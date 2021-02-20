US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;30;15;31;15;Mostly sunny;SE;8;48%;26%;3
Albuquerque, NM;61;30;46;26;Breezy and cooler;NNE;16;30%;0%;5
Anchorage, AK;12;9;19;10;Very cold;NNE;2;73%;14%;1
Asheville, NC;40;19;43;33;Mostly sunny, chilly;SE;8;48%;56%;4
Atlanta, GA;50;29;56;45;Sunny;SE;7;44%;60%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;33;26;36;31;Sunny, but cold;SW;10;51%;9%;4
Austin, TX;59;40;66;38;Mostly cloudy;W;6;72%;7%;1
Baltimore, MD;32;19;38;27;Partly sunny, cold;S;5;53%;7%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;55;36;63;53;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;73%;68%;2
Billings, MT;37;23;38;34;Windy;WSW;26;50%;4%;3
Birmingham, AL;52;30;59;47;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;40%;61%;4
Bismarck, ND;44;16;42;30;Partly sunny;WSW;9;64%;0%;3
Boise, ID;40;26;39;32;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;74%;55%;1
Boston, MA;32;21;32;20;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;48%;3%;3
Bridgeport, CT;34;20;35;22;Plenty of sun;SW;8;44%;23%;3
Buffalo, NY;24;15;29;25;Becoming cloudy;S;8;63%;67%;3
Burlington, VT;27;12;27;14;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;54%;27%;3
Caribou, ME;25;5;26;3;Mostly sunny;W;6;56%;0%;3
Casper, WY;36;14;30;23;Partly sunny;SSW;17;58%;0%;4
Charleston, SC;53;36;51;44;Mostly sunny, cool;E;9;49%;18%;5
Charleston, WV;29;14;43;36;Not as cold;SSE;5;57%;63%;4
Charlotte, NC;49;26;48;36;Mostly sunny, chilly;SE;5;38%;53%;4
Cheyenne, WY;44;18;31;22;Breezy and colder;W;21;48%;5%;4
Chicago, IL;28;19;36;29;A little p.m. snow;S;13;77%;96%;1
Cleveland, OH;24;12;36;33;Cloudy, not as cold;SSE;11;62%;72%;2
Columbia, SC;51;30;51;38;Cold with sunshine;ESE;6;45%;66%;4
Columbus, OH;26;6;35;33;Periods of sun;SSE;8;74%;74%;2
Concord, NH;29;16;31;9;Plenty of sun;WNW;9;49%;13%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;56;35;58;29;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;16;73%;16%;1
Denver, CO;54;17;38;23;Mostly sunny, colder;SW;7;38%;11%;4
Des Moines, IA;33;25;34;24;Snow;WNW;10;77%;77%;1
Detroit, MI;30;8;30;30;Cloudy;S;9;77%;74%;1
Dodge City, KS;57;29;48;25;Winds subsiding;WSW;22;52%;5%;4
Duluth, MN;26;18;32;23;A bit of snow;WSW;7;82%;75%;1
El Paso, TX;73;42;60;32;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;10;21%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;-5;-28;-13;-34;Sunshine, very cold;ESE;4;67%;5%;1
Fargo, ND;29;20;38;23;Partly sunny;SSW;9;71%;13%;3
Grand Junction, CO;50;22;42;23;Mostly sunny;E;6;42%;2%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;27;10;33;31;Cloudy;SSE;10;78%;75%;1
Hartford, CT;33;19;34;18;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;46%;22%;3
Helena, MT;38;25;42;37;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;48%;30%;2
Honolulu, HI;81;71;81;71;A shower;ENE;12;66%;66%;7
Houston, TX;58;47;66;46;Cloudy;NW;8;74%;57%;1
Indianapolis, IN;31;15;40;32;Mostly cloudy;S;9;65%;74%;2
Jackson, MS;49;32;57;46;Areas of low clouds;S;9;61%;69%;4
Jacksonville, FL;58;44;63;54;Clouds and sun;E;12;59%;26%;4
Juneau, AK;39;37;41;36;Snow and rain;SSE;19;82%;92%;0
Kansas City, MO;41;32;40;27;A little a.m. snow;W;11;75%;60%;1
Knoxville, TN;42;23;55;37;Mostly sunny, milder;SSE;4;47%;60%;4
Las Vegas, NV;64;44;62;46;Sunny and breezy;N;15;22%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;31;17;44;36;Mostly sunny;S;8;57%;78%;4
