US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, January 17, 2021
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;38;28;40;28;Windy;SW;18;58%;44%;1
Albuquerque, NM;56;30;54;29;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;31%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;32;28;35;32;Morning flurries;SE;3;77%;78%;0
Asheville, NC;36;24;43;28;Mostly cloudy;W;6;58%;39%;1
Atlanta, GA;41;29;47;32;Periods of sun;W;8;58%;47%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;50;37;50;37;Winds subsiding;WSW;19;49%;8%;2
Austin, TX;65;39;68;41;Partly sunny;S;3;36%;0%;4
Baltimore, MD;47;31;48;30;Breezy;WSW;14;52%;24%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;55;35;60;37;Mostly sunny;W;6;51%;15%;4
Billings, MT;46;28;47;34;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;15;57%;80%;1
Birmingham, AL;46;31;51;32;Sun and clouds;W;8;56%;29%;3
Bismarck, ND;38;25;36;21;Increasing clouds;E;10;61%;17%;1
Boise, ID;39;27;41;25;Some sun;NNW;5;76%;8%;2
Boston, MA;53;34;46;35;Windy with some sun;WSW;26;46%;6%;2
Bridgeport, CT;46;31;43;30;Partly sunny, windy;WSW;24;57%;7%;2
Buffalo, NY;38;32;38;29;Cloudy, snow showers;W;19;75%;83%;1
Burlington, VT;36;32;36;26;Windy with flurries;NW;19;72%;66%;1
Caribou, ME;32;29;35;25;A little snow;WSW;15;85%;80%;0
Casper, WY;34;18;38;24;Becoming cloudy;WSW;17;58%;32%;2
Charleston, SC;53;32;54;38;Clouds and sun;WSW;8;53%;16%;3
Charleston, WV;37;31;40;30;A little snow;WSW;6;71%;83%;1
Charlotte, NC;46;29;50;32;Clouds and sunshine;WSW;7;51%;17%;2
Cheyenne, WY;38;23;43;28;Clouding up;WNW;15;47%;59%;2
Chicago, IL;38;29;35;25;A bit of snow;WNW;7;76%;79%;1
Cleveland, OH;37;33;38;32;A little p.m. snow;SW;17;79%;80%;1
Columbia, SC;48;30;51;35;Clouds and sun;SW;8;56%;17%;3
Columbus, OH;36;31;36;27;A little snow;WSW;8;78%;83%;1
Concord, NH;47;32;39;31;Mostly cloudy, windy;WSW;20;61%;22%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;56;37;60;37;Plenty of sunshine;SW;11;40%;0%;3
Denver, CO;49;29;48;33;Mostly sunny;SW;6;39%;21%;3
Des Moines, IA;28;24;32;23;Cloudy;W;12;82%;8%;1
Detroit, MI;34;30;36;28;Some afternoon snow;W;7;79%;86%;1
Dodge City, KS;56;28;49;31;Mostly sunny;SSW;13;42%;1%;3
Duluth, MN;31;19;24;16;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;80%;44%;1
El Paso, TX;66;32;64;33;Plenty of sunshine;SW;5;29%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;0;-7;9;1;Partly sunny;NE;4;78%;18%;0
Fargo, ND;25;18;30;5;Cloudy with flurries;NNE;10;82%;57%;0
Grand Junction, CO;42;17;40;21;Partly sunny;NNW;5;58%;7%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;36;31;35;28;A snow shower;NW;6;81%;69%;1
Hartford, CT;46;33;44;33;Windy;SW;20;53%;13%;2
Helena, MT;41;32;43;33;A shower in the p.m.;W;11;54%;73%;1
Honolulu, HI;83;69;82;68;An afternoon shower;W;8;67%;84%;5
Houston, TX;59;39;65;44;Mostly sunny;SE;5;43%;5%;4
Indianapolis, IN;35;28;34;23;A little snow;W;8;77%;81%;1
Jackson, MS;51;35;57;33;Partly sunny;W;8;46%;15%;3
Jacksonville, FL;60;34;59;40;Partly sunny;WSW;8;53%;21%;4
Juneau, AK;42;39;43;39;Periods of rain;E;13;85%;86%;0
Kansas City, MO;35;26;39;26;Partly sunny;SW;10;69%;18%;2
Knoxville, TN;39;30;44;32;Mostly cloudy;WSW;9;62%;44%;1
Las Vegas, NV;72;41;68;44;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;22%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;35;29;37;25;A snow shower;WSW;9;78%;81%;1
Little Rock, AR;49;31;53;33;Mostly sunny;W;9;44%;6%;3
