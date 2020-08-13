US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;87;61;85;63;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;61%;22%;8
Albuquerque, NM;95;68;97;68;Partial sunshine;SE;5;24%;18%;11
Anchorage, AK;67;51;67;53;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;73%;22%;4
Asheville, NC;84;69;80;69;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;82%;86%;4
Atlanta, GA;90;72;85;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSW;5;77%;82%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;81;73;80;73;A t-storm in spots;NE;11;86%;55%;4
Austin, TX;102;77;106;78;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;44%;4%;11
Baltimore, MD;82;73;86;72;A shower or t-storm;NE;8;75%;69%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;92;77;93;78;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;6;74%;68%;11
Billings, MT;85;57;86;55;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;31%;5%;7
Birmingham, AL;90;72;85;72;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;80%;81%;4
Bismarck, ND;92;62;77;56;A morning t-storm;SSE;10;67%;62%;7
Boise, ID;88;56;89;59;Plenty of sunshine;NE;7;23%;0%;8
Boston, MA;85;68;81;67;Partial sunshine;NE;7;60%;2%;8
Bridgeport, CT;79;70;84;68;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;8;61%;9%;6
Buffalo, NY;88;66;87;66;Sun and some clouds;ENE;8;55%;9%;8
Burlington, VT;86;63;83;61;Mostly sunny;NE;9;52%;13%;7
Caribou, ME;85;57;80;55;Spotty showers;ENE;6;53%;62%;6
Casper, WY;95;50;87;51;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;34%;6%;9
Charleston, SC;88;76;88;78;Thundershower;SSW;8;76%;85%;5
Charleston, WV;92;70;88;69;A t-storm in spots;ENE;4;74%;55%;3
Charlotte, NC;85;72;87;72;Thundershower;SSE;5;80%;88%;3
Cheyenne, WY;90;60;88;58;Mostly sunny;SE;11;16%;5%;9
Chicago, IL;83;69;83;70;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;60%;14%;8
Cleveland, OH;83;74;86;72;Clouds and sun;ENE;12;61%;34%;7
Columbia, SC;88;74;89;74;Thundershower;ESE;5;77%;87%;4
Columbus, OH;90;69;86;69;A t-storm in spots;ENE;6;72%;55%;5
Concord, NH;88;61;86;60;Partly sunny;ENE;6;51%;14%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;102;81;105;82;Plenty of sunshine;S;13;43%;10%;10
Denver, CO;98;64;97;62;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;6;13%;3%;9
Des Moines, IA;88;70;89;65;Partly sunny, humid;W;10;63%;64%;7
Detroit, MI;88;68;85;70;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;64%;55%;8
Dodge City, KS;88;65;91;64;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;76%;35%;9
Duluth, MN;75;68;82;60;A morning t-storm;W;10;72%;82%;4
El Paso, TX;106;79;106;80;Mostly sunny;S;6;20%;10%;11
Fairbanks, AK;67;46;71;48;Mostly sunny;NNE;3;54%;33%;4
Fargo, ND;93;69;76;54;A severe t-storm;NW;12;90%;70%;2
Grand Junction, CO;98;64;99;66;Periods of sun;WNW;8;10%;0%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;88;62;89;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;E;7;61%;31%;6
Hartford, CT;89;69;88;66;Clouds and sun;ENE;5;54%;7%;7
Helena, MT;77;48;83;50;Sunny and beautiful;WSW;9;25%;0%;7
Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;77;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;54%;65%;12
Houston, TX;98;77;98;80;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;60%;11%;11
Indianapolis, IN;86;68;86;68;A t-storm in spots;E;5;67%;71%;3
Jackson, MS;82;73;85;71;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;80%;82%;6
Jacksonville, FL;91;75;92;75;A t-storm around;S;6;68%;55%;9
Juneau, AK;57;46;58;50;A little p.m. rain;E;6;76%;96%;1
Kansas City, MO;89;71;89;71;Humid with sunshine;E;7;66%;54%;9
Knoxville, TN;91;71;85;71;Showers and t-storms;WSW;4;80%;86%;5
