Michigan Gov. Whitmer's plan to cut taxes for working families Here is Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's plan to cut taxes for working families in Michigan from her State...

UPDATE: Midland teens still missing Fourteen-year-old Moriah Lyric Douglas and 15-year-old Illario Amar Silva was last seen on...

Northern Michigan ski hill sees an ongoing successful season Northern Michigan's Crystal Mountain has been seeing success as people look to outdoor activities...