US Forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;89;60;65;47;A couple of showers;WNW;9;68%;66%;3 Albuquerque, NM;94;66;97;71;A t-storm around;S;6;27%;40%;13 Anchorage, AK;65;52;66;52;Partly sunny;SSE;7;61%;34%;4 Asheville, NC;87;67;72;55;Cooler with showers;NW;6;77%;75%;4 Atlanta, GA;84;70;77;62;A couple of t-storms;NW;6;80%;64%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;84;71;78;60;Showers, not as warm;NW;9;75%;97%;3 Austin, TX;95;71;86;75;Not as warm;ESE;5;66%;13%;5 Baltimore, MD;91;69;71;56;Cooler, a.m. showers;NW;9;79%;100%;3 Baton Rouge, LA;85;75;84;73;A couple of t-storms;NE;7;84%;83%;3 Billings, MT;85;58;96;66;Hot;W;10;28%;15%;10 Birmingham, AL;82;70;79;63;A morning t-storm;NNE;6;74%;57%;3 Bismarck, ND;73;48;90;63;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;6;36%;2%;9 Boise, ID;96;69;97;66;Very hot;NW;7;31%;64%;10 Boston, MA;88;71;84;59;An afternoon shower;WNW;9;54%;77%;3 Bridgeport, CT;82;69;75;54;A couple of showers;NW;7;70%;87%;3 Buffalo, NY;76;52;62;54;Clouds breaking;WSW;9;57%;33%;6 Burlington, VT;92;61;66;49;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;10;62%;62%;3 Caribou, ME;84;65;73;48;Showers around;NNW;9;79%;93%;3 Casper, WY;77;47;92;54;Warmer;E;12;21%;6%;11 Charleston, SC;90;79;82;74;A t-storm or two;SW;10;68%;87%;6 Charleston, WV;87;59;73;49;Cooler;N;6;65%;42%;9 Charlotte, NC;91;73;79;61;A couple of t-storms;NNE;16;81%;83%;5 Cheyenne, WY;72;51;89;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;12;26%;3%;12 Chicago, IL;70;56;74;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;41%;58%;10 Cleveland, OH;78;57;66;57;Decreasing clouds;S;10;56%;14%;11 Columbia, SC;90;74;80;66;A couple of t-storms;WNW;15;79%;84%;5 Columbus, OH;84;54;71;51;Decreasing clouds;N;7;44%;7%;11 Concord, NH;91;67;76;48;Cooler with a shower;NW;9;68%;69%;3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;67;86;73;Abundant sunshine;ESE;9;54%;0%;12 Denver, CO;73;57;94;67;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;23%;3%;12 Des Moines, IA;73;54;82;64;A p.m. thunderstorm;SSE;10;49%;76%;11 Detroit, MI;74;47;68;53;Partly sunny;SW;6;45%;16%;8 Dodge City, KS;79;57;89;66;Breezy and warmer;S;19;44%;4%;12 Duluth, MN;64;48;70;55;Partly sunny;SE;7;42%;2%;9 El Paso, TX;104;74;100;78;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;33%;30%;13 Fairbanks, AK;73;56;80;56;Clouds and sun;E;6;46%;12%;4 Fargo, ND;65;47;81;61;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;8;43%;0%;9 Grand Junction, CO;97;66;100;68;Hot;S;11;11%;3%;12 Grand Rapids, MI;63;45;67;55;Showers around;SSW;10;54%;66%;9 Hartford, CT;83;70;77;56;A couple of showers;NW;7;64%;84%;3 Helena, MT;84;57;92;63;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;11;28%;13%;10 Honolulu, HI;87;73;87;73;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;12;52%;15%;13 Houston, TX;92;78;89;78;A shower and t-storm;SSE;6;74%;78%;6 Indianapolis, IN;78;54;73;55;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;5;49%;8%;10 Jackson, MS;92;71;79;68;A morning t-storm;N;6;80%;61%;3 Jacksonville, FL;88;76;84;75;A couple of t-storms;SSW;9;73%;70%;3 Juneau, AK;59;50;63;49;Low clouds;SE;7;71%;44%;2 Kansas City, MO;78;61;85;67;Mostly sunny;S;11;48%;11%;11 Knoxville, TN;89;65;78;56;Showers around;N;5;67%;62%;9 Las Vegas, NV;109;84;105;85;Sun and