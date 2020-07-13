US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;89;65;80;63;A t-storm in spots;N;6;68%;55%;5
Albuquerque, NM;96;71;98;70;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;21%;3%;11
Anchorage, AK;68;53;68;56;Clouds and sun;S;6;64%;25%;5
Asheville, NC;84;62;88;65;Sunny;E;5;63%;2%;12
Atlanta, GA;90;69;93;69;Sunny;W;4;55%;5%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;86;72;84;71;Mostly sunny;W;7;56%;3%;11
Austin, TX;106;76;103;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;47%;2%;12
Baltimore, MD;90;71;90;71;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;45%;2%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;96;79;95;77;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;68%;36%;12
Billings, MT;80;53;82;53;Nice with sunshine;W;8;33%;6%;9
Birmingham, AL;91;70;93;70;Sunny;SE;4;57%;2%;12
Bismarck, ND;83;54;81;53;Partly sunny;SW;8;44%;21%;9
Boise, ID;83;54;86;57;Sunny and nice;N;8;27%;0%;10
Boston, MA;81;68;78;64;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;75%;66%;6
Bridgeport, CT;85;66;84;66;Partly sunny, humid;NE;7;56%;30%;10
Buffalo, NY;75;64;78;64;A shower or two;S;8;61%;55%;8
Burlington, VT;80;65;77;62;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;76%;57%;4
Caribou, ME;80;56;69;53;Variable cloudiness;NE;8;71%;44%;3
Casper, WY;87;48;81;46;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;43%;32%;11
Charleston, SC;91;78;91;77;Partly sunny;S;6;64%;10%;11
Charleston, WV;87;64;89;63;Mostly sunny;E;4;61%;2%;11
Charlotte, NC;92;70;93;72;Mostly sunny;E;5;56%;26%;11
Cheyenne, WY;91;54;72;53;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;69%;64%;10
Chicago, IL;79;68;86;73;Partly sunny;SSE;9;54%;29%;10
Cleveland, OH;76;64;79;69;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;6;61%;2%;10
Columbia, SC;94;72;94;74;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;60%;10%;11
Columbus, OH;85;61;86;63;Partly sunny;E;5;57%;6%;11
Concord, NH;84;63;78;60;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;6;79%;79%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;102;78;100;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;16;48%;7%;12
Denver, CO;96;64;81;59;Cooler;E;9;46%;54%;10
Des Moines, IA;88;69;84;65;A strong t-storm;NE;10;69%;86%;5
Detroit, MI;80;62;85;68;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;55%;6%;10
Dodge City, KS;95;69;96;66;Clouds and sun;NE;10;54%;55%;11
Duluth, MN;76;64;70;56;Rain and a t-storm;SW;6;73%;68%;2
El Paso, TX;109;81;107;80;Sun and clouds;SW;7;19%;34%;12
Fairbanks, AK;65;51;70;53;Brief p.m. showers;WSW;5;65%;84%;2
Fargo, ND;84;60;77;59;Turning cloudy;S;8;62%;17%;8
Grand Junction, CO;100;67;99;66;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;11;20%;14%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;80;59;86;69;Sun and clouds, warm;SSE;6;63%;8%;10
Hartford, CT;90;66;85;64;Partly sunny, humid;NE;7;56%;37%;10
Helena, MT;77;46;79;48;Abundant sunshine;WSW;11;27%;0%;9
Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;76;Mostly cloudy;ENE;12;58%;44%;10
Houston, TX;100;79;97;80;Mostly sunny and hot;S;7;57%;7%;12
Indianapolis, IN;84;62;87;66;Mostly sunny;SE;6;54%;8%;11
Jackson, MS;93;75;94;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;3;61%;43%;11
Jacksonville, FL;96;76;92;75;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;69%;54%;12
Juneau, AK;60;53;58;52;Rain;ESE;12;87%;91%;1
Kansas City, MO;92;74;95;74;Partly sunny, warm;SW;12;53%;66%;8
Knoxville, TN;89;67;92;68;Sunny and warm;NE;5;59%;2%;11
Las Vegas, NV;112;81;109;80;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;8%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;85;62;87;62;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;5;65%;5%;11
Little Rock, AR;89;72;93;77;Some sun;SE;7;68%;27%;11
