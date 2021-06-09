US Forecast for Thursday, June 10, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;86;60;80;55;Partly sunny;W;7;43%;2%;10 Albuquerque, NM;92;63;96;64;Partly sunny, warm;NW;7;9%;0%;12 Anchorage, AK;58;48;62;48;Cloudy with a shower;SSE;8;57%;55%;2 Asheville, NC;80;65;79;66;Drenching t-storms;NW;4;82%;86%;4 Atlanta, GA;84;69;83;70;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;7;77%;66%;8 Atlantic City, NJ;87;70;74;64;A morning shower;ENE;12;72%;82%;7 Austin, TX;92;75;93;75;Some sun;S;6;63%;1%;12 Baltimore, MD;88;71;84;64;Showers and t-storms;E;6;76%;91%;3 Baton Rouge, LA;91;76;91;75;Sun and clouds;SSW;7;67%;14%;12 Billings, MT;94;61;91;51;A p.m. t-storm;W;10;41%;78%;10 Birmingham, AL;84;71;79;71;Heavy thunderstorms;SW;8;85%;81%;3 Bismarck, ND;88;67;99;64;Hot;ESE;12;51%;74%;6 Boise, ID;80;46;61;50;Brief a.m. showers;E;8;72%;79%;5 Boston, MA;87;64;71;55;Partly sunny, cooler;SE;10;44%;1%;10 Bridgeport, CT;88;69;81;56;Some sun, less humid;ESE;9;42%;2%;11 Buffalo, NY;81;64;82;64;Partly sunny;E;10;43%;3%;10 Burlington, VT;86;58;76;57;Not as warm;ENE;9;34%;5%;10 Caribou, ME;76;47;64;41;Cooler;NW;12;32%;0%;9 Casper, WY;92;57;91;43;Very windy, sunshine;W;23;13%;10%;11 Charleston, SC;85;73;86;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;70%;52%;12 Charleston, WV;75;67;82;68;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SE;4;81%;85%;3 Charlotte, NC;85;72;87;72;Heavy thunderstorms;S;6;73%;79%;5 Cheyenne, WY;84;58;88;48;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;29%;8%;12 Chicago, IL;85;65;77;64;A t-storm around;NE;7;80%;47%;5 Cleveland, OH;78;70;78;70;Humid with a t-storm;ENE;11;77%;64%;3 Columbia, SC;88;72;88;72;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;67%;56%;12 Columbus, OH;75;69;84;70;A couple of t-storms;ESE;6;73%;83%;3 Concord, NH;88;54;80;50;Not as warm;SSE;5;36%;4%;10 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;77;92;76;Partial sunshine;S;12;64%;2%;11 Denver, CO;92;62;97;57;Hot with sunshine;W;9;23%;6%;12 Des Moines, IA;92;72;92;72;Partly sunny and hot;SE;5;53%;11%;10 Detroit, MI;86;68;86;64;Mostly cloudy, humid;E;8;62%;36%;5 Dodge City, KS;90;71;95;70;Sunny, hot and humid;SSE;15;66%;9%;12 Duluth, MN;64;55;84;48;A shower and t-storm;ENE;8;57%;36%;7 El Paso, TX;100;76;105;76;Hot;NW;9;8%;0%;13 Fairbanks, AK;68;52;70;50;Cloudy;W;6;48%;36%;2 Fargo, ND;93;70;98;71;Hot;E;8;57%;53%;7 Grand Junction, CO;94;66;93;52;Sunny and windy;WNW;19;8%;0%;12 Grand Rapids, MI;88;64;88;64;A t-storm around;SE;7;70%;51%;5 Hartford, CT;91;65;86;52;Sun and some clouds;SE;6;36%;2%;10 Helena, MT;81;53;68;42;A couple of showers;SW;12;56%;67%;3 Honolulu, HI;86;75;86;74;Increasingly windy;ENE;19;52%;55%;13 Houston, TX;91;78;92;75;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;65%;27%;11 Indianapolis, IN;80;71;83;71;A t-storm or two;ENE;5;72%;82%;3 Jackson, MS;89;74;86;73;A t-storm around;SSW;10;77%;48%;6 Jacksonville, FL;91;73;91;74;A t-storm around;SSE;7;61%;64%;12 Juneau, AK;68;50;58;48;A shower;SSE;7;73%;85%;2 Kansas City, MO;92;74;92;76;Very warm;SE;4;57%;42%;7 Knoxville, TN;81;70;82;72;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;6;80%;80%;4 Las Vegas, NV;96;70;89;70;Sunny and breezy;N;19;8%;0%;12 