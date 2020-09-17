US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, September 18, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;72;47;60;35;Sun and clouds;N;9;67%;7%;5
Albuquerque, NM;81;56;83;58;Plenty of sun;SE;7;30%;0%;7
Anchorage, AK;56;47;56;45;Winds subsiding;SSE;17;65%;55%;1
Asheville, NC;68;63;72;55;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;75%;33%;3
Atlanta, GA;72;65;79;63;Cloudy and humid;NNE;6;76%;23%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;77;66;69;53;A little a.m. rain;N;15;80%;77%;2
Austin, TX;84;71;88;66;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;56%;12%;5
Baltimore, MD;75;63;73;49;A bit of a.m. rain;N;11;66%;57%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;88;71;84;67;Clouds and sun;NNE;7;63%;29%;5
Billings, MT;80;50;85;61;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;43%;6%;5
Birmingham, AL;84;67;81;63;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;7;66%;7%;5
Bismarck, ND;67;44;72;47;Partly sunny;SE;9;62%;1%;4
Boise, ID;92;62;81;53;Not as warm;SE;6;24%;71%;5
Boston, MA;79;58;59;48;Clearing and cooler;NNW;11;67%;26%;1
Bridgeport, CT;76;58;66;44;Not as warm;NNW;10;66%;30%;2
Buffalo, NY;64;49;60;40;Partly sunny, cool;N;10;48%;3%;5
Burlington, VT;67;42;60;38;Cool with sunshine;N;11;48%;14%;5
Caribou, ME;64;33;59;34;Partly sunny;NNW;6;39%;22%;4
Casper, WY;81;44;86;51;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;8;31%;6%;5
Charleston, SC;85;74;80;66;A shower;NNE;7;81%;70%;2
Charleston, WV;76;59;71;45;Not as warm;N;5;73%;16%;2
Charlotte, NC;73;67;78;58;A thick cloud cover;N;9;73%;32%;2
Cheyenne, WY;82;48;81;55;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;9;28%;3%;6
Chicago, IL;67;56;61;50;Partly sunny, cool;NNE;13;53%;4%;5
Cleveland, OH;68;55;62;49;Partly sunny, breezy;NNE;17;51%;3%;5
Columbia, SC;81;70;80;63;Cloudy and humid;NNE;6;75%;36%;2
Columbus, OH;75;52;65;41;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;10;56%;8%;5
Concord, NH;76;48;63;34;Cooler;NNW;8;64%;8%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;67;85;62;Decreasing clouds;ENE;10;63%;0%;5
Denver, CO;88;55;87;61;Partly sunny;SSW;5;24%;3%;6
Des Moines, IA;71;47;67;48;Sunshine and cool;ESE;8;51%;3%;5
Detroit, MI;67;47;62;42;Partly sunny, cool;NNE;8;52%;2%;4
Dodge City, KS;83;52;85;55;Sunny and delightful;SSE;11;56%;2%;6
Duluth, MN;58;37;58;43;Mostly sunny;S;5;63%;7%;4
El Paso, TX;89;64;88;63;Mostly sunny;SE;8;35%;0%;8
Fairbanks, AK;63;41;56;40;Rain and drizzle;SSE;5;68%;75%;1
Fargo, ND;63;41;64;47;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;60%;8%;4
Grand Junction, CO;86;56;88;62;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;18%;1%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;67;42;61;35;Mostly sunny, cool;ENE;8;53%;1%;5
Hartford, CT;78;57;63;44;Cooler;N;9;70%;26%;3
Helena, MT;79;50;85;56;Mostly sunny;SSW;3;42%;8%;5
Honolulu, HI;90;73;90;75;Nice with sunshine;ENE;13;49%;11%;10
Houston, TX;89;75;88;69;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;15;59%;13%;8
Indianapolis, IN;78;49;67;44;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;9;52%;2%;5
Jackson, MS;88;67;83;62;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;57%;4%;7
Jacksonville, FL;87;74;86;75;A thunderstorm;N;7;71%;63%;5
Juneau, AK;63;48;54;45;Rain tapering off;SSE;8;92%;89%;1
Kansas City, MO;75;54;73;53;Mostly sunny, nice;E;7;61%;5%;5
Knoxville, TN;76;64;75;55;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;70%;15%;2