Long Beach, CA;79;67;79;64;Low clouds, then sun;W;7;62%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;86;65;82;63;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;58%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;85;64;89;66;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;58%;7%;11
Madison, WI;82;65;83;69;Clouds and sunshine;S;9;66%;66%;8
Memphis, TN;92;73;94;78;Partly sunny;SSW;6;54%;18%;11
Miami, FL;90;79;91;79;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;66%;54%;12
Milwaukee, WI;76;66;84;72;Partly sunny;S;13;54%;33%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;70;72;59;Rain and a t-storm;W;7;88%;72%;2
Mobile, AL;93;78;93;79;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;64%;64%;12
Montgomery, AL;89;72;90;72;Mostly sunny;E;4;63%;27%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;59;48;55;44;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;19;92%;84%;3
Nashville, TN;88;66;93;68;Sunny and warm;E;4;53%;4%;11
New Orleans, LA;95;82;93;80;A t-storm around;SW;6;65%;64%;12
New York, NY;88;69;86;68;Sunshine, less humid;NNE;7;50%;7%;10
Newark, NJ;89;68;87;67;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;49%;27%;10
Norfolk, VA;90;71;89;72;Mostly sunny, humid;ESE;6;64%;48%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;98;77;103;77;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;15;40%;28%;11
Olympia, WA;75;49;79;52;Partly sunny;NW;5;54%;3%;9
Omaha, NE;91;71;85;62;Strong thunderstorms;NNE;8;71%;86%;4
Orlando, FL;96;77;93;76;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;7;69%;57%;12
Philadelphia, PA;89;68;88;69;Sunshine, less humid;NNW;7;48%;4%;10
Phoenix, AZ;112;87;110;86;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;7;20%;1%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;82;59;84;61;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;56%;3%;10
Portland, ME;78;66;71;62;Rain and a t-storm;N;7;84%;81%;3
Portland, OR;79;55;83;58;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;45%;3%;9
Providence, RI;84;65;83;63;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;64%;64%;10
Raleigh, NC;91;69;91;70;Mostly sunny;NE;4;63%;9%;11
Reno, NV;94;58;94;60;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;20%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;89;69;90;68;Sunny;E;5;60%;13%;11
Roswell, NM;112;74;109;77;Partly sunny;W;10;18%;22%;12
Sacramento, CA;92;57;91;58;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;45%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;93;64;91;63;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;22%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;106;74;104;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;9;45%;1%;12
San Diego, CA;77;67;76;66;Clouds breaking;WNW;7;59%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;67;56;69;57;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;60%;1%;11
Savannah, GA;95;75;97;77;Partly sunny;S;7;58%;27%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;55;78;58;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;52%;4%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;90;65;72;55;Showers and t-storms;NE;11;80%;67%;3
Spokane, WA;77;50;83;55;Mostly sunny;S;4;31%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;85;62;89;73;Mostly cloudy;SSE;10;52%;32%;8
St. Louis, MO;89;67;93;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;8;57%;33%;11
Tampa, FL;92;79;91;77;Partly sunny, humid;W;6;77%;27%;12
Toledo, OH;80;59;85;64;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;3;57%;6%;10
Tucson, AZ;106;80;107;80;Partly sunny;W;7;26%;6%;12
Tulsa, OK;92;80;99;79;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;12;52%;22%;10
Vero Beach, FL;96;76;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;71%;55%;12
Washington, DC;91;70;90;69;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;51%;2%;11
Wichita, KS;94;77;99;73;Partly sunny;ENE;9;52%;45%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;68;87;69;Mostly sunny;NW;7;52%;3%;10
