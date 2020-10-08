US Forecast

US Forecast for Friday, October 9, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;58;37;60;46;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;54%;0%;4

Albuquerque, NM;85;53;84;53;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;4;15%;0%;5

Anchorage, AK;51;38;50;37;A shower or two;NE;5;72%;79%;1

Asheville, NC;79;58;70;61;Not as warm;SE;4;69%;79%;3

Atlanta, GA;82;63;78;67;A passing shower;ESE;8;66%;85%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;69;50;70;61;Mostly sunny;SW;8;59%;2%;4

Austin, TX;89;71;85;68;Partly sunny, humid;N;5;72%;53%;2

Baltimore, MD;71;48;72;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;50%;3%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;84;74;81;74;Rain and wind;W;25;86%;98%;1

Billings, MT;83;49;77;48;Sunshine and warm;S;6;27%;2%;4

Birmingham, AL;84;68;78;69;Spotty showers;ESE;10;74%;73%;1

Bismarck, ND;75;47;74;40;Sunny and warm;NE;9;46%;2%;3

Boise, ID;81;49;78;51;Sunshine and warm;E;5;24%;25%;4

Boston, MA;62;42;63;52;Sunshine;SSW;9;43%;25%;4

Bridgeport, CT;64;44;65;56;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;53%;2%;4

Buffalo, NY;59;43;67;60;Sunny;SSW;8;60%;7%;4

Burlington, VT;52;35;58;49;Mostly sunny;S;6;51%;40%;4

Caribou, ME;49;30;50;37;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;41%;59%;3

Casper, WY;83;42;80;44;Mostly sunny;SE;9;18%;0%;4

Charleston, SC;85;67;81;73;Cloudy and humid;ESE;11;77%;41%;2

Charleston, WV;74;46;79;62;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;4;60%;17%;4

Charlotte, NC;86;61;75;65;Not as warm;SE;5;66%;30%;3

Cheyenne, WY;84;54;80;48;Partly sunny;SSW;10;14%;0%;4

Chicago, IL;68;53;79;64;Sunny and warmer;SW;12;56%;8%;4

Cleveland, OH;65;51;74;67;Plenty of sun;SSW;10;50%;8%;4

Columbia, SC;88;63;83;68;Clouds;ESE;5;66%;42%;2

Columbus, OH;70;43;77;61;Partly sunny;SSW;7;62%;5%;4

Concord, NH;59;30;60;40;Sunshine;SSW;8;45%;0%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;68;82;65;Partly sunny;E;7;77%;8%;2

Denver, CO;88;55;86;53;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;15%;0%;4

Des Moines, IA;76;61;86;61;Winds subsiding;SW;15;56%;9%;4

Detroit, MI;68;45;75;64;Sunny and warm;SSW;8;59%;9%;4

Dodge City, KS;90;60;93;52;Mostly sunny;S;17;32%;0%;5

Duluth, MN;64;50;76;47;Partly sunny, warm;NW;9;67%;12%;3

El Paso, TX;93;58;94;58;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;15%;0%;6

Fairbanks, AK;53;29;49;28;Mostly sunny, mild;NNE;7;61%;8%;1

Fargo, ND;69;51;79;40;Mostly sunny, warmer;N;9;51%;7%;3

Grand Junction, CO;81;49;81;48;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;17%;0%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;68;41;78;65;Sunny and warm;SW;10;62%;14%;4

Hartford, CT;62;40;64;51;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;53%;2%;4

Helena, MT;77;46;75;42;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;5;36%;4%;3

Honolulu, HI;89;73;88;74;Partial sunshine;NE;7;56%;49%;8

Houston, TX;84;75;78;70;Windy with rain;NNW;17;81%;89%;1

Indianapolis, IN;78;51;83;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;54%;2%;4

Jackson, MS;82;68;81;71;Periods of rain;NNW;15;80%;90%;1

Jacksonville, FL;85;74;84;75;A stray thunderstorm;ESE;10;80%;73%;3

Juneau, AK;49;40;51;39;Turning cloudy;E;6;76%;75%;1

Kansas City, MO;87;63;86;65;Sunny and very warm;SSW;12;57%;2%;4

Knoxville, TN;81;59;78;63;Increasing clouds;ENE;5;68%;75%;3

Las Vegas, NV;96;63;91;63;Sunny and very warm;NNE;5;17%;0%;5

Lexington, KY;77;53;80;63;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;57%;56%;4

