US Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;20;12;26;4;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;61%;16%;1 Albuquerque, NM;48;26;52;28;Mostly sunny;N;7;39%;0%;3 Anchorage, AK;40;33;41;36;A little p.m. rain;ESE;5;68%;80%;0 Asheville, NC;42;22;46;24;Mostly sunny;NW;7;40%;4%;3 Atlanta, GA;42;25;48;29;Sunny, but chilly;WNW;8;40%;4%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;33;26;38;27;Partly sunny;W;11;53%;10%;2 Austin, TX;55;37;58;45;Clouds and sun, cool;N;0;40%;71%;2 Baltimore, MD;31;21;38;24;Periods of sun;NNW;6;47%;56%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;47;19;54;28;Partly sunny, cool;SW;6;44%;7%;4 Billings, MT;47;37;52;36;Rather cloudy, mild;W;15;42%;9%;2 Birmingham, AL;42;20;48;28;Sunny, but chilly;W;6;44%;2%;3 Bismarck, ND;30;2;38;17;A bit of a.m. snow;WNW;7;85%;74%;1 Boise, ID;38;28;34;28;Mostly sunny;SW;4;72%;0%;2 Boston, MA;27;21;34;17;Mostly cloudy;W;9;45%;5%;1 Bridgeport, CT;29;19;33;16;Partly sunny;W;8;54%;16%;2 Buffalo, NY;26;21;22;7;A bit of snow;ESE;8;71%;51%;1 Burlington, VT;19;12;22;-5;Mostly cloudy;NNE;9;65%;27%;1 Caribou, ME;5;-6;18;-15;Cloudy;W;6;63%;30%;1 Casper, WY;32;21;41;21;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;20;47%;1%;3 Charleston, SC;40;25;50;34;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;58%;0%;3 Charleston, WV;31;20;37;19;A little p.m. snow;W;10;63%;84%;1 Charlotte, NC;38;22;48;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;W;5;50%;2%;3 Cheyenne, WY;42;26;45;30;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;43%;1%;3 Chicago, IL;32;20;23;11;A bit of a.m. snow;SW;12;63%;94%;1 Cleveland, OH;28;23;26;12;A little snow;NW;10;76%;88%;1 Columbia, SC;41;21;48;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;WSW;6;55%;2%;3 Columbus, OH;29;24;29;12;A little snow;NNW;9;79%;92%;1 Concord, NH;20;5;28;3;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;63%;13%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;51;30;64;40;Sunny and warmer;SW;8;37%;4%;3 Denver, CO;47;25;52;30;Mostly sunny;SW;6;41%;3%;3 Des Moines, IA;29;14;19;16;Clearing and colder;S;8;69%;10%;1 Detroit, MI;26;20;24;11;Cold, an a.m. flurry;WSW;6;63%;45%;1 Dodge City, KS;49;26;55;29;Plenty of sunshine;SW;9;46%;3%;3 Duluth, MN;6;-13;7;2;Partly sunny, frigid;S;7;64%;96%;2 El Paso, TX;55;33;53;33;An afternoon shower;SE;8;56%;55%;3 Fairbanks, AK;20;10;19;19;Partly sunny;NE;3;78%;32%;0 Fargo, ND;5;-17;8;4;A little p.m. snow;ESE;10;98%;99%;1 Grand Junction, CO;41;21;40;21;Mostly sunny;NE;4;66%;0%;3 Grand Rapids, MI;26;16;19;12;Cloudy and cold;SSW;6;73%;83%;1 Hartford, CT;27;16;33;12;Partly sunny;NW;7;50%;7%;1 Helena, MT;40;21;40;26;Partly sunny;SSW;5;55%;8%;2 Honolulu, HI;81;69;81;68;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;12;67%;27%;5 Houston, TX;54;34;59;48;Partly sunny;WSW;4;42%;64%;3 Indianapolis, IN;32;24;30;18;A little a.m. snow;WNW;11;75%;71%;1 Jackson, MS;42;21;53;31;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;6;46%;3%;4 Jacksonville, FL;44;35;55;32;Sunny and warmer;W;7;51%;3%;4 Juneau, AK;41;37;41;32;Cloudy with a shower;SE;9;83%;66%;0 Kansas City, MO;49;32;39;32;Periods of sun;SSW;8;62%;3%;2 Knoxville, TN;37;20;44;24;Periods of sun;W;8;48%;3%;3 Las