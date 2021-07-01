US Forecast for Friday, July 2, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;76;64;70;56;Occasional rain;ENE;6;80%;82%;2 Albuquerque, NM;82;68;83;68;A p.m. t-shower;ESE;7;54%;63%;11 Anchorage, AK;66;56;65;51;A little a.m. rain;W;13;62%;69%;2 Asheville, NC;82;67;77;56;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;6;75%;58%;3 Atlanta, GA;86;71;79;65;A shower and t-storm;WNW;6;80%;87%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;84;70;77;65;A thundershower;W;8;75%;63%;3 Austin, TX;94;76;95;77;Clouds and sun;N;1;58%;44%;12 Baltimore, MD;85;68;81;61;A morning t-shower;NW;7;63%;54%;6 Baton Rouge, LA;89;74;87;75;A shower and t-storm;WSW;7;79%;88%;4 Billings, MT;103;68;103;72;Very hot;WSW;8;29%;19%;10 Birmingham, AL;85;73;82;67;A shower and t-storm;NNW;5;78%;72%;3 Bismarck, ND;95;69;98;73;Sunshine and hot;SSE;10;36%;7%;9 Boise, ID;102;73;103;74;Hot;E;6;27%;1%;10 Boston, MA;85;66;68;61;A couple of showers;NNE;9;84%;82%;2 Bridgeport, CT;83;67;73;60;A shower and t-storm;NE;7;81%;84%;3 Buffalo, NY;77;63;68;62;A t-shower, cooler;N;8;71%;81%;4 Burlington, VT;77;63;68;58;Showery;E;7;84%;99%;3 Caribou, ME;65;49;61;47;Mostly cloudy;E;9;69%;41%;3 Casper, WY;83;55;91;59;Partly sunny;SSE;8;35%;11%;11 Charleston, SC;86;77;85;73;Humid with a t-storm;SW;9;79%;87%;5 Charleston, WV;74;63;76;54;Clouds breaking;NW;6;64%;15%;10 Charlotte, NC;90;72;82;62;A heavy thunderstorm;N;6;77%;81%;3 Cheyenne, WY;73;58;79;56;A t-storm around;S;11;62%;55%;12 Chicago, IL;76;61;70;59;Clouds and sunshine;N;9;55%;0%;10 Cleveland, OH;75;63;71;65;Breezy;NNW;16;69%;39%;5 Columbia, SC;91;74;81;67;A shower and t-storm;W;6;80%;83%;3 Columbus, OH;78;61;76;57;Clouds and sun;NNW;9;51%;15%;5 Concord, NH;79;62;63;53;A couple of showers;E;9;90%;75%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;77;86;74;Humid with a t-storm;E;7;76%;83%;3 Denver, CO;81;58;86;61;A t-storm around;S;5;52%;55%;11 Des Moines, IA;88;66;87;65;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;52%;16%;11 Detroit, MI;78;57;77;56;Clouds and sunshine;N;9;54%;9%;5 Dodge City, KS;79;66;82;66;A stray thunderstorm;SE;9;74%;46%;9 Duluth, MN;64;54;83;65;Sunshine and warmer;SW;5;53%;0%;9 El Paso, TX;86;71;88;72;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;6;53%;44%;11 Fairbanks, AK;86;59;84;56;Clouds and sun, warm;WSW;5;35%;30%;4 Fargo, ND;91;65;94;69;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;6;49%;6%;9 Grand Junction, CO;85;65;93;67;A stray t-shower;SSE;8;27%;41%;12 Grand Rapids, MI;79;55;76;54;Partly sunny;NW;7;54%;0%;10 Hartford, CT;82;67;71;60;A couple of showers;NNE;6;83%;92%;3 Helena, MT;97;65;96;65;Hot, a p.m. t-shower;SW;6;33%;56%;10 Honolulu, HI;88;76;87;75;Breezy with a shower;ENE;19;53%;66%;13 Houston, TX;89;76;94;79;Partly sunny, humid;S;4;65%;55%;11 Indianapolis, IN;81;60;76;56;Sun and clouds;N;7;54%;2%;11 Jackson, MS;90;75;84;70;A couple of t-storms;WNW;5;84%;82%;3 Jacksonville, FL;82;75;86;76;Couple of t-storms;SW;8;75%;77%;6 Juneau, AK;66;52;65;50;Nice with some sun;SE;8;71%;31%;3 Kansas City, MO;84;67;85;67;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;5;60%;18%;11 Knoxville, TN;85;68;85;58;A heavy thunderstorm;NNE;5;68%;55%;4 Las Vegas, NV;107;86;108;90;Sunshine;WSW;7;12%;3%;12 Lexington, KY;72;62;75;55;Clouds