Little Rock, AR;81;64;74;66;Showers, not as warm;ENE;6;80%;89%;1

Long Beach, CA;76;62;74;63;Low clouds breaking;SSE;6;71%;6%;5

Los Angeles, CA;77;62;75;62;Low clouds breaking;S;6;71%;5%;5

Louisville, KY;82;54;83;65;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;57%;27%;4

Madison, WI;65;49;80;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;11;56%;8%;4

Memphis, TN;81;65;76;66;Rain, not as warm;NE;8;74%;90%;1

Miami, FL;88;81;88;81;Partial sunshine;ESE;12;68%;77%;6

Milwaukee, WI;63;53;77;62;Sunshine and breezy;SW;15;57%;8%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;67;56;83;51;Mostly sunny;NNW;12;54%;12%;4

Mobile, AL;88;75;86;77;Spotty showers;S;13;79%;86%;2

Montgomery, AL;85;70;79;71;Spotty showers;ESE;15;82%;81%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;23;15;30;28;Very windy;WSW;45;75%;11%;4

Nashville, TN;81;61;79;65;Thickening clouds;ESE;6;65%;78%;3

New Orleans, LA;83;76;83;75;Rain and wind;WSW;31;85%;91%;1

New York, NY;64;48;68;58;Mostly sunny;SW;7;50%;1%;4

Newark, NJ;65;44;68;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;52%;3%;4

Norfolk, VA;72;54;72;59;Partly sunny;SSE;5;56%;0%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;86;64;84;65;Sunny and humid;S;11;69%;2%;5

Olympia, WA;65;50;65;51;Mostly cloudy;S;7;78%;87%;1

Omaha, NE;83;64;89;57;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;48%;9%;4

Orlando, FL;91;76;89;75;A t-storm in spots;ESE;10;76%;54%;3

Philadelphia, PA;68;49;70;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;54%;4%;4

Phoenix, AZ;102;70;98;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;5;16%;0%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;66;44;74;60;Mostly sunny;S;5;58%;0%;4

Portland, ME;58;37;59;49;Sunshine;SW;9;47%;25%;4

Portland, OR;66;55;69;57;Nice with some sun;SSW;6;74%;85%;2

Providence, RI;62;38;63;47;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;45%;0%;4

Raleigh, NC;82;57;74;63;Not as warm;SSE;5;69%;27%;2

Reno, NV;80;42;78;43;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;25%;1%;3

Richmond, VA;73;47;73;60;Partly sunny;S;5;59%;2%;4

Roswell, NM;92;51;95;54;Plenty of sunshine;W;5;18%;2%;5

Sacramento, CA;75;54;75;57;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;5;57%;4%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;84;58;83;57;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;8;27%;0%;4

San Antonio, TX;89;72;90;66;Warm with some sun;NNE;8;63%;27%;4

San Diego, CA;75;64;75;67;Low clouds breaking;WSW;6;63%;5%;5

San Francisco, CA;65;58;67;59;Clouds breaking;WSW;8;67%;15%;4

Savannah, GA;88;67;84;74;Cloudy and humid;ENE;10;76%;55%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;56;66;55;Rather cloudy;SSW;9;78%;87%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;79;60;88;48;Mostly sunny;N;8;49%;6%;4

Spokane, WA;76;51;72;52;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;55%;66%;3

Springfield, IL;80;57;84;62;Sunshine;SSW;11;57%;6%;4

St. Louis, MO;85;57;85;62;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;62%;9%;4

Tampa, FL;90;75;91;75;A t-storm around;ESE;8;71%;54%;5

Toledo, OH;69;42;77;63;Plenty of sun;SW;6;55%;10%;4

Tucson, AZ;99;64;97;63;Sunshine, very hot;SE;7;13%;0%;5

Tulsa, OK;88;64;86;64;Sunny and very warm;SSE;9;64%;9%;5

Vero Beach, FL;88;76;88;77;Partly sunny;ESE;11;73%;73%;5

Washington, DC;72;47;72;59;Partly sunny;S;6;57%;1%;4

Wichita, KS;87;61;87;64;Sunny and warm;S;15;59%;2%;4

Wilmington, DE;68;45;70;56;Mostly sunny;S;6;59%;2%;4

