US Forecast for Sunday, May 16, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;75;48;74;47;A p.m. t-shower;S;5;45%;63%;9 Albuquerque, NM;82;56;83;55;Mostly sunny;SE;7;24%;0%;12 Anchorage, AK;53;42;55;44;Decreasing clouds;S;7;57%;33%;2 Asheville, NC;69;52;71;52;An afternoon shower;ESE;5;53%;51%;6 Atlanta, GA;74;50;79;56;Partly sunny;S;6;49%;11%;11 Atlantic City, NJ;67;55;67;55;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;9;51%;59%;9 Austin, TX;84;70;79;72;A strong t-storm;SSE;12;81%;88%;3 Baltimore, MD;76;51;72;53;A p.m. shower or two;NE;5;45%;69%;5 Baton Rouge, LA;83;63;86;71;More humid;SE;9;58%;25%;8 Billings, MT;69;46;75;47;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;48%;9%;9 Birmingham, AL;79;56;81;59;Partly sunny;SSE;7;43%;8%;11 Bismarck, ND;79;51;81;51;Mostly sunny, warm;S;9;43%;7%;8 Boise, ID;81;54;86;55;Mostly sunny, warm;N;6;31%;4%;9 Boston, MA;77;59;76;55;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;7;40%;66%;8 Bridgeport, CT;74;54;71;51;A shower in the p.m.;SW;7;47%;58%;7 Buffalo, NY;65;49;66;49;Clouds and sun;S;6;53%;28%;7 Burlington, VT;78;50;73;51;A p.m. t-shower;SSE;6;42%;63%;6 Caribou, ME;73;44;63;43;A p.m. t-shower;ESE;5;61%;72%;3 Casper, WY;64;44;66;41;A t-storm around;E;11;60%;44%;5 Charleston, SC;75;57;76;59;Mostly sunny;SE;7;51%;6%;11 Charleston, WV;74;48;71;54;A shower in the p.m.;SE;5;63%;88%;4 Charlotte, NC;76;55;77;57;Inc. clouds;ENE;5;51%;36%;9 Cheyenne, WY;57;48;59;47;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;10;74%;66%;3 Chicago, IL;64;53;69;53;Clouds and sun;NE;6;58%;33%;4 Cleveland, OH;67;56;66;57;A morning shower;ESE;7;57%;44%;6 Columbia, SC;77;51;81;53;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;46%;19%;11 Columbus, OH;73;52;71;55;A morning shower;SE;6;50%;64%;4 Concord, NH;79;47;75;46;A p.m. t-shower;WNW;6;36%;63%;9 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;84;67;74;68;A strong t-storm;SSE;14;82%;90%;3 Denver, CO;70;49;65;50;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;7;66%;82%;6 Des Moines, IA;70;53;69;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;9;69%;85%;3 Detroit, MI;73;54;69;53;A morning shower;SE;6;54%;42%;5 Dodge City, KS;75;59;75;56;A t-storm in spots;ENE;10;81%;78%;5 Duluth, MN;61;44;68;47;Sunny intervals;NE;6;51%;5%;8 El Paso, TX;92;68;91;65;Brilliant sunshine;WSW;12;12%;0%;12 Fairbanks, AK;67;43;61;43;Spotty showers;W;6;54%;75%;1 Fargo, ND;77;50;85;53;Periods of sun, warm;SSW;10;42%;6%;8 Grand Junction, CO;84;56;83;52;Partial sunshine;NE;10;17%;16%;11 Grand Rapids, MI;70;52;72;52;Clouds and sun;ENE;6;57%;20%;4 Hartford, CT;79;54;75;49;A p.m. t-shower;SSW;6;42%;61%;7 Helena, MT;72;45;79;49;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;34%;0%;9 Honolulu, HI;84;72;84;73;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;18;50%;38%;13 Houston, TX;83;72;79;74;A shower and t-storm;SE;15;76%;90%;3 Indianapolis, IN;72;55;71;59;A stray shower;SE;7;59%;80%;3 Jackson, MS;81;59;84;66;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;8;51%;19%;11 Jacksonville, FL;77;59;79;62;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;10;47%;4%;11 Juneau, AK;50;41;51;38;A touch of rain;E;7;70%;76%;1 Kansas City, MO;67;58;71;61;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;7;84%;86%;2 Knoxville, TN;77;53;77;55;Sun and clouds;E;5;54%;34%;6 Las Vegas, NV;96;64;81;65;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;9;21%;8%;11 Lexington, KY;71;55;64;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;6;74%;87%;3 