Las Vegas, NV;107;81;111;84;Sunny and hot;NW;6;14%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;89;70;83;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;78%;80%;3
Little Rock, AR;91;73;88;72;A heavy a.m. t-storm;SE;6;79%;78%;10
Long Beach, CA;89;68;90;69;Warm with sunshine;S;6;51%;10%;10
Los Angeles, CA;89;70;95;71;Sunny;SSE;6;40%;8%;10
Louisville, KY;85;72;84;70;A t-storm in spots;NE;5;69%;55%;3
Madison, WI;84;60;86;62;Partly sunny, warm;SE;5;63%;19%;7
Memphis, TN;90;75;87;74;A shower or t-storm;N;6;75%;58%;6
Miami, FL;90;81;91;81;Partly sunny;ESE;9;66%;44%;11
Milwaukee, WI;82;66;82;66;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;62%;14%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;71;85;60;Inc. clouds;SSW;14;69%;71%;6
Mobile, AL;90;77;89;77;A thunderstorm;WSW;6;76%;83%;5
Montgomery, AL;92;72;85;71;A shower or t-storm;WSW;6;82%;82%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;64;46;56;43;Partial sunshine;ENE;14;78%;13%;5
Nashville, TN;90;73;86;72;A shower or t-storm;NNW;5;74%;84%;3
New Orleans, LA;92;78;91;79;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;6;73%;76%;6
New York, NY;79;72;84;70;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;65%;43%;5
Newark, NJ;81;71;86;70;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;64%;44%;5
Norfolk, VA;89;75;85;74;A heavy thunderstorm;N;7;79%;85%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;95;75;97;72;Sunny and hot;E;8;53%;5%;10
Olympia, WA;76;46;81;52;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;6;49%;2%;7
Omaha, NE;92;71;90;63;Breezy with some sun;NE;13;68%;71%;8
Orlando, FL;93;77;95;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;63%;56%;10
Philadelphia, PA;81;73;83;71;A shower or t-storm;NE;7;75%;65%;3
Phoenix, AZ;114;89;115;88;Very hot;WSW;6;17%;3%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;91;70;88;69;A t-storm in spots;E;6;66%;55%;7
Portland, ME;84;67;80;65;Sunshine and nice;NNE;7;59%;5%;8
Portland, OR;78;53;85;60;Mostly sunny;N;6;47%;3%;7
Providence, RI;85;68;87;66;Clouds breaking;NE;7;54%;4%;7
Raleigh, NC;89;73;86;72;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;4;82%;82%;6
Reno, NV;92;60;93;63;Partly sunny;WSW;5;29%;14%;9
Richmond, VA;85;72;84;72;A shower or t-storm;NNE;5;86%;73%;3
Roswell, NM;107;74;105;73;Partly sunny;SSE;8;21%;32%;11
Sacramento, CA;100;69;106;73;Partly sunny;W;5;27%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;96;67;95;66;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;18%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;103;75;103;75;Sunny and hot;SSE;7;49%;3%;11
San Diego, CA;84;69;83;71;Mostly sunny;NW;7;54%;14%;10
San Francisco, CA;77;61;82;64;Partly sunny;SW;8;55%;3%;9
Savannah, GA;91;74;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;77%;79%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;54;80;58;Partly sunny;NNE;8;49%;3%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;89;74;85;55;A severe t-storm;NNW;17;74%;86%;3
Spokane, WA;78;49;84;53;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;30%;0%;7
Springfield, IL;86;67;86;64;Clouds and sun;W;5;65%;16%;6
St. Louis, MO;84;70;87;69;Partly sunny;ENE;5;67%;9%;8
Tampa, FL;92;76;93;76;A t-storm around;NW;5;73%;51%;11
Toledo, OH;84;65;84;64;A t-storm in spots;E;6;68%;55%;6
Tucson, AZ;108;83;109;82;Very hot;SSE;7;24%;19%;11
Tulsa, OK;93;76;94;74;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;65%;7%;10
Vero Beach, FL;91;74;91;74;A stray thunderstorm;SSE;7;69%;49%;11
Washington, DC;84;73;85;71;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;77%;76%;3
Wichita, KS;91;73;93;72;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;9;66%;13%;9
Wilmington, DE;81;73;84;71;A shower or t-storm;NE;8;79%;68%;3