clouds;W;12;7%;7%;9 Lexington, KY;81;56;70;50;Decreasing clouds;NE;7;64%;13%;8 Little Rock, AR;88;61;80;58;Sunny and nice;ENE;7;49%;2%;12 Long Beach, CA;76;61;77;63;Low clouds breaking;WSW;8;61%;0%;11 Los Angeles, CA;80;63;83;66;Low clouds breaking;S;6;47%;0%;11 Louisville, KY;84;61;76;55;Decreasing clouds;NE;7;52%;8%;9 Madison, WI;66;47;74;59;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;44%;55%;10 Memphis, TN;89;63;79;61;Decreasing clouds;NE;9;51%;4%;11 Miami, FL;88;82;88;79;Variable cloudiness;ESE;10;67%;66%;7 Milwaukee, WI;73;53;73;61;Mostly sunny;S;10;50%;32%;10 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;66;53;78;61;Pleasant and warmer;SE;7;38%;3%;9 Mobile, AL;83;77;82;75;A couple of t-storms;SSW;6;81%;83%;3 Montgomery, AL;85;69;78;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;N;6;86%;67%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;61;47;50;30;Windy;NW;32;95%;80%;3 Nashville, TN;88;59;78;55;Decreasing clouds;NE;8;58%;9%;11 New Orleans, LA;87;78;84;76;Humid with a t-storm;S;7;74%;76%;4 New York, NY;88;72;77;57;A couple of showers;NW;8;67%;84%;3 Newark, NJ;91;71;77;55;A couple of showers;NW;8;68%;76%;3 Norfolk, VA;93;79;86;67;A couple of t-storms;NE;10;76%;89%;5 Oklahoma City, OK;70;55;82;64;Sunny and warmer;SSE;8;56%;0%;12 Olympia, WA;90;55;75;51;Cooler;SW;8;66%;5%;7 Omaha, NE;77;59;88;67;A p.m. thunderstorm;SE;11;44%;63%;11 Orlando, FL;94;76;92;76;A t-storm or two;SSE;10;68%;82%;4 Philadelphia, PA;92;72;75;56;Cooler with showers;NNW;7;75%;94%;3 Phoenix, AZ;109;84;106;86;Warm with some sun;W;9;18%;9%;12 Pittsburgh, PA;85;56;68;48;A stray a.m. shower;NNW;8;59%;44%;7 Portland, ME;75;63;74;57;A shower or two;NNW;7;74%;75%;4 Portland, OR;97;63;87;57;Clouds and sun, warm;N;5;47%;4%;8 Providence, RI;81;67;83;58;Showers around;W;7;64%;89%;4 Raleigh, NC;92;75;81;63;A t-storm or two;NE;15;77%;87%;5 Reno, NV;93;65;89;57;Sunny;WNW;7;17%;0%;12 Richmond, VA;96;75;80;58;A couple of t-storms;NNE;7;76%;84%;4 Roswell, NM;85;67;93;72;Breezy in the p.m.;S;13;45%;21%;12 Sacramento, CA;92;60;85;58;Mostly sunny;SW;7;43%;0%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;96;73;102;73;Hot;SSE;14;11%;3%;11 San Antonio, TX;96;74;89;77;Humid;E;9;73%;44%;4 San Diego, CA;73;64;73;65;Low clouds breaking;NW;9;67%;1%;11 San Francisco, CA;68;61;69;59;Low clouds breaking;WSW;7;61%;14%;10 Savannah, GA;93;76;83;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;15;80%;77%;5 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;88;61;79;55;Partly sunny;SSW;10;60%;3%;9 Sioux Falls, SD;73;51;85;60;Warmer;ENE;6;39%;20%;8 Spokane, WA;90;61;94;67;Mostly sunny and hot;S;9;27%;3%;9 Springfield, IL;72;50;77;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;49%;12%;11 St. Louis, MO;73;55;82;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;5;41%;1%;11 Tampa, FL;91;79;90;79;A t-storm or two;SE;7;74%;82%;4 Toledo, OH;74;46;68;51;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;5;46%;15%;8 Tucson, AZ;105;80;103;80;Partly sunny;NE;9;20%;21%;12 Tulsa, OK;72;57;83;64;Sunny and warmer;SSE;6;55%;3%;11 Vero Beach, FL;91;75;90;72;A t-storm or two;S;11;77%;82%;5 Washington, DC;93;71;72;56;Showers around;N;7;71%;75%;2 Wichita, KS;81;59;84;65;Breezy in the p.m.;S;14;50%;8%;11 Wilmington, DE;90;70;75;56;Cooler with showers;NNW;8;76%;93%;3