;Mostly cloudy;N;8;29%;1%;6 Anchorage, AK;40;29;39;32;Afternoon flurries;S;2;66%;99%;1 Asheville, NC;59;33;67;44;Partly sunny;SSE;7;42%;20%;8 Atlanta, GA;69;42;74;53;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;41%;29%;8 Atlantic City, NJ;54;41;54;46;Mostly sunny;SW;11;47%;16%;7 Austin, TX;87;63;81;63;A shower or two;S;5;67%;97%;4 Baltimore, MD;57;38;57;45;Clouds and sun;SE;7;43%;15%;7 Baton Rouge, LA;84;54;85;68;Partial sunshine;SE;9;61%;99%;6 Billings, MT;57;36;61;36;Mostly cloudy;WNW;11;35%;71%;2 Birmingham, AL;71;45;78;57;Partly sunny;SE;6;41%;63%;8 Bismarck, ND;41;29;55;42;Warmer;ESE;12;57%;23%;4 Boise, ID;67;44;62;35;A shower;NW;9;52%;88%;2 Boston, MA;50;39;55;39;Partly sunny;WNW;11;46%;3%;4 Bridgeport, CT;46;39;54;37;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;46%;7%;6 Buffalo, NY;40;33;44;39;An afternoon shower;ENE;6;65%;65%;3 Burlington, VT;47;33;50;33;Clouds and sun;S;10;52%;5%;5 Caribou, ME;42;27;41;25;Mainly cloudy;NW;11;53%;14%;2 Casper, WY;53;28;60;32;Windy;WSW;24;26%;69%;5 Charleston, SC;74;53;70;60;Clouds and sun;SSE;9;54%;9%;8 Charleston, WV;55;35;59;48;Cloudy;SSE;5;53%;76%;2 Charlotte, NC;70;41;71;50;Sun and clouds, nice;SSE;7;38%;9%;8 Cheyenne, WY;56;29;59;37;Mostly cloudy;W;12;36%;57%;5 Chicago, IL;45;39;53;39;Occasional a.m. rain;NNE;8;66%;59%;2 Cleveland, OH;43;36;46;42;An afternoon shower;SSE;11;75%;74%;3 Columbia, SC;73;45;76;53;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;6;40%;9%;8 Columbus, OH;50;37;54;41;A shower or two;SSE;8;60%;85%;2 Concord, NH;51;33;52;31;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;13;44%;4%;4 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;61;76;57;A severe t-storm;ENE;12;65%;91%;3 Denver, CO;56;36;67;41;Milder;SSW;6;42%;20%;5 Des Moines, IA;49;35;53;37;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;10;62%;8%;6 Detroit, MI;48;38;43;40;Rain and snow;SSE;8;74%;94%;1 Dodge City, KS;68;41;62;39;Some sun returning;SSE;9;35%;27%;6 Duluth, MN;40;34;40;33;Decreasing clouds;ENE;5;67%;16%;2 El Paso, TX;84;55;80;56;Sunshine, pleasant;WNW;10;19%;0%;9 Fairbanks, AK;28;3;27;4;Partly sunny;NW;6;54%;62%;1 Fargo, ND;40;27;49;41;Mostly cloudy;SE;10;64%;64%;3 Grand Junction, CO;62;40;67;48;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;10;30%;18%;6 Grand Rapids, MI;45;34;45;39;Rain\/snow showers;NNE;8;79%;87%;1 Hartford, CT;50;39;55;37;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;42%;5%;5 Helena, MT;58;36;55;34;Increasingly windy;W;14;41%;86%;2 Honolulu, HI;83;71;82;70;Breezy with some sun;E;16;58%;85%;11 Houston, TX;83;65;78;70;A few showers;SSE;8;73%;97%;4 Indianapolis, IN;57;44;58;45;Showers around;S;8;59%;72%;2 Jackson, MS;80;53;84;64;Partly sunny;SSE;7;45%;98%;8 Jacksonville, FL;78;54;80;65;Partly sunny;SE;9;55%;9%;9 Juneau, AK;40;31;43;31;Clouds and sun;ENE;6;64%;91%;3 Kansas City, MO;69;41;62;46;Cloudy;ESE;6;49%;14%;4 Knoxville, TN;64;37;72;46;Partly sunny;S;7;45%;30%;7 Las Vegas, NV;80;58;89;64;Warm with sunshine;WNW;7;20%;0%;8 Lexington, KY;58;42;56;49;A morning shower;S;7;58%;95%;2 Little Rock, AR;75;52;74;55;Cloudy;ENE;6;63%;98%;3 Long Beach, CA;66;54;70;55;Turning sunny;SE;5;69%;0%;7 Los