Las Vegas, NV;104;75;103;74;Hot with hazy sun;WSW;9;8%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;77;56;69;44;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;11;61%;6%;6
Little Rock, AR;86;65;80;55;Partly sunny, nice;NE;9;57%;7%;6
Long Beach, CA;88;63;88;65;Low clouds, then sun;W;5;47%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;94;67;91;68;Partly sunny;S;6;39%;1%;6
Louisville, KY;83;56;71;46;Sunshine and cooler;NNE;9;53%;3%;6
Madison, WI;66;45;60;38;Cool with sunshine;ESE;7;59%;4%;5
Memphis, TN;85;66;78;55;Clouds and sun;NE;13;59%;9%;6
Miami, FL;90;80;91;78;Showers around;WSW;9;69%;70%;8
Milwaukee, WI;65;51;59;47;Clouds and sun, cool;ENE;12;57%;4%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;60;42;62;47;Mostly sunny, cool;SE;6;47%;2%;5
Mobile, AL;86;72;83;69;Periods of sun;NNE;7;67%;64%;5
Montgomery, AL;79;67;80;65;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;71%;22%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;45;34;38;21;Increasingly windy;NNW;23;63%;17%;3
Nashville, TN;84;62;75;50;Not as warm;NNE;8;61%;11%;3
New Orleans, LA;87;77;84;72;Partly sunny;NE;7;64%;44%;4
New York, NY;77;60;66;49;Cooler with clearing;N;11;67%;30%;2
Newark, NJ;77;59;66;46;Cooler with clearing;N;9;67%;30%;2
Norfolk, VA;73;70;73;61;Tropical rainstorm;NNE;11;88%;87%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;84;57;81;56;Sunny and pleasant;E;7;63%;1%;6
Olympia, WA;77;57;65;56;Spotty showers;SW;6;87%;78%;1
Omaha, NE;75;50;72;53;Clouds and sun;SE;9;51%;16%;3
Orlando, FL;93;77;91;75;A thunderstorm;NW;10;74%;59%;4
Philadelphia, PA;76;62;69;48;Decreasing clouds;N;9;70%;30%;2
Phoenix, AZ;108;80;106;81;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;6;16%;2%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;77;56;68;41;Not as warm;NNE;7;57%;12%;5
Portland, ME;73;51;62;44;Cooler with some sun;NNW;10;62%;12%;4
Portland, OR;77;62;68;58;Showers, not as warm;SW;4;83%;99%;1
Providence, RI;78;57;60;45;Decreasing clouds;NNW;10;73%;29%;2
Raleigh, NC;75;68;74;54;A little a.m. rain;NNE;8;84%;68%;2
Reno, NV;85;52;77;42;Hazy and breezy;W;13;30%;6%;5
Richmond, VA;71;66;71;49;A little a.m. rain;N;9;82%;60%;2
Roswell, NM;86;57;86;57;Partly sunny;SSE;6;39%;4%;7
Sacramento, CA;87;59;81;56;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;58%;7%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;93;66;91;64;Partly sunny;SSE;13;16%;27%;5
San Antonio, TX;88;71;88;68;A t-storm around;NE;8;65%;40%;5
San Diego, CA;88;66;84;67;Clouds breaking;NW;7;55%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;73;61;71;60;Low clouds breaking;W;10;75%;9%;5
Savannah, GA;87;71;82;68;Partly sunny;NNE;8;80%;44%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;60;66;58;Showers, not as warm;SSW;9;85%;75%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;71;48;69;53;Becoming cloudy;SSE;11;44%;16%;3
Spokane, WA;86;53;81;54;Hazy sunshine;SSW;4;46%;65%;4
Springfield, IL;77;49;69;41;Partly sunny;ENE;9;59%;4%;5
St. Louis, MO;80;54;73;45;Sunny and nice;ENE;8;56%;0%;6
Tampa, FL;88;78;88;74;A thunderstorm;NW;7;79%;62%;6
Toledo, OH;68;44;63;39;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;7;57%;1%;5
Tucson, AZ;101;74;100;74;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;7;20%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;86;58;83;57;Sunny;ENE;6;61%;0%;6
Vero Beach, FL;94;76;92;75;Brief p.m. showers;WSW;11;75%;85%;4
Washington, DC;75;65;72;48;Occasional a.m. rain;N;7;70%;57%;2
Wichita, KS;81;52;79;54;Sunny and pleasant;SE;7;62%;2%;6
Wilmington, DE;76;63;71;48;A bit of a.m. rain;N;11;70%;57%;2
