US Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;62;45;66;51;Clouds and sun;ESE;9;44%;57%;7

Albuquerque, NM;87;65;88;64;Clouds and sun;E;7;24%;43%;9

Anchorage, AK;61;46;62;45;A shower;SSE;7;53%;63%;2

Asheville, NC;76;48;75;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;5;56%;15%;12

Atlanta, GA;82;64;81;62;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;57%;10%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;71;53;71;60;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;39%;0%;11

Austin, TX;85;67;83;68;Showers and t-storms;S;3;73%;79%;5

Baltimore, MD;73;54;77;58;Nice with sunshine;NNW;8;34%;2%;10

Baton Rouge, LA;88;69;90;71;Partly sunny;ESE;6;57%;28%;12

Billings, MT;91;55;84;59;Mostly sunny, warm;N;9;41%;18%;10

Birmingham, AL;81;60;86;68;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;57%;6%;12

Bismarck, ND;78;61;88;57;Partly sunny;NW;9;45%;28%;9

Boise, ID;76;58;77;54;Clouds and sun;N;8;41%;7%;7

Boston, MA;66;49;65;51;Partly sunny;WNW;7;36%;41%;7

Bridgeport, CT;69;46;69;52;Partly sunny;NNW;8;39%;39%;9

Buffalo, NY;57;49;64;55;Partly sunny;SSW;12;50%;60%;10

Burlington, VT;54;44;63;46;Partly sunny;SSE;8;39%;45%;6

Caribou, ME;54;35;58;35;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;34%;59%;4

Casper, WY;91;54;91;51;Mostly sunny;W;14;27%;7%;11

Charleston, SC;84;68;79;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;10;59%;5%;12

Charleston, WV;73;45;76;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;3;45%;14%;11

Charlotte, NC;78;57;78;60;Sunny and nice;S;5;50%;5%;11

Cheyenne, WY;84;57;85;59;Partly sunny;SW;8;34%;55%;11

Chicago, IL;61;55;75;68;Partly sunny;SSW;12;52%;33%;6

Cleveland, OH;60;51;70;62;Partly sunny;SSW;8;47%;65%;10

Columbia, SC;82;60;81;58;Sunny and pleasant;SE;6;54%;8%;11

Columbus, OH;67;43;73;59;Nice with sunshine;SSW;6;46%;60%;11

Concord, NH;63;37;64;41;Clouds and sun;NW;9;34%;42%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;68;87;71;Partly sunny;SE;9;57%;44%;9

Denver, CO;89;60;91;62;A t-storm around;SSW;7;33%;64%;11

Des Moines, IA;71;61;85;68;Windy and warmer;SW;18;58%;13%;10

Detroit, MI;66;47;75;62;More sun than clouds;SSW;8;45%;69%;10

Dodge City, KS;90;61;93;64;Mostly sunny and hot;S;22;42%;5%;11

Duluth, MN;72;50;65;59;A shower or t-storm;WSW;7;67%;59%;2

El Paso, TX;93;67;93;69;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;30%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;76;50;70;46;Spotty showers;WSW;6;44%;74%;2

Fargo, ND;83;63;91;58;A morning t-storm;W;11;56%;56%;7

Grand Junction, CO;86;64;91;63;A t-storm around;SSW;10;22%;45%;9

Grand Rapids, MI;66;46;72;62;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;53%;82%;6

Hartford, CT;67;46;69;50;Partly sunny;W;9;38%;44%;10

Helena, MT;82;49;76;47;Mostly cloudy;W;8;39%;38%;5

Honolulu, HI;86;73;87;74;Partly sunny;NE;11;52%;44%;13

Houston, TX;84;72;85;72;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;72%;55%;7

Indianapolis, IN;72;48;75;62;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;6;46%;23%;11

Jackson, MS;85;66;88;70;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;5;45%;5%;12

Jacksonville, FL;90;74;82;71;Partly sunny;E;12;68%;32%;8

Juneau, AK;55;45;53;44;Breezy with rain;E;15;73%;91%;1

Kansas City, MO;79;66;86;69;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;53%;6%;11

