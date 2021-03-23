US Forecast for Wednesday, March 24, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;68;43;62;50;Showers around;SSE;7;55%;84%;2 Albuquerque, NM;56;34;42;28;A bit of a.m. snow;E;19;54%;60%;2 Anchorage, AK;29;17;34;30;Mostly cloudy;SSE;3;63%;72%;2 Asheville, NC;61;53;68;53;Decreasing clouds;SE;6;62%;43%;3 Atlanta, GA;69;57;70;61;A passing shower;ESE;6;67%;66%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;55;48;54;51;Rain and drizzle;SE;10;94%;91%;1 Austin, TX;81;56;79;57;A passing shower;E;4;66%;80%;3 Baltimore, MD;64;48;57;51;Rain and drizzle;E;6;86%;86%;1 Baton Rouge, LA;69;66;76;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;10;82%;91%;2 Billings, MT;45;26;53;35;Partly sunny;SW;11;43%;17%;5 Birmingham, AL;64;60;71;62;Spotty showers;SE;8;69%;83%;2 Bismarck, ND;57;22;48;28;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;60%;2%;4 Boise, ID;56;28;54;37;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;53%;69%;2 Boston, MA;58;41;54;48;Areas of morning fog;SE;6;75%;67%;2 Bridgeport, CT;59;41;52;47;Rain and drizzle;E;9;85%;84%;1 Buffalo, NY;65;54;66;52;A shower;S;11;55%;82%;2 Burlington, VT;70;45;63;51;Partly sunny;SSE;11;47%;33%;4 Caribou, ME;60;33;53;41;Partly sunny, mild;S;5;57%;55%;4 Casper, WY;35;18;40;24;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;11;58%;4%;5 Charleston, SC;69;56;72;60;Warmer;SSE;6;67%;16%;5 Charleston, WV;70;56;76;54;A morning shower;S;6;55%;62%;3 Charlotte, NC;66;56;72;59;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;59%;26%;2 Cheyenne, WY;35;24;36;22;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;8;59%;16%;6 Chicago, IL;61;54;60;45;Cloudy, breezy, mild;WSW;17;63%;43%;1 Cleveland, OH;67;54;67;55;Spotty showers;SSW;17;59%;67%;2 Columbia, SC;70;56;76;60;Some sun returning;SSE;5;62%;23%;4 Columbus, OH;68;55;70;52;A shower in the a.m.;S;15;66%;67%;3 Concord, NH;67;35;58;44;Mostly cloudy, mild;SSE;6;62%;67%;4 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;50;78;51;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;11;55%;83%;7 Denver, CO;44;30;40;26;A snow shower;SSW;7;65%;72%;4 Des Moines, IA;56;46;49;37;Cloudy and breezy;WNW;16;75%;64%;1 Detroit, MI;67;52;72;48;A shower in the a.m.;SW;13;60%;61%;2 Dodge City, KS;50;33;45;33;Showers around;NW;15;73%;85%;4 Duluth, MN;40;39;39;28;Snow and rain;NNW;16;78%;86%;1 El Paso, TX;72;42;59;36;Breezy;WNW;16;36%;10%;6 Fairbanks, AK;18;3;25;18;A little snow, cold;SSE;5;69%;88%;1 Fargo, ND;58;31;46;28;Cooler;NNW;18;70%;27%;1 Grand Junction, CO;50;35;54;35;Partly sunny;ESE;9;31%;23%;6 Grand Rapids, MI;72;55;64;43;Spotty showers;WSW;15;65%;74%;2 Hartford, CT;68;39;61;51;A little p.m. rain;ESE;6;66%;84%;2 Helena, MT;40;27;49;31;Plenty of clouds;S;9;43%;63%;2 Honolulu, HI;81;69;80;70;A shower or two;SW;10;74%;87%;6 Houston, TX;79;62;77;69;A t-storm around;SE;9;83%;56%;2 Indianapolis, IN;66;56;71;47;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;14;58%;44%;5 Jackson, MS;68;61;77;68;Warmer with a shower;SE;8;71%;89%;2 Jacksonville, FL;72;58;78;63;Periods of sun;ESE;7;68%;14%;7 Juneau, AK;39;34;39;31;Rain and snow shower;ENE;4;80%;63%;1 Kansas City, MO;59;46;53;42;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;13;67%;66%;1 Knoxville, TN;73;56;75;56;Showers around;S;6;56%;74%;3 Las Vegas, NV;65;52;69;51;Mostly