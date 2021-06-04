US Forecast for Saturday, June 5, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;79;60;88;65;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;11;58%;15%;8 Albuquerque, NM;86;62;90;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;24%;36%;12 Anchorage, AK;59;46;64;50;Mostly cloudy;S;6;58%;44%;4 Asheville, NC;79;59;81;61;A t-storm around;SE;5;59%;64%;7 Atlanta, GA;84;64;85;70;A t-storm around;S;5;61%;64%;10 Atlantic City, NJ;79;64;84;67;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;12;61%;1%;11 Austin, TX;83;68;83;69;Heavy thunderstorms;SE;2;80%;84%;4 Baltimore, MD;81;65;91;69;Sunny and hot;SW;7;50%;4%;11 Baton Rouge, LA;81;72;81;72;Heavy thunderstorms;SE;7;81%;90%;3 Billings, MT;101;63;93;53;Partly sunny and hot;NNE;9;35%;26%;10 Birmingham, AL;84;68;84;71;A t-storm around;SSE;5;63%;55%;7 Bismarck, ND;102;65;102;65;Very hot;SE;7;43%;48%;9 Boise, ID;96;65;86;51;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;24%;0%;10 Boston, MA;79;64;89;72;Warmer;WSW;13;50%;5%;10 Bridgeport, CT;75;60;86;66;Warmer;WSW;10;60%;2%;10 Buffalo, NY;74;65;73;66;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;16;69%;4%;10 Burlington, VT;83;64;86;67;A t-storm around;S;15;51%;65%;6 Caribou, ME;78;57;79;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;12;59%;74%;5 Casper, WY;94;56;91;54;A t-storm around;WSW;12;24%;48%;11 Charleston, SC;86;72;83;72;A t-storm around;S;7;78%;76%;6 Charleston, WV;83;58;89;61;Lots of sun, warm;S;4;57%;4%;11 Charlotte, NC;86;66;86;68;A t-storm around;S;5;59%;64%;5 Cheyenne, WY;87;58;88;62;A t-storm around;W;10;36%;53%;12 Chicago, IL;88;68;87;70;Sunshine and warm;SSW;11;47%;8%;10 Cleveland, OH;79;70;82;70;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;12;52%;5%;10 Columbia, SC;86;67;84;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;5;78%;71%;7 Columbus, OH;84;62;86;62;Mostly sunny;SW;8;51%;11%;11 Concord, NH;77;57;89;67;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;11;51%;21%;9 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;68;79;68;A couple of t-storms;SE;5;77%;79%;5 Denver, CO;90;61;92;62;A t-storm around;SW;7;30%;55%;12 Des Moines, IA;89;67;90;67;Humid;S;13;50%;9%;10 Detroit, MI;86;68;89;68;Partly sunny, warm;SW;12;46%;6%;10 Dodge City, KS;86;62;86;62;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;17;58%;4%;12 Duluth, MN;85;69;84;59;Warm in the morning;ENE;9;55%;35%;9 El Paso, TX;89;67;100;78;Warmer;NNW;9;20%;18%;10 Fairbanks, AK;69;51;73;53;Clouds limiting sun;WNW;5;37%;15%;3 Fargo, ND;104;68;104;75;Very hot;SSE;8;41%;44%;9 Grand Junction, CO;97;65;96;64;Hot, becoming breezy;SSE;10;17%;35%;12 Grand Rapids, MI;88;65;89;66;Partly sunny, warm;SW;12;50%;6%;10 Hartford, CT;76;60;88;68;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;11;59%;3%;10 Helena, MT;87;57;81;48;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;13;31%;6%;10 Honolulu, HI;87;75;86;75;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;17;52%;34%;13 Houston, TX;77;70;83;71;Heavy thunderstorms;SE;6;79%;85%;4 Indianapolis, IN;85;63;85;66;Mostly sunny;S;7;53%;15%;11 Jackson, MS;84;70;81;69;A thunderstorm;SE;7;78%;83%;3 Jacksonville, FL;85;71;85;71;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;77%;77%;7 Juneau, AK;57;47;55;47;Cloudy with showers;SE;7;81%;89%;1 Kansas City, MO;87;69;87;69;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;9;54%;13%;11 Knoxville, TN;83;59;88;64;Clouds and