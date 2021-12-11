Skip to main content
US Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;56;35;44;33;Windy and cooler;S;19;49%;0%;2

Albuquerque, NM;40;23;50;28;Sunshine;E;2;25%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;14;-1;4;-8;Sunshine, very cold;N;12;65%;4%;0

Asheville, NC;67;28;49;24;Sunny and cooler;SE;6;55%;0%;3

Atlanta, GA;72;34;55;30;Sunny and cooler;E;5;58%;1%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;60;42;47;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;14;44%;0%;2

Austin, TX;57;35;63;45;Plenty of sun;S;1;38%;0%;3

Baltimore, MD;68;40;50;32;Breezy and cooler;W;15;40%;1%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;75;42;63;46;Mostly sunny;E;6;54%;11%;3

Billings, MT;40;34;43;28;Turning cloudy;SSE;10;46%;8%;1

Birmingham, AL;72;34;55;35;Sunny and cooler;ESE;5;48%;4%;3

Bismarck, ND;39;27;41;23;Partly sunny, mild;WSW;5;68%;2%;1

Boise, ID;40;37;45;40;A morning shower;ESE;9;64%;90%;1

Boston, MA;59;41;47;40;Breezy and cooler;SW;22;40%;0%;2

Bridgeport, CT;58;39;46;36;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;17;43%;1%;2

Buffalo, NY;66;36;43;42;Windy and cooler;SW;24;51%;0%;2

Burlington, VT;53;35;43;33;Partly sunny, windy;S;19;52%;2%;2

Caribou, ME;37;33;33;28;Windy;SW;19;59%;26%;1

Casper, WY;28;25;39;26;Winds subsiding;SSW;27;44%;1%;2

Charleston, SC;74;58;61;42;Cooler;NE;8;58%;13%;3

Charleston, WV;67;31;48;27;Breezy and cooler;SE;15;54%;0%;2

Charlotte, NC;71;39;53;28;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;7;43%;0%;3

Cheyenne, WY;36;34;50;29;Not as cool;SW;11;29%;2%;2

Chicago, IL;42;34;47;38;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;16;45%;2%;2

Cleveland, OH;63;34;47;37;Windy and cooler;SSW;22;54%;1%;2

Columbia, SC;71;46;55;27;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;6;54%;4%;3

Columbus, OH;62;29;45;30;Mostly sunny, cooler;SSW;7;55%;2%;2

Concord, NH;46;36;43;30;Partly sunny, windy;SW;19;46%;0%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;54;34;61;42;Plenty of sunshine;S;10;40%;1%;3

Denver, CO;47;34;57;32;Not as cool;SSW;5;20%;1%;2

Des Moines, IA;42;28;52;32;Sunny, breezy, mild;SW;16;40%;4%;2

Detroit, MI;60;33;44;36;Breezy and cooler;SW;16;54%;1%;2

Dodge City, KS;47;24;61;27;Sunny and mild;SSW;12;28%;1%;3

Duluth, MN;30;24;36;25;Partly sunny;SW;11;72%;3%;2

El Paso, TX;55;34;64;37;Mostly sunny;NE;5;32%;0%;3

Fairbanks, AK;1;-9;-5;-18;A morning flurry;E;3;76%;50%;0

Fargo, ND;31;25;36;22;Partly sunny;SW;9;78%;4%;2

Grand Junction, CO;31;13;38;15;Mostly sunny;N;5;52%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;57;33;43;39;Breezy and cooler;SSW;14;57%;3%;2

Hartford, CT;57;40;47;36;Windy and cooler;SW;19;41%;1%;2

Helena, MT;46;34;45;25;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;10;48%;91%;2

Honolulu, HI;82;71;82;71;Partly sunny, windy;ENE;18;64%;32%;2

Houston, TX;60;44;61;49;Mostly sunny;E;6;46%;11%;3

Indianapolis, IN;59;30;47;34;Sunny and cooler;S;8;54%;2%;2

Jackson, MS;61;35;59;36;Plenty of sun;ESE;5;53%;1%;3

Jacksonville, FL;81;65;67;55;Cooler;NNE;9;77%;10%;2

Juneau, AK;26;15;19;8;Snow;ENE;7;72%;50%;0

Kansas City, MO;48;34;56;36;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;13;35%;2%;2

Knoxville, TN;69;30;49;26;Sunny and cooler;NE;5;57%;3%;3

Las Vegas, NV;51;33;54;38;Cool with sunshine;NNE;5;25%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;61;27;48;30;Plenty of sun;S;5;55%;3%;2