breaking;NNE;8;70%;11%;10 Little Rock, AR;87;74;87;63;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;73%;42%;3 Long Beach, CA;79;63;78;63;Partly sunny;SSW;7;68%;0%;11 Los Angeles, CA;83;64;86;66;Partly sunny;SW;6;54%;0%;11 Louisville, KY;76;63;80;56;Partly sunny;N;8;61%;11%;10 Madison, WI;80;58;78;61;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;5;49%;0%;9 Memphis, TN;86;72;86;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;NNE;11;65%;51%;3 Miami, FL;82;77;84;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;78%;79%;9 Milwaukee, WI;69;59;74;60;Nice with some sun;WSW;10;54%;1%;10 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;65;88;68;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;5;43%;0%;10 Mobile, AL;87;74;91;76;A shower and t-storm;WSW;6;73%;86%;3 Montgomery, AL;87;71;80;69;A shower and t-storm;WNW;5;81%;83%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;57;44;46;40;Windy with showers;E;27;99%;94%;3 Nashville, TN;84;68;85;60;A t-storm around;NNE;7;64%;40%;8 New Orleans, LA;88;78;88;77;A shower and t-storm;W;7;73%;87%;5 New York, NY;85;69;77;62;A shower and t-storm;NNE;6;75%;82%;4 Newark, NJ;84;71;78;63;A shower and t-storm;NNE;6;75%;86%;5 Norfolk, VA;93;74;76;67;Thunderstorms;N;7;81%;90%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;85;72;81;68;Humid with a t-storm;NE;7;78%;81%;3 Olympia, WA;75;54;83;54;Sunshine and warmer;WSW;4;66%;3%;9 Omaha, NE;90;65;90;68;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;4;52%;2%;11 Orlando, FL;84;74;88;76;A t-storm or two;SW;8;76%;71%;6 Philadelphia, PA;86;69;80;64;A thundershower;NNW;6;67%;62%;5 Phoenix, AZ;106;89;104;90;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;7;30%;36%;9 Pittsburgh, PA;76;59;72;58;A thundershower;WNW;8;61%;57%;5 Portland, ME;76;59;63;56;A couple of showers;NNE;10;82%;87%;2 Portland, OR;79;59;87;61;Sunshine and warm;NNW;6;55%;3%;9 Providence, RI;85;67;70;59;A couple of showers;NNE;7;87%;81%;2 Raleigh, NC;91;72;77;63;Thunderstorms;W;6;80%;75%;3 Reno, NV;93;63;92;64;Mostly cloudy;WNW;5;29%;27%;9 Richmond, VA;93;69;79;60;Thunderstorms;N;5;79%;84%;3 Roswell, NM;86;69;88;70;Some sun, a t-storm;NNW;5;59%;81%;8 Sacramento, CA;88;58;92;57;Mostly sunny;S;7;47%;0%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;92;72;96;74;A p.m. t-shower;SE;7;25%;51%;11 San Antonio, TX;90;78;95;78;Partly sunny;SE;6;58%;9%;12 San Diego, CA;73;64;70;63;Some sun;WNW;7;75%;4%;8 San Francisco, CA;66;60;69;61;Clouds breaking;WSW;11;64%;14%;10 Savannah, GA;87;74;87;73;Couple of t-storms;SW;6;77%;86%;5 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;61;82;61;Sunshine and warm;N;6;62%;3%;9 Sioux Falls, SD;90;64;92;65;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;5;43%;1%;9 Spokane, WA;99;68;96;65;Sunshine, very hot;S;8;27%;2%;9 Springfield, IL;85;56;80;58;Clouds and sun;SE;7;59%;0%;11 St. Louis, MO;83;59;81;61;Partly sunny;NE;7;51%;0%;11 Tampa, FL;85;76;86;78;A stray thunderstorm;WSW;7;81%;64%;6 Toledo, OH;81;56;75;55;Partly sunny;N;8;56%;26%;5 Tucson, AZ;95;82;97;82;A p.m. t-shower;SSE;7;41%;63%;8 Tulsa, OK;81;74;87;66;Clouds and sun;NE;7;67%;27%;5 Vero Beach, FL;86;72;89;74;A t-storm or two;SSW;7;77%;72%;6 Washington, DC;88;69;80;61;A morning t-shower;WNW;7;59%;55%;6 Wichita, KS;81;68;84;61;Some sun, pleasant;E;8;61%;26%;9 Wilmington, DE;86;69;81;61;A thundershower;WNW;7;67%;59%;5