sun;SE;4;59%;38%;10 Las Vegas, NV;108;82;107;78;Sunshine and hot;WSW;10;9%;0%;12 Lexington, KY;82;58;83;62;Sunshine and humid;SW;5;62%;16%;11 Little Rock, AR;85;66;83;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;62%;66%;6 Long Beach, CA;71;61;71;60;Clouds, then sun;WSW;6;70%;0%;11 Los Angeles, CA;78;61;77;60;Partly sunny;SSW;6;63%;0%;11 Louisville, KY;86;62;86;65;Mostly sunny;S;6;56%;16%;11 Madison, WI;90;68;91;71;Very warm;SSW;10;47%;7%;10 Memphis, TN;85;68;86;70;A t-storm around;SSE;7;60%;64%;7 Miami, FL;86;79;87;80;Partly sunny;E;11;65%;44%;12 Milwaukee, WI;91;69;89;70;Breezy and very warm;SW;15;41%;7%;10 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;96;73;97;73;Hot;SSW;12;40%;10%;10 Mobile, AL;84;73;83;75;Partly sunny;SSE;7;68%;57%;6 Montgomery, AL;85;69;83;70;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;69%;44%;5 Mt. Washington, NH;51;46;59;50;Very windy;W;38;83%;64%;4 Nashville, TN;84;61;87;66;Humid with some sun;SSE;5;59%;44%;9 New Orleans, LA;84;73;79;74;Drenching t-storms;SE;8;78%;89%;3 New York, NY;76;66;89;72;Warmer;WSW;12;52%;1%;10 Newark, NJ;80;63;90;69;Warmer;WSW;11;52%;3%;10 Norfolk, VA;79;66;88;68;Humid and warmer;SSW;6;57%;4%;11 Oklahoma City, OK;83;64;79;66;A t-storm around;SSE;9;70%;48%;8 Olympia, WA;70;49;62;42;A shower or two;WSW;12;62%;67%;4 Omaha, NE;93;69;92;68;Hot, becoming breezy;S;14;47%;7%;11 Orlando, FL;91;74;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;69%;66%;9 Philadelphia, PA;83;66;90;70;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;11;49%;2%;11 Phoenix, AZ;107;81;107;78;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;10;10%;0%;12 Pittsburgh, PA;81;65;87;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;49%;6%;11 Portland, ME;74;59;76;66;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;63%;27%;10 Portland, OR;79;55;66;47;A couple of showers;NW;6;54%;67%;4 Providence, RI;75;62;85;69;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;10;58%;2%;10 Raleigh, NC;85;67;87;69;Humid with clearing;SSW;5;63%;36%;9 Reno, NV;93;58;90;55;Very warm;W;9;17%;0%;12 Richmond, VA;84;62;91;69;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;5;50%;2%;11 Roswell, NM;88;64;94;67;Mostly cloudy;SSE;12;36%;21%;10 Sacramento, CA;95;56;93;57;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;38%;2%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;99;70;94;66;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;22%;2%;11 San Antonio, TX;80;70;83;72;A couple of t-storms;ESE;6;82%;81%;4 San Diego, CA;68;60;69;59;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;7;62%;0%;11 San Francisco, CA;62;54;67;53;Some sun;WSW;13;54%;2%;10 Savannah, GA;87;72;86;72;Partly sunny;SSE;5;78%;44%;8 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;53;62;48;A shower or two;SW;15;63%;66%;4 Sioux Falls, SD;96;70;96;70;Hot;S;15;40%;12%;10 Spokane, WA;85;54;70;45;Breezy and cooler;WSW;16;32%;29%;9 Springfield, IL;86;65;88;68;Mostly sunny;S;9;51%;10%;11 St. Louis, MO;86;65;88;68;Mostly sunny;S;7;49%;14%;11 Tampa, FL;86;75;89;76;Partly sunny;NE;6;73%;55%;11 Toledo, OH;85;65;87;64;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;9;45%;8%;10 Tucson, AZ;102;75;103;72;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;10;10%;0%;12 Tulsa, OK;86;63;83;70;A t-storm around;SSE;8;67%;55%;8 Vero Beach, FL;87;73;87;74;Partly sunny;SE;10;75%;21%;11 Washington, DC;84;64;92;67;Sunny and hot;SSW;6;50%;3%;11 Wichita, KS;85;64;84;66;Partly sunny;SSE;12;57%;30%;11 Wilmington, DE;79;64;88;67;Warmer;SW;12;55%;1%;11