Little Rock, AR;82;62;83;65;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;52%;65%;8 Long Beach, CA;68;60;66;60;Morning mist;WSW;6;64%;56%;6 Los Angeles, CA;70;58;64;59;Morning mist;WSW;6;62%;56%;3 Louisville, KY;75;58;69;61;A shower and t-storm;SE;6;70%;90%;2 Madison, WI;59;54;72;52;Warmer;ESE;5;53%;30%;5 Memphis, TN;78;63;83;67;Clouds and sunshine;SE;10;51%;62%;5 Miami, FL;83;75;82;75;A shower in the a.m.;NE;14;56%;74%;8 Milwaukee, WI;66;53;66;51;Clouds and sunshine;SE;9;62%;10%;4 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;72;52;74;54;Partly sunny;SSW;6;54%;11%;7 Mobile, AL;81;61;82;65;Nice with some sun;SE;9;56%;7%;11 Montgomery, AL;78;53;79;57;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;50%;7%;11 Mt. Washington, NH;49;34;41;35;A p.m. t-shower;NW;20;80%;66%;4 Nashville, TN;77;59;79;62;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;55%;36%;4 New Orleans, LA;80;69;83;74;More humid;ESE;11;55%;22%;12 New York, NY;78;56;73;55;A shower in the p.m.;SW;7;43%;56%;6 Newark, NJ;78;54;73;52;A shower in the p.m.;NW;6;43%;56%;6 Norfolk, VA;75;47;73;55;Inc. clouds;ESE;6;50%;36%;10 Oklahoma City, OK;79;64;68;65;A strong t-storm;SSE;14;86%;82%;5 Olympia, WA;75;46;75;47;Sunshine and warm;SSW;6;58%;9%;8 Omaha, NE;75;54;69;59;A stray thunderstorm;ENE;10;76%;75%;2 Orlando, FL;84;66;82;67;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;13;50%;4%;12 Philadelphia, PA;77;52;75;51;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;6;37%;59%;6 Phoenix, AZ;98;67;90;65;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;16%;3%;11 Pittsburgh, PA;72;51;72;51;A passing shower;SE;4;50%;59%;5 Portland, ME;66;48;65;50;A shower in the p.m.;NE;7;59%;66%;9 Portland, OR;82;52;83;51;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;6;45%;4%;8 Providence, RI;78;54;76;51;A p.m. t-shower;SSW;7;38%;63%;8 Raleigh, NC;75;49;75;55;Inc. clouds;NW;5;52%;31%;10 Reno, NV;67;52;71;50;Partly sunny;WNW;8;47%;44%;9 Richmond, VA;76;47;74;54;A passing shower;ENE;5;49%;60%;4 Roswell, NM;89;60;92;57;Warm, turning breezy;ENE;9;36%;6%;12 Sacramento, CA;78;52;80;50;Partly sunny;SSW;8;53%;9%;10 Salt Lake City, UT;79;58;77;55;A stray t-shower;ENE;8;30%;56%;10 San Antonio, TX;75;72;82;74;A shower and t-storm;SE;13;82%;75%;3 San Diego, CA;65;59;64;61;Misty in the morning;W;8;64%;77%;6 San Francisco, CA;60;53;61;53;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;15;66%;17%;9 Savannah, GA;78;55;80;59;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;48%;5%;11 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;52;75;52;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;6;56%;14%;8 Sioux Falls, SD;78;53;72;54;Rather cloudy;E;8;54%;44%;4 Spokane, WA;81;50;85;55;Mostly sunny, warm;S;4;27%;2%;8 Springfield, IL;64;53;67;58;Rain and a t-storm;SE;9;78%;88%;2 St. Louis, MO;66;57;70;60;A shower and t-storm;ESE;6;81%;83%;2 Tampa, FL;87;68;87;68;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;46%;3%;12 Toledo, OH;71;52;67;52;A morning shower;ESE;4;54%;42%;5 Tucson, AZ;94;63;91;60;Plenty of sun;SSW;9;12%;0%;12 Tulsa, OK;82;66;71;65;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;10;76%;82%;3 Vero Beach, FL;83;70;81;68;Winds subsiding;ENE;16;58%;45%;11 Washington, DC;77;51;73;55;An afternoon shower;SSE;5;46%;52%;5 Wichita, KS;74;63;71;61;A t-storm or two;SE;10;78%;83%;3 Wilmington, DE;75;49;74;51;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;7;43%;60%;6