Angeles, CA;66;51;72;56;Warmer;S;6;64%;0%;7 Louisville, KY;61;45;58;48;A shower or two;SSE;7;57%;92%;4 Madison, WI;47;36;44;36;Decreasing clouds;E;6;72%;31%;2 Memphis, TN;70;52;72;58;Mostly cloudy;E;8;48%;93%;2 Miami, FL;82;75;80;75;A strong t-storm;ESE;9;82%;92%;4 Milwaukee, WI;43;35;46;35;A touch of a.m. rain;NNE;8;79%;68%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;42;34;49;36;Clouds breaking;SE;8;64%;9%;4 Mobile, AL;82;53;81;67;Partly sunny;SE;8;61%;71%;9 Montgomery, AL;75;47;75;57;Partly sunny;SSE;5;50%;68%;8 Mt. Washington, NH;24;11;18;12;Very windy, some sun;NW;44;85%;14%;2 Nashville, TN;64;42;69;52;A shower in the p.m.;E;8;47%;72%;3 New Orleans, LA;81;60;81;70;A p.m. t-storm;SE;11;66%;99%;8 New York, NY;50;40;56;44;Mostly sunny;NW;10;40%;11%;5 Newark, NJ;48;39;55;42;Warmer;NW;10;40%;14%;6 Norfolk, VA;69;45;61;51;Cooler;SSE;6;37%;45%;7 Oklahoma City, OK;80;55;59;52;A t-storm, cooler;N;12;72%;97%;2 Olympia, WA;53;43;48;37;A shower and t-storm;SW;19;75%;91%;2 Omaha, NE;63;34;60;41;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;46%;7%;6 Orlando, FL;80;62;84;69;A t-storm around;SE;8;57%;51%;9 Philadelphia, PA;54;39;56;44;Clouds and sun;SSW;9;38%;12%;6 Phoenix, AZ;85;60;86;62;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;29%;0%;8 Pittsburgh, PA;44;31;47;37;An afternoon shower;SE;6;59%;69%;2 Portland, ME;42;35;50;34;Partly sunny;NW;12;52%;8%;4 Portland, OR;56;50;52;43;A shower and t-storm;SW;19;70%;98%;2 Providence, RI;52;37;55;37;Partly sunny;WNW;10;41%;3%;4 Raleigh, NC;69;40;68;51;Partly sunny;S;5;40%;9%;7 Reno, NV;69;44;66;45;Increasingly windy;W;16;31%;11%;3 Richmond, VA;63;36;61;50;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;6;42%;33%;7 Roswell, NM;88;49;73;50;Partly sunny, cooler;W;9;27%;1%;9 Sacramento, CA;83;46;76;48;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;52%;10%;3 Salt Lake City, UT;62;44;67;43;Breezy;SE;14;25%;94%;4 San Antonio, TX;91;65;84;68;A shower or two;SE;8;70%;91%;4 San Diego, CA;62;55;67;54;Low clouds, then sun;SW;6;64%;0%;7 San Francisco, CA;64;51;63;50;Partly sunny;WNW;15;65%;6%;5 Savannah, GA;77;50;77;62;Partly sunny;SE;10;61%;11%;8 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;44;48;41;Windy with a t-storm;SW;19;74%;85%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;60;28;57;42;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;52%;44%;6 Spokane, WA;57;42;50;35;Windy with showers;SW;21;56%;92%;1 Springfield, IL;62;46;61;44;Decreasing clouds;NNE;12;59%;28%;5 St. Louis, MO;67;48;67;50;Sun and clouds;ENE;7;55%;73%;6 Tampa, FL;78;65;83;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;72%;59%;6 Toledo, OH;47;37;46;39;Cloudy, rain ending;N;6;80%;96%;1 Tucson, AZ;84;51;81;54;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;7;28%;0%;9 Tulsa, OK;79;55;59;52;A shower and t-storm;NNE;9;75%;91%;2 Vero Beach, FL;78;64;79;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;11;74%;88%;4 Washington, DC;59;38;59;46;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;41%;17%;7 Wichita, KS;72;46;61;41;Cloudy and cooler;SSE;8;42%;32%;3 Wilmington, DE;55;39;58;44;Clouds and sun;SSW;10;39%;10%;6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather