US Forecast for Friday, May 21, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;85;56;85;62;A stray thunderstorm;SSE;7;56%;55%;9

Albuquerque, NM;86;64;78;61;Breezy in the p.m.;S;17;22%;23%;5

Anchorage, AK;54;44;55;44;Cloudy with a shower;SE;9;53%;66%;1

Asheville, NC;78;53;81;54;Partly sunny, nice;E;5;50%;3%;11

Atlanta, GA;81;57;84;60;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;49%;6%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;77;54;68;61;Mostly sunny;S;8;58%;11%;10

Austin, TX;83;69;82;69;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;74%;74%;4

Baltimore, MD;86;56;82;62;Partly sunny;SW;5;41%;3%;10

Baton Rouge, LA;74;71;78;68;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;14;75%;64%;5

Billings, MT;61;37;43;36;A morning shower;NNE;7;74%;69%;2

Birmingham, AL;84;66;87;65;Sunshine, pleasant;E;8;44%;6%;11

Bismarck, ND;79;61;85;53;A t-storm around;NNW;10;55%;78%;2

Boise, ID;59;42;57;41;Spotty showers;WNW;9;70%;87%;3

Boston, MA;71;55;82;62;Partly sunny;SSW;8;42%;30%;9

Bridgeport, CT;74;53;76;57;Mostly sunny;S;7;49%;33%;10

Buffalo, NY;82;67;79;67;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;55%;4%;7

Burlington, VT;91;64;86;66;An afternoon shower;S;8;40%;55%;8

Caribou, ME;79;58;82;61;A p.m. shower or two;SW;8;53%;83%;3

Casper, WY;79;41;63;38;Spotty showers;NNE;12;58%;75%;4

Charleston, SC;79;61;78;60;Mostly sunny;E;9;61%;0%;11

Charleston, WV;86;59;88;59;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;4;47%;3%;11

Charlotte, NC;84;60;86;57;Partly sunny;ESE;7;44%;0%;11

Cheyenne, WY;75;49;73;48;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;13;45%;33%;7

Chicago, IL;83;68;84;69;Periods of sun, warm;SSW;11;47%;36%;8

Cleveland, OH;82;68;81;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;51%;6%;10

Columbia, SC;85;57;88;56;Sunny and delightful;ESE;6;46%;0%;11

Columbus, OH;86;60;86;62;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;47%;5%;10

Concord, NH;81;53;85;61;Warm with some sun;S;4;39%;42%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;69;80;68;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;10;82%;85%;3

Denver, CO;83;57;81;55;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;30%;21%;7

Des Moines, IA;73;66;80;67;A morning t-storm;S;14;72%;54%;2

Detroit, MI;87;66;88;68;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;8;47%;28%;8

Dodge City, KS;78;60;83;63;Breezy;SSE;22;67%;26%;11

Duluth, MN;65;61;77;57;A passing shower;NE;6;50%;60%;4

El Paso, TX;94;71;92;73;Turning cloudy;NW;9;15%;4%;12

Fairbanks, AK;66;47;62;46;Mostly cloudy;W;6;45%;65%;2

Fargo, ND;81;63;91;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;12;50%;44%;4

Grand Junction, CO;85;61;72;54;Spotty showers;E;21;33%;78%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;87;68;88;68;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;10;47%;64%;9

Hartford, CT;82;51;83;57;Sunshine and warm;S;8;42%;36%;10

Helena, MT;36;31;37;31;Morning snow;NW;12;77%;81%;2

Honolulu, HI;85;74;84;73;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;14;51%;44%;13

Houston, TX;82;72;78;71;A shower and t-storm;ESE;8;83%;86%;3

Indianapolis, IN;84;64;85;62;Clouds and sun, warm;S;8;48%;11%;10

Jackson, MS;82;68;83;64;Partly sunny;SE;11;59%;10%;11

Jacksonville, FL;80;67;81;66;A shower in spots;ENE;12;62%;49%;12

Juneau, AK;62;46;53;45;Rain;E;16;71%;93%;1

Kansas City, MO;74;68;80;67;A morning t-storm;SSE;11;71%;57%;2

Knoxville, TN;86;55;87;60;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;4;50%;1%;11

Las Vegas, NV;85;58;71;57;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;18;12%;3%;11

Lexington, KY;82;62;85;60;Turning cloudy;ENE;6;50%;7%;11

Little Rock, AR;77;66;83;64;Periods of sun, nice;ESE;7;60%;14%;10

Long Beach, CA;70;56;69;56;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;12;44%;6%;11

Los Angeles, CA;72;56;73;56;Lots of sun, cool;SE;9;37%;6%;11

Louisville, KY;87;65;90;61;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;41%;7%;11

Madison, WI;79;67;81;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSW;9;57%;63%;2

Memphis, TN;85;69;87;66;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;10;49%;10%;10

Miami, FL;82;78;81;76;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;47%;20%;8

Milwaukee, WI;80;67;80;68;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSW;13;54%;44%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;75;66;84;68;A thunderstorm;SSE;10;66%;55%;2

Mobile, AL;83;72;83;70;Partly sunny;ESE;12;58%;16%;12

Montgomery, AL;83;62;84;63;Sunny and pleasant;E;9;52%;6%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;57;46;57;49;An afternoon shower;W;20;77%;75%;3

Nashville, TN;86;63;87;60;Clouds and sun, warm;ENE;8;38%;7%;11

New Orleans, LA;78;75;79;73;Winds subsiding;ESE;17;69%;62%;5

New York, NY;76;58;78;63;Periods of sun;SE;8;44%;30%;10

Newark, NJ;76;54;81;61;Sunny intervals;SE;7;42%;30%;10

Norfolk, VA;83;52;73;51;Not as warm;SE;8;55%;0%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;75;68;78;67;A t-storm or two;SSE;11;69%;85%;3

Olympia, WA;59;43;68;42;Clearing and milder;SW;5;62%;29%;8

Omaha, NE;74;66;83;68;Clearing and breezy;SSE;16;68%;19%;4

Orlando, FL;84;69;83;68;Partly sunny, windy;ENE;18;52%;10%;12

Philadelphia, PA;83;56;84;64;Clouds and sun;S;6;38%;12%;10

Phoenix, AZ;96;72;86;62;Not as warm;W;9;13%;2%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;86;60;89;63;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;43%;4%;10

Portland, ME;67;52;65;54;Mostly sunny;S;9;70%;34%;9

Portland, OR;61;45;69;46;Milder;NNW;4;59%;16%;4

Providence, RI;75;51;77;56;Mostly sunny;S;8;45%;28%;10

Raleigh, NC;88;56;83;53;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;48%;0%;11

Reno, NV;46;36;51;37;Mostly cloudy, cold;NW;11;47%;44%;6

Richmond, VA;89;50;85;53;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;5;45%;0%;11

Roswell, NM;96;66;92;67;Increasingly windy;SSE;17;40%;63%;9

Sacramento, CA;70;52;75;49;Partly sunny;SSW;10;29%;15%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;73;53;69;47;Spotty showers;SSE;11;37%;61%;9

San Antonio, TX;84;70;80;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;8;77%;68%;4

San Diego, CA;65;60;66;57;Low clouds breaking;WNW;9;59%;9%;8

San Francisco, CA;61;49;62;49;Windy in the p.m.;SW;16;50%;3%;11

Savannah, GA;81;61;83;61;Sunshine and breezy;ENE;12;57%;2%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;46;68;48;Partly sunny;NNE;7;61%;11%;8

Sioux Falls, SD;74;64;83;69;Warm with a t-storm;SSE;17;62%;54%;5

Spokane, WA;54;39;62;43;Warmer;ENE;10;38%;44%;5

Springfield, IL;82;67;84;66;Breezy in the a.m.;S;13;56%;29%;9

St. Louis, MO;85;67;86;64;Periods of sun, warm;SSE;8;49%;25%;8

Tampa, FL;86;71;89;68;Mostly sunny;ENE;11;46%;3%;12

Toledo, OH;85;64;86;64;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;6;44%;14%;9

Tucson, AZ;95;75;89;61;Not as hot;SSW;12;22%;26%;11

Tulsa, OK;73;69;81;69;A couple of t-storms;SSE;9;72%;76%;3

Vero Beach, FL;84;72;82;70;Windy;ENE;19;55%;48%;12

Washington, DC;89;53;86;59;Partly sunny, warm;S;5;45%;0%;10

Wichita, KS;74;64;80;67;Cloudy;SSE;13;67%;66%;3

Wilmington, DE;82;50;83;59;Partly sunny;SSE;7;43%;8%;10