Lexington, KY;77;69;79;68;A couple of t-storms;SW;6;87%;82%;3 Little Rock, AR;86;73;86;74;Humid with a t-storm;SW;7;77%;72%;3 Long Beach, CA;75;56;75;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;44%;4%;12 Los Angeles, CA;75;59;79;62;Sunny;S;7;35%;4%;12 Louisville, KY;80;72;84;72;A couple of t-storms;SE;5;78%;84%;3 Madison, WI;90;68;90;70;A t-storm around;SE;5;56%;42%;5 Memphis, TN;78;73;84;74;Humid with a t-storm;SSW;8;85%;72%;3 Miami, FL;87;80;87;80;Partly sunny;ESE;9;61%;44%;11 Milwaukee, WI;86;64;79;65;A t-storm around;S;7;68%;47%;5 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;96;77;97;77;Hot;SSE;8;45%;12%;10 Mobile, AL;86;76;88;77;A t-storm around;SSW;8;69%;55%;12 Montgomery, AL;87;69;81;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;7;81%;71%;10 Mt. Washington, NH;56;38;48;36;Windy in the morning;SSE;27;53%;0%;11 Nashville, TN;80;71;84;71;A t-storm or two;SW;6;81%;83%;3 New Orleans, LA;89;77;90;77;A t-storm around;SSW;7;65%;44%;12 New York, NY;90;75;82;61;Humid in the morning;ESE;8;39%;28%;11 Newark, NJ;89;73;84;58;Not as hot;ESE;7;41%;30%;11 Norfolk, VA;89;72;85;71;A drenching t-storm;ESE;6;75%;82%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;91;74;93;74;Humid with some sun;SSE;10;71%;3%;12 Olympia, WA;67;43;64;47;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;58%;55%;6 Omaha, NE;94;73;96;75;Partly sunny and hot;SE;8;50%;27%;11 Orlando, FL;96;74;96;76;Mostly sunny;SE;6;54%;27%;12 Philadelphia, PA;89;72;81;60;Not as warm;ENE;9;53%;55%;10 Phoenix, AZ;103;75;102;73;Partly sunny;W;7;11%;0%;12 Pittsburgh, PA;83;69;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;E;5;69%;82%;3 Portland, ME;85;62;70;56;Cooler with some sun;S;8;42%;3%;10 Portland, OR;69;49;67;54;Becoming cloudy;SSW;6;53%;66%;5 Providence, RI;90;64;78;52;Not as warm;ESE;9;41%;2%;10 Raleigh, NC;89;71;83;71;Drenching t-storms;E;5;80%;87%;3 Reno, NV;66;37;68;45;Partly sunny, cool;W;5;24%;0%;12 Richmond, VA;88;73;82;69;Humid with a t-storm;ESE;5;74%;83%;3 Roswell, NM;105;70;109;69;Hot;SSW;9;13%;4%;12 Sacramento, CA;76;47;75;50;Mostly sunny;SW;6;40%;2%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;91;67;71;48;Breezy and cooler;NNE;16;19%;2%;11 San Antonio, TX;93;75;94;75;Partly sunny;SSE;8;66%;2%;11 San Diego, CA;70;59;70;58;Mostly sunny;NW;8;54%;3%;11 San Francisco, CA;61;52;62;53;Breezy in the p.m.;W;15;62%;5%;11 Savannah, GA;89;73;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;71%;49%;12 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;48;65;53;Sun and clouds;SE;11;57%;64%;5 Sioux Falls, SD;95;73;98;73;Near-record heat;SSE;10;45%;45%;10 Spokane, WA;65;50;71;46;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;37%;12%;7 Springfield, IL;88;69;88;70;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;68%;53%;6 St. Louis, MO;83;71;90;72;Humid with a t-storm;NE;6;66%;54%;6 Tampa, FL;91;76;92;78;A t-storm around;NW;6;62%;50%;11 Toledo, OH;84;67;81;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;70%;57%;4 Tucson, AZ;101;71;101;71;Partly sunny;NNW;7;10%;0%;12 Tulsa, OK;90;74;93;76;Humid;S;6;68%;30%;8 Vero Beach, FL;88;72;89;73;Sunshine and humid;SSE;9;66%;31%;11 Washington, DC;88;72;84;65;Showers and t-storms;ENE;6;72%;89%;3 Wichita, KS;90;73;92;76;Partly sunny;SE;10;67%;26%;11 Wilmington, DE;88;71;81;61;A morning shower;ENE;10;58%;60%;8