Little Rock, AR;49;29;52;29;Plenty of sun;S;5;49%;2%;3

Long Beach, CA;69;42;63;47;Turning cloudy, cool;ESE;4;53%;4%;3

Los Angeles, CA;65;43;64;47;Partly sunny, cool;ESE;5;48%;4%;3

Louisville, KY;65;30;51;33;Sunny and cooler;S;6;49%;2%;2

Madison, WI;36;29;41;34;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;11;53%;3%;2

Memphis, TN;51;32;56;36;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;49%;4%;3

Miami, FL;82;72;82;74;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;71%;6%;4

Milwaukee, WI;41;31;46;35;Breezy and milder;SW;16;52%;2%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;29;23;36;22;Partly sunny;SW;10;68%;4%;2

Mobile, AL;77;46;62;44;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;7;59%;15%;3

Montgomery, AL;79;40;58;38;Sunny and cooler;E;6;51%;4%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;44;10;15;14;Windy, much colder;W;37;75%;0%;2

Nashville, TN;66;28;52;29;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;50%;2%;3

New Orleans, LA;79;51;64;55;Partly sunny, cooler;E;8;55%;15%;3

New York, NY;64;43;48;39;Breezy and cooler;WSW;19;36%;0%;2

Newark, NJ;65;42;48;36;Breezy and cooler;WSW;15;37%;1%;2

Norfolk, VA;75;42;49;31;Mostly sunny, cooler;WNW;8;47%;4%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;50;31;58;39;Sunny and breezy;S;16;33%;1%;3

Olympia, WA;48;36;42;37;A few showers;S;10;90%;98%;0

Omaha, NE;41;29;52;28;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;13;39%;2%;2

Orlando, FL;84;66;81;65;Partly sunny;NNE;6;73%;30%;4

Philadelphia, PA;66;40;47;34;Breezy and cooler;WSW;15;40%;1%;2

Phoenix, AZ;66;43;71;46;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;29%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;63;34;45;34;Breezy and cooler;SSW;15;45%;0%;2

Portland, ME;50;39;43;37;Windy;SW;19;46%;0%;2

Portland, OR;48;39;45;41;A couple of showers;SSE;8;80%;99%;0

Providence, RI;61;40;47;36;Windy and cooler;WSW;19;47%;0%;2

Raleigh, NC;73;41;53;27;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;6;47%;2%;3

Reno, NV;41;33;48;39;Rain and drizzle;SSW;10;54%;99%;1

Richmond, VA;72;39;52;28;Breezy and cooler;SSW;15;41%;0%;2

Roswell, NM;55;21;64;26;Sunny and warmer;W;5;26%;0%;3

Sacramento, CA;54;44;47;46;Chilly with rain;SSE;10;92%;100%;0

Salt Lake City, UT;34;28;43;33;Partly sunny;SSE;10;46%;4%;2

San Antonio, TX;60;37;64;47;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;34%;0%;3

San Diego, CA;66;44;61;48;Clouds and sun, cool;S;5;59%;3%;3

San Francisco, CA;55;49;55;54;Cloudy, rain, breezy;SSW;15;76%;100%;1

Savannah, GA;79;57;66;41;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;7;57%;13%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;46;37;42;37;A couple of showers;SSE;12;82%;99%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;30;20;39;18;Mostly sunny;SW;9;71%;4%;2

Spokane, WA;44;36;39;28;Cloudy;SE;9;75%;30%;1

Springfield, IL;43;30;50;33;Mostly sunny, milder;SSW;12;52%;2%;2

St. Louis, MO;46;32;54;34;Not as cool;S;8;41%;3%;2

Tampa, FL;81;68;81;65;Partly sunny;NE;4;83%;28%;4

Toledo, OH;59;31;45;35;Breezy and cooler;SW;15;63%;1%;2

Tucson, AZ;67;42;74;45;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;38%;0%;3

Tulsa, OK;52;33;57;40;Plenty of sun;S;11;36%;3%;3

Vero Beach, FL;86;65;82;67;Partly sunny;NE;5;75%;56%;4

Washington, DC;69;38;50;29;Breezy and cooler;SW;15;39%;0%;2

Wichita, KS;50;32;56;35;Breezy in the p.m.;S;16;32%;3%;2

Wilmington, DE;65;39;48;33;Breezy and cooler;WSW;14;44%;0%;2