Long Beach, CA;80;56;82;52;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;4;27%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;86;57;85;55;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;5;27%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;37;32;37;26;Afternoon flurries;WSW;9;74%;80%;1
Madison, WI;35;24;30;18;A morning flurry;WNW;6;79%;47%;1
Memphis, TN;48;33;49;32;Mostly cloudy;W;9;54%;18%;2
Miami, FL;71;53;67;56;Periods of sun;W;6;56%;28%;3
Milwaukee, WI;37;29;33;24;Cloudy with flurries;WNW;8;74%;70%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;30;19;27;17;Cloudy;NNW;6;83%;31%;1
Mobile, AL;54;32;57;35;Mostly sunny;W;6;57%;15%;4
Montgomery, AL;49;29;54;34;Clouds and sun;W;7;52%;24%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;25;12;13;5;Very windy;WNW;45;91%;83%;1
Nashville, TN;42;32;46;28;Mostly cloudy;W;10;56%;44%;1
New Orleans, LA;54;40;57;44;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;54%;12%;4
New York, NY;48;35;45;34;Partly sunny, windy;WSW;25;48%;5%;2
Newark, NJ;46;31;46;31;Windy with some sun;WSW;20;49%;9%;2
Norfolk, VA;48;33;52;35;Periods of sun;SW;10;48%;23%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;52;33;55;33;Mostly sunny;SW;12;40%;0%;3
Olympia, WA;47;41;52;39;Mostly cloudy;N;5;87%;35%;1
Omaha, NE;29;25;37;23;Partly sunny;SE;12;78%;10%;1
Orlando, FL;63;43;62;50;Partly sunny;WSW;5;60%;16%;4
Philadelphia, PA;48;34;47;32;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;47%;8%;2
Phoenix, AZ;77;50;77;49;Warm with sunshine;ENE;4;21%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;37;30;39;29;A little p.m. snow;SW;15;67%;84%;1
Portland, ME;44;33;44;29;Mostly cloudy, windy;WSW;19;57%;12%;1
Portland, OR;50;43;52;39;Decreasing clouds;N;4;81%;32%;1
Providence, RI;51;31;44;32;Partly sunny, windy;WSW;20;50%;7%;2
Raleigh, NC;45;29;49;33;Clouds and sunshine;WSW;7;51%;20%;3
Reno, NV;57;32;62;32;Mostly sunny;N;5;47%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;44;30;51;31;Breezy;SW;15;46%;21%;3
Roswell, NM;47;24;60;29;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;34%;0%;3
Sacramento, CA;70;46;70;48;Partly sunny;SE;5;68%;3%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;44;26;45;28;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;60%;21%;2
San Antonio, TX;66;37;67;43;Mostly sunny;SE;5;43%;0%;4
San Diego, CA;73;55;77;54;Mostly sunny, nice;E;5;43%;1%;3
San Francisco, CA;67;52;67;50;Partly sunny;WSW;6;69%;4%;3
Savannah, GA;53;31;54;37;Clouds and sun;WSW;8;55%;14%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;43;51;41;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;86%;40%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;29;25;34;22;Mostly cloudy;WNW;13;80%;17%;1
Spokane, WA;40;35;42;28;Decreasing clouds;SW;3;83%;30%;1
Springfield, IL;34;27;31;26;A bit of a.m. snow;WNW;11;88%;71%;1
St. Louis, MO;37;29;34;29;Mostly cloudy;WNW;9;77%;34%;1
Tampa, FL;63;45;65;49;Clouding up;W;5;69%;29%;2
Toledo, OH;34;32;36;30;A bit of p.m. snow;W;6;85%;87%;1
Tucson, AZ;79;47;77;47;Sunny and warm;ESE;7;22%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;49;31;52;30;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;43%;25%;3
Vero Beach, FL;66;41;63;48;Mostly sunny;SW;5;64%;22%;4
Washington, DC;48;33;49;34;Breezy;SW;15;49%;23%;2
Wichita, KS;49;28;51;26;Mostly sunny;SW;13;47%;2%;3
Wilmington, DE;47;31;47;31;Breezy in the a.m.;WSW;13;51%;6%;2
_____