sunny, cool;WSW;10;17%;0%;6 Lexington, KY;69;55;69;55;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;11;67%;74%;4 Little Rock, AR;71;47;75;57;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;51%;79%;7 Long Beach, CA;66;50;72;51;Breezy in the p.m.;W;9;30%;12%;7 Los Angeles, CA;73;57;77;52;Sunny and nice;S;7;28%;11%;7 Louisville, KY;67;59;74;55;A shower in the a.m.;S;12;57%;80%;5 Madison, WI;59;51;55;38;A morning shower;WSW;12;67%;67%;1 Memphis, TN;70;59;78;63;Warmer with some sun;SE;8;56%;81%;7 Miami, FL;76;65;81;74;Mostly sunny;SE;9;55%;2%;9 Milwaukee, WI;58;51;59;41;Breezy;W;18;66%;57%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;59;41;44;34;Rain tapering off;NW;16;76%;78%;1 Mobile, AL;71;65;74;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;10;80%;93%;1 Montgomery, AL;73;57;72;62;A shower and t-storm;SSE;7;73%;90%;2 Mt. Washington, NH;40;30;35;32;Breezy in the a.m.;SSE;20;60%;62%;2 Nashville, TN;65;60;77;60;A shower in the a.m.;SSE;8;56%;89%;4 New Orleans, LA;74;67;75;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;11;82%;94%;1 New York, NY;63;46;53;49;Rain and drizzle;ESE;7;82%;95%;1 Newark, NJ;64;46;53;51;Rain and drizzle;E;6;79%;92%;1 Norfolk, VA;55;53;63;54;Rain and drizzle;SW;6;86%;61%;1 Oklahoma City, OK;62;40;62;44;A little p.m. rain;NNW;9;59%;82%;6 Olympia, WA;54;38;51;37;Cool with rain;WSW;11;83%;81%;1 Omaha, NE;54;41;50;37;Cloudy and breezy;NNW;17;72%;50%;1 Orlando, FL;81;60;84;65;Mostly sunny;SE;6;58%;5%;8 Philadelphia, PA;66;46;56;51;Rain and drizzle;NE;7;83%;79%;1 Phoenix, AZ;65;48;71;49;Sunny, but cool;SW;6;33%;4%;7 Pittsburgh, PA;69;54;73;56;A morning shower;S;7;54%;63%;3 Portland, ME;55;37;49;42;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;80%;59%;3 Portland, OR;58;40;50;41;A bit of rain;WSW;8;77%;82%;1 Providence, RI;65;37;57;48;Fog in the morning;ESE;6;72%;69%;2 Raleigh, NC;61;54;70;55;A little a.m. rain;SSW;6;70%;58%;2 Reno, NV;44;26;57;34;Partly sunny;WSW;6;33%;11%;6 Richmond, VA;64;52;61;51;Rain and drizzle;WSW;4;78%;75%;1 Roswell, NM;72;44;54;31;A touch of rain;N;15;48%;89%;3 Sacramento, CA;66;45;71;43;Partly sunny, nice;S;7;39%;6%;6 Salt Lake City, UT;48;31;51;38;Partly sunny;SE;8;47%;13%;5 San Antonio, TX;81;56;80;60;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;6;75%;74%;4 San Diego, CA;62;48;65;50;Partly sunny;SSE;7;64%;16%;6 San Francisco, CA;66;52;65;50;Partly sunny;WNW;9;47%;13%;6 Savannah, GA;71;56;77;61;Partly sunny;SE;3;70%;18%;5 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;42;51;42;A little rain;S;14;81%;90%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;46;37;47;28;Rain and snow shower;NNW;19;66%;55%;1 Spokane, WA;50;35;46;33;A bit of a.m. snow;SSW;9;70%;83%;1 Springfield, IL;59;50;60;42;Partly sunny, breezy;W;17;67%;62%;3 St. Louis, MO;61;50;66;47;Breezy with some sun;ENE;14;52%;34%;5 Tampa, FL;75;60;80;64;Mostly sunny;S;7;63%;3%;8 Toledo, OH;67;54;72;47;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;14;57%;62%;3 Tucson, AZ;70;47;63;44;A shower;S;9;45%;56%;6 Tulsa, OK;59;41;62;47;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;6;57%;100%;4 Vero Beach, FL;78;57;82;65;Mostly sunny;SE;7;63%;4%;8 Washington, DC;66;52;60;55;Rain and drizzle;W;5;80%;68%;1 Wichita, KS;53;40;54;42;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;15;57%;66%;2 Wilmington, DE;67;48;57;54;Rain and drizzle;NNE;7;82%;79%;1