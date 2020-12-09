US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;33;29;41;25;Sunny intervals;S;9;63%;1%;1
Albuquerque, NM;55;33;45;33;A few showers;S;5;58%;87%;1
Anchorage, AK;25;18;23;10;Morning flurries;NNE;1;88%;60%;0
Asheville, NC;52;32;60;35;Mostly sunny, mild;SE;6;52%;8%;3
Atlanta, GA;56;40;64;40;Sunny and nice;E;4;54%;5%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;41;39;54;40;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;12;53%;2%;2
Austin, TX;81;46;77;63;Clouds and sun, mild;S;7;48%;31%;3
Baltimore, MD;44;34;52;35;Mostly sunny, milder;SSW;6;59%;1%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;72;46;74;52;Sunny, nice and warm;SE;4;63%;0%;3
Billings, MT;66;31;40;24;Cooler;ENE;5;71%;4%;1
Birmingham, AL;66;41;67;43;Sunny and mild;SSE;5;60%;9%;3
Bismarck, ND;50;32;41;18;Cloudy;N;13;66%;3%;1
Boise, ID;40;23;41;21;Becoming cloudy;NNW;6;67%;1%;2
Boston, MA;37;31;47;32;Mostly sunny, milder;WNW;9;54%;1%;2
Bridgeport, CT;39;32;48;31;Partly sunny, milder;WNW;7;55%;3%;2
Buffalo, NY;40;36;44;35;Periods of sun;S;7;69%;2%;1
Burlington, VT;34;31;38;28;A snow squall;SE;8;68%;56%;1
Caribou, ME;25;22;32;20;Low clouds;WNW;5;74%;31%;0
Casper, WY;53;24;33;17;Colder;ENE;12;72%;61%;1
Charleston, SC;57;42;65;44;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;5;60%;6%;3
Charleston, WV;52;36;57;42;Partly sunny;SSE;3;62%;7%;2
Charlotte, NC;53;35;63;39;Mostly sunny, mild;ESE;4;50%;5%;3
Cheyenne, WY;62;26;35;16;Much colder;ESE;10;67%;74%;2
Chicago, IL;50;35;52;40;Mostly sunny, mild;SW;8;60%;11%;2
Cleveland, OH;43;37;48;42;Areas of morning fog;S;8;67%;9%;2
Columbia, SC;57;39;66;41;Plenty of sunshine;E;4;58%;10%;3
Columbus, OH;51;29;50;40;Mostly sunny, mild;S;6;66%;6%;2
Concord, NH;34;24;40;20;Periods of sun;WNW;10;64%;5%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;45;76;60;Partly sunny, warm;S;11;38%;58%;3
Denver, CO;64;35;45;23;Cooler;ENE;6;49%;63%;1
Des Moines, IA;58;31;54;32;Partly sunny, mild;N;8;67%;9%;2
Detroit, MI;44;32;47;37;Fog in the morning;SSW;6;69%;10%;2
Dodge City, KS;69;28;55;31;Cooler;NNE;11;50%;69%;2
Duluth, MN;48;30;38;29;Partly sunny;NW;7;81%;10%;1
El Paso, TX;66;41;61;42;Spotty showers;W;8;56%;63%;2
Fairbanks, AK;1;-11;-2;-19;A little snow;NNE;3;94%;69%;0
Fargo, ND;46;30;40;23;Mostly cloudy;N;14;88%;5%;0
Grand Junction, CO;47;19;46;27;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;30%;11%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;46;30;49;36;Areas of morning fog;SSW;7;66%;13%;2
Hartford, CT;39;31;46;28;Partly sunny;WSW;8;55%;2%;2
Helena, MT;53;26;38;19;Mostly cloudy;SW;4;63%;3%;1
Honolulu, HI;84;70;85;71;Nice with some sun;NNE;5;60%;15%;4
Houston, TX;75;51;75;62;Mostly sunny, mild;SSE;6;67%;21%;3
Indianapolis, IN;52;32;54;41;Sunny and mild;S;6;67%;5%;2
Jackson, MS;69;42;71;48;Sunny and warm;S;4;55%;3%;3
Jacksonville, FL;62;43;69;44;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;61%;4%;3
Juneau, AK;38;34;38;31;Rain and snow shower;E;8;74%;79%;0
Kansas City, MO;67;36;63;36;Mostly sunny, mild;NNW;3;55%;48%;2
Knoxville, TN;53;34;59;37;Partly sunny;ESE;3;67%;9%;3
Las Vegas, NV;67;43;66;38;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;26%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;53;34;58;43;Periods of sun;S;6;65%;10%;2