Knoxville, TN;79;54;82;60;Sunny and nice;S;5;54%;13%;11

Las Vegas, NV;99;72;101;75;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;8;11%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;72;46;76;60;Sunny and nice;S;5;52%;7%;11

Little Rock, AR;83;59;84;60;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;50%;5%;11

Long Beach, CA;77;61;77;62;Low clouds breaking;WSW;8;60%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;76;60;79;61;Low clouds breaking;SSW;6;57%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;75;49;79;63;Lots of sun, nice;S;6;47%;6%;11

Madison, WI;70;53;77;69;Thundershower;SW;11;59%;67%;4

Memphis, TN;83;62;85;66;Sunny and nice;NE;7;43%;5%;11

Miami, FL;87;77;88;79;A shower or t-storm;ENE;9;67%;83%;11

Milwaukee, WI;62;54;75;66;A t-storm in spots;SW;16;58%;77%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;75;63;86;69;Mostly cloudy;SSW;13;59%;57%;4

Mobile, AL;92;71;91;75;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;53%;20%;12

Montgomery, AL;85;65;86;67;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;8;62%;17%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;25;19;32;25;Windy;WNW;30;72%;43%;4

Nashville, TN;80;54;85;63;Sunlit and nice;SSE;5;45%;3%;11

New Orleans, LA;90;76;91;77;Nice with some sun;ESE;7;53%;23%;12

New York, NY;70;52;72;57;Clouds and sun;WNW;16;34%;27%;9

Newark, NJ;71;50;73;55;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;15;33%;25%;9

Norfolk, VA;74;56;71;55;Mostly sunny;S;7;41%;1%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;85;62;85;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;58%;9%;11

Olympia, WA;65;42;69;41;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;54%;7%;8

Omaha, NE;76;65;89;68;Windy and warmer;SSW;20;54%;10%;10

Orlando, FL;93;76;89;74;Showers and t-storms;E;12;66%;68%;10

Philadelphia, PA;74;49;74;55;Breezy with some sun;WSW;15;33%;0%;10

Phoenix, AZ;106;79;103;79;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;5;18%;31%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;65;43;73;56;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;6;42%;60%;11

Portland, ME;62;44;61;45;Clouds and sun;W;8;41%;8%;6

Portland, OR;66;46;71;46;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;50%;4%;9

Providence, RI;70;44;67;48;Clouds and sun;W;8;36%;32%;6

Raleigh, NC;75;54;75;57;Sunny and nice;S;5;49%;4%;11

Reno, NV;76;55;72;52;A p.m. t-storm;NW;7;45%;66%;8

Richmond, VA;75;50;74;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;5;37%;0%;11

Roswell, NM;92;60;90;62;Partly sunny;S;12;39%;20%;12

Sacramento, CA;80;58;86;61;Some sun returning;WNW;5;48%;8%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;90;70;94;66;Mostly sunny;ESE;15;16%;0%;11

San Antonio, TX;83;69;83;70;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;80%;80%;3

San Diego, CA;73;62;74;64;Low clouds breaking;NW;8;66%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;66;55;67;55;Clouds breaking;SW;10;67%;0%;10

Savannah, GA;90;70;82;66;Not as warm;ESE;14;58%;4%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;49;67;49;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;57%;10%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;78;67;92;68;Partly sunny;SSW;14;52%;16%;10

Spokane, WA;66;44;69;46;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;52%;55%;5

Springfield, IL;77;59;80;66;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;52%;26%;10

St. Louis, MO;78;59;82;64;Mostly sunny;S;9;54%;16%;11

Tampa, FL;91;75;91;75;Showers and t-storms;E;8;69%;82%;11

Toledo, OH;64;45;72;60;Partly sunny;SSW;6;46%;68%;10

Tucson, AZ;101;73;99;72;Partly sunny and hot;SE;6;24%;31%;12

Tulsa, OK;86;63;86;66;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;58%;8%;11

Vero Beach, FL;89;74;87;75;Showers and t-storms;E;9;72%;76%;11

Washington, DC;75;52;75;55;Mostly sunny;S;7;36%;1%;11

Wichita, KS;86;65;89;67;Mostly sunny;S;12;52%;6%;11

Wilmington, DE;72;48;73;53;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;15;37%;0%;11