Vegas, NV;63;44;65;41;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;24%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;29;20;35;19;A flurry;NNW;11;69%;48%;2 Little Rock, AR;44;26;57;27;Sunny and warmer;NNW;8;46%;7%;3 Long Beach, CA;73;47;73;46;Sunny and beautiful;N;5;32%;0%;3 Los Angeles, CA;72;52;74;50;Sunny and nice;NNE;6;26%;1%;3 Louisville, KY;34;25;38;21;A flurry;NNW;10;60%;42%;1 Madison, WI;27;6;14;3;Frigid;SSW;6;68%;75%;2 Memphis, TN;39;27;52;32;Sunny and milder;W;9;49%;4%;3 Miami, FL;76;62;73;50;Clouds and sun, nice;NW;10;67%;27%;2 Milwaukee, WI;32;13;19;11;Clearing and frigid;SW;10;51%;77%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;12;-5;10;7;A bit of p.m. snow;S;7;67%;97%;2 Mobile, AL;46;25;52;30;Partly sunny, cool;WNW;5;41%;2%;4 Montgomery, AL;45;24;46;27;Mostly sunny, chilly;W;7;43%;2%;4 Mt. Washington, NH;6;-4;2;-12;Very windy, a flurry;WNW;36;88%;43%;1 Nashville, TN;36;23;47;23;Milder;NNW;8;51%;1%;3 New Orleans, LA;47;31;51;37;Partly sunny, cold;WNW;7;41%;6%;4 New York, NY;28;22;34;20;Partly sunny;WNW;9;46%;23%;2 Newark, NJ;29;20;35;18;Partly sunny;W;8;49%;28%;2 Norfolk, VA;34;18;41;28;Cold with some sun;SW;6;59%;8%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;49;30;56;33;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;47%;1%;3 Olympia, WA;50;34;48;32;Partly sunny;S;2;80%;3%;2 Omaha, NE;40;21;33;28;Cloudy;SW;9;67%;6%;1 Orlando, FL;57;46;62;39;Turning sunny;WNW;8;62%;4%;4 Philadelphia, PA;31;18;37;20;Partly sunny;W;7;49%;44%;2 Phoenix, AZ;67;49;69;44;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;6;48%;3%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;27;21;28;12;A little snow, cold;NW;7;73%;96%;1 Portland, ME;19;14;30;9;Cloudy;NW;9;50%;8%;1 Portland, OR;51;32;50;33;Partly sunny;ESE;5;78%;3%;2 Providence, RI;28;18;33;15;Partly sunny;W;7;51%;5%;1 Raleigh, NC;36;17;45;27;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;57%;4%;3 Reno, NV;46;24;47;24;Mostly sunny, chilly;SW;4;51%;0%;3 Richmond, VA;35;19;43;24;Partly sunny;WSW;7;50%;10%;3 Roswell, NM;48;25;50;29;Mostly sunny;WNW;4;48%;4%;4 Sacramento, CA;66;36;62;35;Mostly sunny;NNW;4;64%;1%;3 Salt Lake City, UT;35;23;38;24;Mostly sunny;SE;4;73%;0%;3 San Antonio, TX;58;43;54;47;Cloudy;W;5;44%;77%;1 San Diego, CA;68;46;69;47;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;49%;0%;3 San Francisco, CA;66;46;63;46;Mostly sunny;N;6;64%;1%;3 Savannah, GA;45;25;55;32;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;6;55%;0%;4 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;45;34;47;34;Partly sunny;SE;4;79%;4%;2 Sioux Falls, SD;28;6;26;24;Cloudy;WSW;8;70%;10%;1 Spokane, WA;37;27;38;26;Mainly cloudy;SSE;1;82%;1%;1 Springfield, IL;37;25;33;17;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;14;67%;17%;2 St. Louis, MO;41;28;36;21;Periods of sun;WSW;11;59%;6%;2 Tampa, FL;57;45;59;39;Turning sunny, cool;NW;7;67%;10%;4 Toledo, OH;28;21;25;10;A little a.m. snow;N;5;71%;81%;1 Tucson, AZ;63;41;63;37;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;54%;19%;2 Tulsa, OK;50;29;54;32;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;52%;3%;3 Vero Beach, FL;65;52;67;39;Clouds and sun;NW;11;72%;10%;4 Washington, DC;33;19;38;23;Periods of sun;WNW;5;52%;55%;2 Wichita, KS;51;29;53;32;Mostly sunny, mild;SSW;7;54%;1%;3 Wilmington, DE;32;21;37;22;Partly sunny;WNW;8;50%;45%;2