Little Rock, AR;72;39;72;49;Sunny and warm;S;5;51%;8%;3
Long Beach, CA;74;52;63;48;Cooler;E;6;69%;22%;2
Los Angeles, CA;73;49;64;48;Partly sunny, cooler;SSE;6;65%;15%;2
Louisville, KY;59;39;61;45;Partly sunny, mild;S;5;60%;12%;2
Madison, WI;51;25;48;31;Periods of sun, mild;NNW;7;67%;5%;2
Memphis, TN;66;43;70;49;Sunny and mild;S;7;51%;4%;3
Miami, FL;65;50;71;59;Mostly sunny;NE;8;53%;3%;4
Milwaukee, WI;55;33;49;37;Clouds and sun, mild;W;9;66%;6%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;52;32;44;29;Partly sunny, mild;N;11;73%;5%;2
Mobile, AL;67;44;69;48;Sunny and nice;S;4;62%;3%;3
Montgomery, AL;64;38;67;40;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;4;60%;8%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;15;11;15;12;Very windy;WNW;39;96%;64%;0
Nashville, TN;65;39;67;43;Partly sunny, mild;S;6;56%;11%;3
New Orleans, LA;71;52;73;58;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;5;58%;1%;3
New York, NY;39;35;50;38;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;51%;1%;2
Newark, NJ;38;33;51;31;Mostly sunny;W;8;51%;3%;2
Norfolk, VA;49;37;54;40;Partly sunny;SSE;5;58%;0%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;72;39;71;47;Clouds and sun, mild;S;9;43%;69%;3
Olympia, WA;50;34;45;36;Mostly cloudy;SSW;3;88%;60%;1
Omaha, NE;61;32;50;31;Partly sunny;NNE;11;67%;6%;2
Orlando, FL;61;46;71;50;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;61%;4%;4
Philadelphia, PA;40;35;50;35;Sunny and milder;WSW;7;53%;3%;2
Phoenix, AZ;81;55;62;50;Cooler;ESE;5;69%;63%;2
Pittsburgh, PA;42;32;50;39;Areas of morning fog;ESE;5;64%;4%;2
Portland, ME;33;24;41;26;Partly sunny;WNW;9;64%;2%;2
Portland, OR;51;36;45;38;A little p.m. rain;S;6;90%;86%;1
Providence, RI;38;29;47;29;Mostly sunny;W;8;54%;2%;2
Raleigh, NC;51;34;60;38;Pleasant and milder;ESE;4;56%;2%;3
Reno, NV;53;24;53;23;Periods of sun;NW;7;42%;30%;2
Richmond, VA;49;30;55;37;Some sun;SSE;4;59%;0%;2
Roswell, NM;68;34;67;35;Rather cloudy;SSW;9;35%;34%;1
Sacramento, CA;64;40;62;36;Mostly sunny;NW;5;56%;8%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;42;25;39;27;Areas of low clouds;NNE;5;61%;9%;1
San Antonio, TX;77;43;75;62;Partly sunny;SSE;7;62%;30%;3
San Diego, CA;71;52;65;52;Partly sunny;SSW;7;67%;41%;2
San Francisco, CA;63;47;60;46;Partly sunny;NW;10;61%;2%;2
Savannah, GA;60;41;67;43;Plenty of sun;N;3;64%;6%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;39;47;39;Decreasing clouds;SSE;5;83%;58%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;57;33;44;26;Breezy with some sun;NNE;15;73%;4%;1
Spokane, WA;39;30;40;25;Cloudy;NE;4;83%;9%;1
Springfield, IL;62;31;58;36;Sunshine and mild;S;7;69%;10%;2
St. Louis, MO;63;36;63;43;Sunny and warm;S;5;57%;8%;2
Tampa, FL;64;48;74;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;ENE;4;68%;4%;4
Toledo, OH;46;29;48;37;Freezing fog;SSW;3;75%;11%;2
Tucson, AZ;80;53;60;45;Showers around;SW;8;74%;90%;2
Tulsa, OK;74;36;70;49;Partly sunny, mild;S;6;51%;66%;3
Vero Beach, FL;63;39;69;49;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;67%;4%;4
Washington, DC;45;36;53;41;Sunny;SSE;6;54%;0%;2
Wichita, KS;64;31;63;39;Periods of sun;NNE;5;53%;57%;2
Wilmington, DE;41;32;50;34;Sunny and milder;WSW;8;56%;1%;2
_____