Little Rock, AR;38;24;41;31;Cloudy with a shower;W;8;94%;80%;1
Long Beach, CA;71;47;74;50;Sunny, breezy, nice;NNE;15;22%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;68;47;73;51;Sunny and nice;NNE;5;27%;1%;4
Louisville, KY;35;19;46;37;Turning cloudy;S;7;58%;72%;3
Madison, WI;25;16;31;25;Cloudy with snow;WSW;9;88%;96%;1
Memphis, TN;40;29;53;35;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;13;62%;86%;3
Miami, FL;73;69;74;71;Winds subsiding;E;17;60%;82%;3
Milwaukee, WI;24;18;35;27;A little p.m. snow;WSW;12;69%;96%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;23;20;33;25;A little snow;WSW;8;77%;67%;1
Mobile, AL;59;40;63;54;Partly sunny;SE;10;62%;70%;4
Montgomery, AL;57;32;57;46;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;8;48%;60%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;3;-5;4;1;Winds subsiding;WNW;26;79%;8%;3
Nashville, TN;39;20;52;40;Partly sunny;S;9;53%;74%;4
New Orleans, LA;57;43;67;55;Mostly cloudy;ESE;11;64%;61%;3
New York, NY;34;22;35;29;Plenty of sun;SW;8;46%;21%;4
Newark, NJ;34;21;36;24;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;46%;25%;4
Norfolk, VA;40;25;37;27;Mostly sunny, cold;SSE;7;45%;3%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;42;34;42;22;Clearing, quite cold;WNW;13;82%;12%;2
Olympia, WA;49;41;51;47;Rain;SSW;10;91%;94%;1
Omaha, NE;33;26;34;23;A little a.m. snow;W;11;79%;81%;1
Orlando, FL;67;51;70;59;Breezy with some sun;E;14;57%;15%;5
Philadelphia, PA;33;19;34;24;Partly sunny, cold;S;6;48%;14%;4
Phoenix, AZ;76;46;71;45;Sunny and pleasant;N;5;21%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;25;6;34;30;Not as cold;SE;5;54%;62%;4
Portland, ME;32;22;33;19;Plenty of sunshine;W;10;44%;2%;3
Portland, OR;51;43;52;49;A touch of rain;SSW;9;81%;82%;1
Providence, RI;34;21;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;9;47%;9%;3
Raleigh, NC;42;22;43;29;Sunny, but chilly;SE;5;39%;25%;4
Reno, NV;44;25;48;28;Partly sunny;SSW;5;47%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;36;17;40;28;Sunshine and cold;SSE;4;41%;7%;4
Roswell, NM;72;36;57;26;Windy in the morning;WNW;15;29%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;59;40;66;40;Abundant sunshine;N;6;50%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;42;28;39;31;Mostly sunny;SE;6;54%;18%;3
San Antonio, TX;58;38;66;39;Mostly cloudy;N;6;80%;10%;1
San Diego, CA;65;47;72;50;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;31%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;60;45;62;48;Mostly sunny;NE;7;60%;1%;4
Savannah, GA;55;36;57;48;Sun and some clouds;E;10;55%;24%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;43;52;49;A little rain;SSW;17;84%;90%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;27;22;34;23;A little a.m. snow;W;8;78%;64%;1
Spokane, WA;36;32;41;39;Snow showers;SSW;12;79%;77%;1
Springfield, IL;32;22;36;29;A little wintry mix;W;17;87%;85%;1
St. Louis, MO;38;23;35;30;Afternoon rain;WSW;12;86%;84%;2
Tampa, FL;67;50;75;60;Nice with sunshine;E;11;56%;3%;5
Toledo, OH;25;7;33;32;Cloudy, not as cold;SSE;6;75%;76%;1
Tucson, AZ;80;41;69;40;Sunny, not as warm;ENE;6;25%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;46;35;42;25;Very cold;WNW;9;83%;12%;1
Vero Beach, FL;68;60;71;64;Winds subsiding;ESE;18;59%;83%;3
Washington, DC;31;20;38;30;Sunshine and cold;SSE;5;43%;8%;4
Wichita, KS;40;27;42;26;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;14;71%;13%;2
Wilmington, DE;32;21;37;28;Mostly sunny;S;6;47%;11%;4
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather